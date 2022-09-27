Taylor County commissioners reinstate burn ban; new subdivision coming to Tuscola

Taylor County commissioners Tuesday instituted a 90-day burn ban and approved a preliminary plat for a 45-acre residential development with 48 lots southeast of Tuscola.

The commissioners also recognized three retirees: County Clerk Larry Bevill and Justices of the Peace Sparky Dean and Bob Shea Jr.

At year's end, Judge Downing Bolls will retire, with Phil Crowley taking his place. Crowley won the Republican primary in March and faces no opposition in the general election.

Dry again

The last countywide burn ban was implementedAug. 2. It was lifted Sept. 6 by Commission Chuck Statler while serving as Taylor County judge pro tem.

"It's seems not that long ago we lifted the burn ban, but here we are again," Bolls said during Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting.

With dry weather lending to an elevated risk of grassfires − such as one sparked by a lightning strike Sunday evening near Merkel − reinstating the burn ban is a recommended cautionary measure, Statler said.

The last substantial rainfall in the area was Labor Day weekend, and it "did not last very long," Commissioner Brad Birchum said.

Abilene has measured 8.75 inches of precipitation this year, more than 10.5 inches below the norm.

The ban, which is in effect until Dec. 26, can be lifted early if appreciable rainfall returns.

"The cooler temperatures in the morning give you the misleading belief that we're out of the dry spell, but we are not," Birchum said.

New developments near Tuscola

Commissioners also approved the preliminary plat for Wild Horse Trails, to be located southeast of Tuscola on the north side of FM 613. Bontke Brothers Construction Company is the developer of the land.

The neighborhood will have 48 lots, seven roads and seven fire hydrants. Because of the current water pressure available from Tuscola-Taylor Water Corporation No. 1, the hydrants will not be available initially for fire protection. But they will be useful when water lines need to be flushed.

Also approved by commissioners was the final plat for developing 7.5 acres into three lots near the Y-interchange of U.S. Highways 83 and 84 east of Tuscola.

Plans announced earlier for building a Bowie's Travel Center at that location also have led to a special liquor election option for Taylor County Precinct 3 on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Retirees honored

Judges Dean of Precinct 1, Place 2, and Shea of Precinct 3, Place 1, are retiring effective Friday. Both had long law enforcement careers with the Texas Department of Public Safety prior to joining the county.

Dean was appointed JP on Aug. 5, 2013, to fill an unexpired term and was elected in 2014 and 2018. He announced in 2021 that he would not seek another term.

Shea, whose court is in Tuscola, also was elected twice after being appointed on Oct. 1, 2013, to fill an unexpired term. He too is not seeking reelection.

Also retiring at the end of September is Bevill, who has been employed with the county for 38 years, the last 16 as county clerk.

Other business ...

Commissioners also approved the following measures: