Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene
The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st
I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
80-Year-Old Ida Schulz Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that 80-year-old Abilene resident, Ida [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
GALLERY: Cooking fire spreads, injures 1 in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was taken to the hospital for care after a cooking fire went awry Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. Luckily, quick action was taken by an Abilene Fire Department (AFD) ladder truck. AFD alerted the public to the fire just before 2:00 p.m., via a Facebook post. In the post, […]
GALLERY: 3 fires ignite in Haskell overnight, high school rushes to be ready for home game after locker room fire
HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three fires were reported early Tuesday morning, two happening on school grounds and one at a church. While investigation is ongoing, Haskell High School is scrambling to make accommodations for visitors for its home game this Friday. The first fire was reported around 1:30 Tuesday morning on Haskell CISD school grounds, […]
Elderly woman dies after getting hit while pushing shopping cart in Texas parking lot
An elderly woman has died after she was hit while pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot of an Abilene store Thursday.
Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade
Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
Abilene area forecast: Monday September 26th
Good news and bad news in our work week forecast weather pattern as cooler air has arrived in the Big Country, that’s the good news. The bad news is it will continue to remain on the dry side for several days. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 62 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.
Woman arrested after early trick-or-treating attempt in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Halloween is just about a month away, but residents in one northwest Abilene neighborhood had an early visit from a trick-or-treater. Abilene police say they got several calls from residents on Minter Lane about a woman who was ringing doorbells and demanding Halloween candy. Residents also complained she was yelling profanities.
Multiple People Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman County (Coleman County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Coleman County. The officials reported that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for Public Intoxication after swinging American flag, yelling in early hours
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5700 block of Eagle Drive – Criminal MischiefA victim reported that his son with […]
Crash report: 30-year-old Central Texas woman dies in Callahan County wreck
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 30-year-old Central Texas woman was killed Monday morning in a traffic wreck near Baird. According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 45-year-old Rockdale man was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on State Highway 36 when he collided with a ‘truck tractor […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for man caught beating ATM machine
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a man caught on camera beating an ATM with a tire iron earlier this month. Police circulated surveillance footage of the suspect Tuesday, showing the incident that happened at an ATM on Sayles Blvd September 18. The video shows the man drive up to the ATM […]
Crime Reports: Abilene dad found asleep in car full of heroin with child in driver’s seat, man accused of using dog cage to beat girlfriend
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of Ventura Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported their wallet, containing […]
Texas Gun Owners Are Buying More Firearms However Gun Ownership Is Down
While Texas gun owners are buying more and more guns it appears that gun ownership is down. Although the previous statement sounds a little contradictory, the fact remains that Texas gun owners are buying more and more firearms, and yet there seems to be a huge decline in "new gun owners" in Texas.
BREAKING: Multiple people killed in crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple people were killed in a crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County Saturday. The crash happened on Hwy 84 going toward Santa Anna, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The exact time and location has yet-to-be released. DPS says two motorcycles and another vehicle were involved in the […]
