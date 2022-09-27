ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
