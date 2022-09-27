Read full article on original website
WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
Tennessee Vols fans make big impression on talented recruit from Alabama
Tennessee Vols fans made quite an impression this past weekend on 2023 three-star offensive tackle Vysen Lang. Lang, 6-foot-5/335 lbs from Pike Road, AL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 26 player in Alabama and the No. 58 offensive tackle in the nation. The Alabama native...
Top 5 Middle TN High School Football Recruits 2022
Middle Tennessee has plenty of talent playing high school football this season. There are a lot of players who will be playing for the country’s top programs next season. Below is a list of the top-ranked athletes according to 247sports.com. Caleb Herring, Riverdale. Herring is an edge rusher committed...
How Vols QB Hendon Hooker has become the class of the SEC at his position
The Tennessee Vols are flying high. Their offense has been a train, and defenses simply have not gotten off the tracks so far this season. Quarterback Hendon Hooker has been the conductor. Hooker has been one of the best QBs in the country. The Vols QB has been the best...
The whole “Checker Vandy” thing just got serious
There are few things more enjoyable as a Tennessee fan than making fun of Vanderbilt. The elitists in Nashville think they’re very special while actually being relatively terrible at everything other than academics. In the last year, Tennessee has beaten Vandy in football, men’s basketball, baseball, women’s basketball, and...
Tennessee teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors
Tennessee House Republicans sent a letter Wednesday to Vanderbilt hospital urging it to immediately stop gender transitioning surgeries on minors. Sixty-two members of the House Republican Caucus signed the request in the wake of social media videos purportedly showing a physician calling the surgeries a “huge money maker” because of the number of follow-up visits […] The post House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Joe Chambers, of the Musicians Hall of Fame, dies in Nashville
Joe Chambers — who was a founder of the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville — has died this week.
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
Couple's dream wedding postponed because of Hurricane Ian
Nashville couple Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan scheduled to be married this weekend in FL, but rescheduled because of Hurricane Ian.
Nashville couple hit by street racers
“I looked in the mirror after the incident and I just couldn’t believe I was still standing. We know that god interviewed because we felt out of control but he was in control,” Smith said.
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
Vanderbilt University News
Churchwell expands role with new title, position at Vanderbilt University
Chancellor Daniel Diermeier has expanded Vice Chancellor Dr. André L. Churchwell’s role to include institutional belonging and community outreach. To reflect this expanded role, Churchwell’s title will now be vice chancellor of outreach, inclusion and belonging and chief diversity officer at Vanderbilt University. With this transition, Churchwell’s...
Atleast 1 Killed In A Fatal Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Monday night in Franklin. According to the Williamson County Sheriff official’s social media handle, the crash happened on Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity [..]
Tennessee Tribune
Henry Foster, a Preeminent African American Physician Dies
NASHVILLE, TN —Preeminent African American Physician Dr. Henry Foster passed away September 25, 2022. An Arkansas native, Dr. Foster was born September 8, 1933. He graduated valedictorian of his high school class, earned a BS from Morehouse College in Atlanta and received his M.D. from the University of Arkansas in 1958 where he was the only African American admitted in his class of 96. Because of his strong academic performance, he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha national honor society. Dr. Foster served as a Medical Officer, USAF from 1959–1961 and went on to complete his residency trainings in surgery in Massachusetts and obstetrics and gynecology at Meharry.
Clarksville boy starved to death, autopsy finds
The death of a 13-year-old Clarksville boy has been deemed a suspected homicide, according to an autopsy report.
