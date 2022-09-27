Wing Walk returning to downtown Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Schenectady Wing Walk is back for 2022. The ninth annual walk takes place on October 1 from noon to 5 p.m. all around downtown Schenectady.
Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased on the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation website . Make sure to get yours before they're all sold out. A ticket gets you one free wing from each participating restaurant.
Participating restaurants
- 20 North Broadway – Rasp-banero
- Annabel’s Pizza Co. – Wood-fired Hot Honey Korean BBQ
- Backstage Pub – Grilled Peach Habanero Jam w/ Crispy Pork Belly
- Bombers Burrito Bar – Lemon Pepper Garlic
- Centre Street Pub – Sweet & Spicy Orange Soda Wing
- Chez Nous – Hickory Smoked Chipotle Wing w/ a red & green chili pepper glaze
- Hunter’s on Jay – Pickel-Barrel wings
- Isopo’s Downtown Pizza – Not Your Kids PB&J
- Katie O’Byrne’s – Trinity Manhattan Exchange – Orange Soda Jerk Wings
- Mexican Radio – Thai Water Buffalo Wings
- The Nest – Sticky Hot Honey
- Nico’s Pizza – Buffalo Blue Cheese
- Pho Queen – Spicy Bonchon Wing
- Pinhead Susan’s – Maple Bacon Barbecue
- Simone’s Kitchen – Shawarma Chicken Wing with a Lemony Aioli & Tzatziki-Blue Cheese
- SUNY Schenectady (will be located behind Proctors) – Shawarma Wing w/ Tahini Dressing
- Union Inn – Seasame Terriyaki
- YaYa’s House of Southern Cuisine – Sweet Potato wing
