Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Big Changes Are the Twins Planning for 2023?
The Minnesota Twins are planning some BIG changes for 2023-- both on AND off the field. Okay, I don't actually *know* that the Twins front office is planning on some big changes when it comes to the players on the team next year, but after this season's epic September collapse that knocked them out of playoff contention, I'm guessing hoping there are some changes coming.
ESPN
Ace Shohei Ohtani takes no-hit bid into 8th inning, Los Angeles Angels defeat Oakland Athletics
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani has provided Angels fans with plenty of highlights this season. He almost topped them all Thursday night. Ohtani, the Angels' two-way phenom and the reigning AL MVP, pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as Los Angeles pushed its winning streak to four with a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
numberfire.com
Miguel Vargas a late addition to Dodgers' Thursday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is starting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Vargas was originally slated to begin Thursday's game on the bench. However, that has changed with Trayce Thompson's scratch. Now, Vargas will start in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Steven Wilson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shohei Ohtani flirts with no-hitter in Angels' win over Athletics
Two-way star Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in the Angels 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Angel Stadium.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
ESPN
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to two hours, 38 minutes
NEW YORK -- Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to 2 hours,...
MLB・
White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins
Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins
RELATED PEOPLE
50-years-ago, Roberto Clemente cemented his legacy with #3,000
50 years ago today, “The Great One” cemented his legacy as one of the greatest to ever step on a baseball field. Roberto Clemente hit a double to left-center field for hit number 3,000 at Three Rivers Stadium in a 5-0 win against the Mets.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Miguel Vargas Has 3 RBI, Will Smith Hits Home Run Against Padres
Miguel Vargas was responsible for driving in more than half of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ runs for a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres in the rubber match at Petco Park. The Dodgers finished 14-5 against the Padres and won all six of their head-to-head series in 2022.
milb.com
Reno, El Paso facing off in PCL title game
The only constant on a Triple-A roster is change. Players are sent up to and down from the Majors as well as promoted from lower levels. And through all the movement, it takes a special group to be able to consistently post W’s, no matter the lineup that night.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
Comments / 0