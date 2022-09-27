LoveThy901Neighbor: How one Memphis bakery is spreading kindness

When Lonisa Bowen (whom many know as LaLa) woke up Monday morning, she decided it was time to do something positive for her hometown.

Bowen posted on the social media accounts for her macaron business The Sift Bakery a simple challenge to her followers.

“I challenge all of you to do something good for somebody you don’t know and I want you to post a picture or video of it and I want you to tag me and hashtag #LoveThy901Neighbor,” the post read. “In fact, let’s make it a contest. I’ll choose two winners in two weeks to win some macarons for doing something nice for someone else.”

The challenge is part of the healing process after the recent violence in Memphis.

“Our beautiful city has gotten so much bad press lately and I sat here the other day and was trying to think of a way that I could inspire some positivity,” Bowen said. “I wanted to start a #LoveThy901Neighbor challenge. We have good people in Memphis, but no one ever sees this. There is much focus on the negative. I want to shift the focus on the positives that are so overshadowed by the negatives.”

A visit to drop off macarons to a regular customer whose daughter was in the hospital gave her the inspiration she needed.

“I have a customer that is constantly reposting and commenting and sharing my things on my Facebook page,” she said. “I learned that her daughter has a medical condition that keeps them in the hospital quite a bit and I drove down to the hospital to bring her some macarons, just because I wanted to bring her some joy — even if it was just a little bit.”

Within hours of posting, Bowen had more than a dozen businesses offering to donate prizes to the challenge.

Saddle Creek Shopping Center, where The Sift Bakery is located, offered to donate a $50 Saddle Creek gift card as well as logo swag to the winner’s prize package.

“I'm a native Memphian, and so is our general manager,” said Heather Nordtvedt, marketing manager of Saddle Creek. “The last few weeks have been hard on us all, but there's so much good in this city. And so much love. Sometimes we could all use a reminder of just how special our city is. We're so excited to see the kind gestures Lala inspires! And we're totally prepared to help her keep this campaign going through the holidays.”

Tolentino Food Group is giving away five days (one meal per day) of its gourmet meal prep.

"We are participating in the #Lovethy901neighbor challenge because we share the same sentiment about our city. This will help show everyone that Memphis is not and will not be defined by the unsavory characters and undesirable events,” Regina Tolentino said. “We are a hardworking, generous, and delicious people that make this city a great and unique gem. That is what Memphis is. Memphis is who we are."

Athena Coffee Roasters has given two bags of coffee for each of the winners.

"The small business community in and around Memphis is dedicated to serving Memphians. We, the business owners, are members of this community, and every day we use our businesses to connect with and support this area,” said Laura Scales, owner of Athena Coffee Roasters. “Joining The Sift Bakery in this challenge was an easy and natural decision because we are all dedicated to collaboration, cooperation and community. I love that Lala has found a way for us to heal, through the only ways you can — love, kindness and selflessness. And at its heart, that's what Memphis is all about.”

By Tuesday morning, 19 businesses had donated prizes to the challenge. Everything from locally made foods to massages to flowers will be given to each of the two winners.

“People are donating which is absolutely phenomenal,” Bowen said. “But the whole purpose is to do something good for someone else.”

The two winners will be announced Oct. 10. To participate, post a photo or video on Facebook or Instagram of you doing something kind for another Memphian. Be sure to tag @thesiftbakery and #LoveThy901Neighbor.

“Be the bright spot in someone’s day today y’all!” Bowen posted. “Share this post! Tag your friends! Let’s start a movement — #LoveThy901Neighbor.”

Jennifer Chandler is the Food & Dining Reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at jennifer.chandler@commercialappeal.com and you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @cookwjennifer.