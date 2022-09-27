Read full article on original website
Related
San Antonio architects design new HQ for YouTube group Dude Perfect
The massive YouTube hasn't said where the new HQ will be located.
Dallas Gets Massive High Tech Soccer Operation
I can honestly say I am glad this incredible operation was not in business in our region about 10 years ago. I would have spent a fortune at this place with my soccer-obsessed son. He would have begged me to let him hang out at this place for hours on...
allaccess.com
Report: KEGL (97.1 The Eagle)/Dallas To Flip To Sports as '97.1 The Freak'
IHEARTMEDIA Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE)/DALLAS' next move, according to a report by market sports radio veteran RICHIE WHITT at SPORTS ILUSTRATED's FANNATION blog site, is a flip to Sports as "97.1 THE FREAK" with a lineup of familiar DALLAS sports radio voices. WHITT, a former host at AUDACY Sports...
daystech.org
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
dmagazine.com
Meet the Rare Dallas Restaurants That Have Their Own Booths at the State Fair of Texas
When the State Fair of Texas opens its gates on Friday, Jesus Carmona will be a few feet from Big Tex Circle with a spread of food from his restaurants in Oak Cliff and West Dallas. Carmona is one of seven new food concessionaires at the fair this year, a...
8newsnow.com
Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
metalinjection
MISFITS Teasing Las Vegas Show
Misfits recently announced a Halloween show with Alice Cooper, and The Distillers for the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX on October 29. Turns out that's not the only thing they've got planned right now. Misfits has now taken to Twitter to begin teasing what very clearly is a Las Vegas show for (probably) sometime soon. No additional details are available just yet, though one fan responded to the post with a photo of the classic Misfits skull displayed on the Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino hotel's marquee. So there's a pretty big hint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
keranews.org
‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW
Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
$400K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.
Is there another grasshopper invasion brewing in the valley?
There have been reports of an increased grasshopper presence which has many worried we’re in for another round, similar to the grasshopper invasion of 2019.
List: Musical artists scheduled to perform at the State Fair of Texas
If music is your thing, there is no shortage of great artists performing, with live music scheduled every day of the fair's more than three-week run.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CW33 NewsFix
Dirty Soda shop now has 2 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth with more coming
DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheers to… Dirty Soda? That’s right the best dirty soda shop in town now has two North Texas locations, both within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with more on the way. Swig’s two locations can be found in McKinney and Fairview; more locations are set...
dmagazine.com
Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be
Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
whatnowvegas.com
Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley
What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
Dallas Uber Driver Drops off Cheating Husband and Mistress at His House
This Dallas Uber driver will have no part in your cheating schemes. I recently published a story about Dallas and Fort Worth being the most unfaithful cities in the United States. Sure, there are cheaters everywhere, but cheating is especially rampant in the Metroplex. Here's a great example. Of course,...
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
dallasexpress.com
Bobby’s Burgers Comes to North Texas
Bobby’s Burgers, a New York-based group of fast-casual restaurants founded by Chef Bobby Flay, has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas. The chain, founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 2021, is a rebranding of Bobby’s Burger Palace, which opened its first location in July 2008 at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best spots for pancakes in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few things needed for a great breakfast: eggs, bacon, potatoes, and, of course, pancakes. Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! It’s a great day to have pancakes for breakfast, lunch, or the ever-so-popular, breakfast for dinner. Get your favorite mix going or head out to your favorite breakfast spot to get your fix in.
antiMUSIC
Tesla Announce Las Vegas Residency
(hennemusic) Tesla has announced dates for their first-ever Las Vegas residency next spring. The Sacramento, CA band will launch a five-night series at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on March 17, 2023. "We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights...
Comments / 3