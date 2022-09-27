ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Wing Walk returning to downtown Schenectady

By Sara Rizzo
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Schenectady Wing Walk is back for 2022. The ninth annual walk takes place on October 1 from noon to 5 p.m. all around downtown Schenectady.

Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased on the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation website . Make sure to get yours before they’re all sold out. A ticket gets you one free wing from each participating restaurant.

Participating restaurants

  • 20 North Broadway – Rasp-banero
  • Annabel’s Pizza Co. – Wood-fired Hot Honey Korean BBQ
  • Backstage Pub – Grilled Peach Habanero Jam w/ Crispy Pork Belly
  • Bombers Burrito Bar – Lemon Pepper Garlic
  • Centre Street Pub – Sweet & Spicy Orange Soda Wing
  • Chez Nous – Hickory Smoked Chipotle Wing w/ a red & green chili pepper glaze
  • Hunter’s on Jay – Pickel-Barrel wings
  • Isopo’s Downtown Pizza – Not Your Kids PB&J
  • Katie O’Byrne’s – Trinity Manhattan Exchange – Orange Soda Jerk Wings
  • Mexican Radio – Thai Water Buffalo Wings
  • The Nest – Sticky Hot Honey
  • Nico’s Pizza – Buffalo Blue Cheese
  • Pho Queen – Spicy Bonchon Wing
  • Pinhead Susan’s – Maple Bacon Barbecue
  • Simone’s Kitchen – Shawarma Chicken Wing with a Lemony Aioli & Tzatziki-Blue Cheese
  • SUNY Schenectady (will be located behind Proctors) – Shawarma Wing w/ Tahini Dressing
  • Union Inn – Seasame Terriyaki
  • YaYa’s House of Southern Cuisine – Sweet Potato wing
