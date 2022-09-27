ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels. The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters

Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley

What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

Inmate serving life for fatal Luxor bombing used battery acid, dummy in prison escape, union says. Almost five years after the 1 October mass shooting, UMC trauma surgeons are reflecting on what they saw that night and sharing what they have continued to see ever since. As they gear up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

Things to do in Vegas During the Winter

While summers in Las Vegas can be sweltering and downright oppressive, the winters can be startlingly chilly. Many first-time visitors don’t realize that low temperatures frequently dip into the 40’s and 30’s while high temperatures only reach the 50’s and 60’s. You are reading: Things...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

Las Vegas Resort Murder And Killer On The Loose After Escaping Prison

A convicted bomber is out of the loose after escaping from prison in Nevada, Radar has learned.According to Gov. Steve Sisolak, the prisoner who was housed in the Southern Desert Correctional Center near Indian Springs had been missing since early last weekend.The man was convicted of a bombing of the Luxor Resort & Casino in 2007. “This is unacceptable,” Sisolak said in the statement. Sisolak has told the Nevada Department of Corrections to investigate the incident "as quickly as possible."Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was being held on a life sentence after being convicted of building a putting a pipe bomb on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
LAS VEGAS, NV

