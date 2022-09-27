Misfits recently announced a Halloween show with Alice Cooper, and The Distillers for the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX on October 29. Turns out that's not the only thing they've got planned right now. Misfits has now taken to Twitter to begin teasing what very clearly is a Las Vegas show for (probably) sometime soon. No additional details are available just yet, though one fan responded to the post with a photo of the classic Misfits skull displayed on the Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino hotel's marquee. So there's a pretty big hint.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO