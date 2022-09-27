ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suga From BTS Shows Off Golden State Warriors Jersey

By Joey Linn
 2 days ago

The Golden State Warriors Kpop connection continues

After BamBam from Got7 became an ambassador for the Golden State Warriors last season, helping Andrew Wiggins land a starting spot at the All-Star Game, the Warriors Kpop connection continued this summer with Suga from BTS. In a post from the official BTS Twitter account, Suga was seen showing off a custom Golden State Warriors Jersey:

The Warriors had BamBam out to Chase Center last season for a performance, so fans will have to wait and see if Suga comes out for a game. The team was able to form a great partnership with the Got7 star last year, and now look to be forming another one with Suga from BTS.

The Warriors have their sights set on defending their title this year after winning their fourth championship in eight seasons this past June. With stars like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, along with the emergence of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, the team is well-equipped to contend for another title.

Before next year's postseason begins, the Warriors will almost certainly have multiple potential All-Stars to campaign for. With BamBam helping Wiggins make the team last year, perhaps a Kpop super-team can be formed between Got7 and BTS for this year's All-Star voting. While the partnership goes beyond All-Star votes, it will be fun to see how that alliance plays into this year's voting.

