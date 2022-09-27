Read full article on original website
Richland Police Arrest 4 and Detain Several More at Neighborhood Residence
Richland Police arrested 4 people and took several into custody at a home on Thursday. At about 9:30 am, Police were called out to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Avenue. Reports say a witness saw a white male display a pistol and fired off a single...
Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland
Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
Popeyes is Finally Delivering in Tri-Cities
The hottest fast-food chain restaurant in Tri-Cities is now delivering to your door. Popeyes opened in Kennewick this summer to much fanfare and even longer waits. When I went for the grand opening, it took nearly four hours for us to get through the drive-thru line that extended down 395. I'll have you know it was worth it. The food was amazing and went down warmly and smoothly.
Richland to Add AED Emergency Station in Howard Amon Park
You may not know what they are, but we guarantee you have seen them on the walls of many gyms, including (for example) Planet Fitness. In 2021 an AED was credited with saving a person's life at a PF gym, workers used it to revive a cardiac arrest victim. New...
Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash
Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
“He’s Running…He’s Got a Gun” –Video Released Of KPD Shootout
A wanted suspect who was being sought by Kennewick Police was arrested after he exchanged gunfire with police. Wanted suspect exchanged gunfire with Police on September 13th. According to the SIU, Special Investigations Unit, by way of KPD, the following was released Thursday:. "..Kennewick Police Detective Cory McGee observed Anthony...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area
Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
Popular Pasco Cheese Steaks Shop Expanding to New Kennewick Location
Brother's Cheese Steaks has moved to a new location in Kennewick. The popular sandwich shop is now open at 8524 West Gage Boulevard, Suite A4 in Kennewick, WA 99336. A soft opening was held last Friday. Brothers Cheese Steaks was originally formed by three people passionate about business, food, and...
Who Got Booked Into the Benton County Washington Jail? Website Shows You
You Can Search The Current Benton County Washington Jail List Anytime. I don't know about you as a kid but my parents always had the police scanner going on in the background. You could hear it chirp and crackle all night long until a name would come across the airwaves. My parents would say I know them or they'd say they didn't know them.
GoFundMe Raises Thousands for WSP Trooper Shot in the Line of Duty
The Walla Walla Community has come together with a fundraiser to help an injured WSP Trooper. We are also asking for prayers for a full recovery for trooper Atkinson and his family. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was shot in the face on Thursday, as he was responding to a call...
USPS Wants YOU in Blue, Hosting ‘Massive’ Area Hiring Event 9-30
Massive Postal hiring event coming September 30th to Tri-Cities. The United States Postal Service is looking for folks, and they hope to hire hundreds, if not thousands, as a result of a massive recruiting blitz coming soon. September 30th, from 10 AM to 3 PM in West Richland, Pasco, Walla...
Moses Lake Murder Suspect Located, Arrested in Pennsylvania
We don't know why he was clear across the country, but he was located quickly. US Marshalls help apprehend Lincoln-Grant County murder suspect. We suspect a recent ATM photo of Charles Bergman, 54, of Moses Lake, is linked to how fast he was located. Bergman was located and apprehended going...
Remembering Former Tri-Cities Man Who Died in Motorcycle Accident
Growing up is tough. You lose contact with your school friends, through no fault of anyone but time itself. We get busy writing new chapters of our lives. In the back of your mind, people creep back up. You smile when you think of them and hope they're doing well. Then one day, you learn that they died.
1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395
(#UPDATE 9/27/22 6am) Washington State Patrol has announced that the person killed in the accident was 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa from Kennewick. The driver of the semi was also identified as Suleiman Mohomed, a 27-year-old from Minnesota. Mohomed has charges pending according to officials. (9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington.
Drunk Driver Blasts Through Fence, Speeds Away in West Richland
West Richland Police say not only did the driver go through a fence, they smashed the victim's car as well. Shortly after 8 PM Saturday night, WRPD was called to the neighborhood near Jamison Street and North 60th Ave, a location just west of Grosscup Road, and just northeast of Tapteal Elementary.
Update: WSP Trooper in Stable Condition After Shooting in Walla Walla
A Washington State Patrol Trooper is in stable condition after he was shot in the head. Police say the alleged gunman, Brandon Dennis O'Neel was served an eviction notice on Thursday in Walla Walla. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. drove to the apartment when O'Neel began shooting. The Trooper was shot in the face and managed to drive himself to Providence Medical Center. Atkinson was then transferred to Harborview Medical Center for additional treatment.
Kennewick Road Construction to Snarl Clearwater Avenue Between 8 pm and 6 am
If you drive Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick, beware of construction. The City of Kennewick reminds motorists that an asphalt and grinding project will affect local traffic between 8 pm through 6 am. The project is expected to be completed by the first week of October. The construction area is between...
Alert Issued, Benton County Fire Danger High-No Burning
Benton County Tuesday morning issued a High Fire Danger alert, in effect til further notice. According to information released by Benton County by way of Benton County Commissioners Communications Coordinator Shayanne Palmus:. "Wildfires are likely. Fires in heavy, continuous fuel such as mature grassland, CRP fields and forest litter, will...
UPDATE–EMS, Police Find Man With Gunshot Wound, Dies at Hospital
What began as a call to assist Kennewick EMS (Emergency Medical Services) has turned into a homicide investigation. Wednesday Kennewick Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 3700 block of West 4th Ave. There are several apartment complexes in that area. KPD did not specify which one or where the victim was located, but it began as a call to assist EMS. The specific time of the call was not given.
