Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Denny Hamlin Unexpectedly Pulled Aside by Joe Gibbs After Texas for Conversation, and Driver Didn’t Have Much to Say
Denny Hamlin was unexpectedly pulled away from reporters after Texas by Joe Gibbs, who had a very one-side conversation with his driver. The post Denny Hamlin Unexpectedly Pulled Aside by Joe Gibbs After Texas for Conversation, and Driver Didn’t Have Much to Say appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Study Reveals NASCAR's Most "Hated" Driver
A study combing through Twitter interactions determined that Bubba Wallace is NASCAR's "most hated" driver. Per Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Gambling.com researched Twitter interactions from February through August to create favorability ratings. Wallace handily was the subject of the most negative sentiments at 30.1%. Cody Ware placed second...
NASCAR Driver Announces Decision Following His Terrifying Crash
Over the weekend, the NASCAR world watched a scary accident unfold during a race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Cody Ware crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Despite...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving
NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martin Truex Jr. Calls Out NASCAR in a Way the Sport Cannot Ignore
Drivers are fed up with farcical races like the playoff showdown at Texas Motor Speedway. where tire problems triggered eight cautions. The post Martin Truex Jr. Calls Out NASCAR in a Way the Sport Cannot Ignore appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News
On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
Research Identifying the Second-Most Hated NASCAR Driver Adds Insult to Injury, Literally
A website scanned social media for reactions to NASCAR drivers, determining the most and least popular competitors. The post Research Identifying the Second-Most Hated NASCAR Driver Adds Insult to Injury, Literally appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Takes the Inevitable Step to Expand His Empire
Dale Earnhardt Jr. already hosts and produces popular racing podcasts. Now, he's looking to take Dirty Mo Media into other sports. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Takes the Inevitable Step to Expand His Empire appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASCAR Legend Reacts To Harsh Penalty Handed Out This Week
NASCAR handed out a pair of stiff penalties on Tuesday, including a $75,000 fined for driver Ty Gibbs. Gibbs was docked for making retaliatory contact with Ty Dillon's car on pit road during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old was driving for 23XI Racing, which also received a 25-point deduction in the owner standings.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASCAR Senior VP Admits Officials Made a Mistake, Denny Hamlin Furious
In case you didn’t notice, last night during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas, Denny Hamlin was spun out under caution. After some hard racing between himself and William Byron, Byron took things into his own hands. He gave a bump to Hamlin, we’ve seen it happen with other drivers in the past. But it was a bit of a hard hit.
msn.com
Kurt Busch gives updates on health, timetable for return to NASCAR Cup competition
Kurt Busch feels “good” as he continues his recovery from a brain injury he sustained more than two months ago, and he remains hopeful that he’ll eventually return to the NASCAR Cup Series. The veteran and accomplished driver told reporters Tuesday that “each week is better progress”...
Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs
Brad Keselowski candidly admitted on NASCAR Race Hub that he's been part of an escalating problem of drivers taking the law into their own hands and NASCAR sent a clear message with its latest penalties. The post Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR Announces Punishment For Weekend's Race
On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR officials handed out tough penalties following this weekend's Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Willam Byron and Ty Gibbs were docked for their roles in separate incidents at this weekend's race. According to a statement from NASCAR, Byron has been fined $50,000 and docked 25 points.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LIV Golf will reportedly, and sadly, soon purchase television time on Fox Sports
LIV Golf has built a reputation by using large sums of money to draw some of the top players in
NFL・
5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history
NASCAR has its fair share of fun moments, but there are still terrible wrecks along the way. Let's dive into the top-5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history.
NASCAR championship contender docked points after incident at Texas
William Byron's run-in with Denny Hamlin at Texas on Sunday cost him critical points in the NASCAR playoffs. His team is appealing the discipline.
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0