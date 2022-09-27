Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
$400K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.
Fox5 KVVU
Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels. The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels...
963kklz.com
New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters
Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
whatnowvegas.com
Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley
What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
Fox5 KVVU
Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas
Inmate serving life for fatal Luxor bombing used battery acid, dummy in prison escape, union says. Almost five years after the 1 October mass shooting, UMC trauma surgeons are reflecting on what they saw that night and sharing what they have continued to see ever since. As they gear up...
cohaitungchi.com
Things to do in Vegas During the Winter
While summers in Las Vegas can be sweltering and downright oppressive, the winters can be startlingly chilly. Many first-time visitors don’t realize that low temperatures frequently dip into the 40’s and 30’s while high temperatures only reach the 50’s and 60’s. You are reading: Things...
Is there another grasshopper invasion brewing in the valley?
There have been reports of an increased grasshopper presence which has many worried we’re in for another round, similar to the grasshopper invasion of 2019.
Convicted murderer who escaped prison captured in Las Vegas
A man who escaped a southern Nevada prison on Friday and eluded police for five days was captured Wednesday near downtown Las Vegas, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Stranded motorists rescued during thunderstorm in Las Vegas
Firefighters put out eight palm tree fires and rescued three motorists as thunderstorms hit the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning.
Thunderstorms move across Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning.
Indy Gaming: Fertitta brothers almost had a familiar competitor – their father
Red Rock Resorts is demolishing Texas Station, a casino built by the company's patriarch, for one reason - to keep competition out of the market. The post Indy Gaming: Fertitta brothers almost had a familiar competitor – their father appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Bally’s officially buys Tropicana Las Vegas for $148 million
Bally's Corporation announced on Tuesday the completion of the acquisition of Tropicana Hotel and Casino which was previously announced in 2021.
Las Vegas Resort Murder And Killer On The Loose After Escaping Prison
A convicted bomber is out of the loose after escaping from prison in Nevada, Radar has learned.According to Gov. Steve Sisolak, the prisoner who was housed in the Southern Desert Correctional Center near Indian Springs had been missing since early last weekend.The man was convicted of a bombing of the Luxor Resort & Casino in 2007. “This is unacceptable,” Sisolak said in the statement. Sisolak has told the Nevada Department of Corrections to investigate the incident "as quickly as possible."Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was being held on a life sentence after being convicted of building a putting a pipe bomb on...
matadornetwork.com
The 10 Best Las Vegas Speakeasies and Hidden Bars (and How To Get In)
The marketing says “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” but it’s pretty damn hard to keep a secret in this city. And that’s just as true for the hyped spots as it is the Las Vegas speakeasies and hidden bars. To be clear from the...
cohaitungchi.com
Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!
Are you looking for the best Las Vegas nightlife for couples?. You are reading: Best bars in vegas for couples | Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!. If you heading to Las Vegas as a couple, you might be wondering what...
Fox5 KVVU
Video of bighorn sheep rescue at Lake Mead viewed over 20M times
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this summer, a couple boating on Lake Mead jumped into action to help a bighorn sheep that was stuck in mud. The video has since gone viral on social media. On July 16, Kelly Goshorn and her husband went boating on Lake Mead and...
Las Vegas home prices: Selling high? Where are you planning to buy low?
When you sell your house to cash in the current housing market, you better have a plan. You have to live somewhere, and unless it's your mom's basement, you're either looking at another house payment -- or rent.
Fox5 KVVU
Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
8newsnow.com
Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
