Wing Walk returning to downtown Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Schenectady Wing Walk is back for 2022. The ninth annual walk takes place on October 1 from noon to 5 p.m. all around downtown Schenectady.

Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased on the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation website . Make sure to get yours before they’re all sold out. A ticket gets you one free wing from each participating restaurant.

Participating restaurants

20 North Broadway – Rasp-banero

Annabel’s Pizza Co. – Wood-fired Hot Honey Korean BBQ

Backstage Pub – Grilled Peach Habanero Jam w/ Crispy Pork Belly

Bombers Burrito Bar – Lemon Pepper Garlic

Centre Street Pub – Sweet & Spicy Orange Soda Wing

Chez Nous – Hickory Smoked Chipotle Wing w/ a red & green chili pepper glaze

Hunter’s on Jay – Pickel-Barrel wings

Isopo’s Downtown Pizza – Not Your Kids PB&J

Katie O’Byrne’s – Trinity Manhattan Exchange – Orange Soda Jerk Wings

Mexican Radio – Thai Water Buffalo Wings

The Nest – Sticky Hot Honey

Nico’s Pizza – Buffalo Blue Cheese

Pho Queen – Spicy Bonchon Wing

Pinhead Susan’s – Maple Bacon Barbecue

Simone’s Kitchen – Shawarma Chicken Wing with a Lemony Aioli & Tzatziki-Blue Cheese

SUNY Schenectady (will be located behind Proctors) – Shawarma Wing w/ Tahini Dressing

Union Inn – Seasame Terriyaki

YaYa’s House of Southern Cuisine – Sweet Potato wing

