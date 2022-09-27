ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland

Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Popeyes is Finally Delivering in Tri-Cities

The hottest fast-food chain restaurant in Tri-Cities is now delivering to your door. Popeyes opened in Kennewick this summer to much fanfare and even longer waits. When I went for the grand opening, it took nearly four hours for us to get through the drive-thru line that extended down 395. I'll have you know it was worth it. The food was amazing and went down warmly and smoothly.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash

Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area

Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395

(#UPDATE 9/27/22 6am) Washington State Patrol has announced that the person killed in the accident was 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa from Kennewick. The driver of the semi was also identified as Suleiman Mohomed, a 27-year-old from Minnesota. Mohomed has charges pending according to officials. (9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington.
TRI-CITIES, WA
98.3 The KEY

Update: WSP Trooper in Stable Condition After Shooting in Walla Walla

A Washington State Patrol Trooper is in stable condition after he was shot in the head. Police say the alleged gunman, Brandon Dennis O'Neel was served an eviction notice on Thursday in Walla Walla. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. drove to the apartment when O'Neel began shooting. The Trooper was shot in the face and managed to drive himself to Providence Medical Center. Atkinson was then transferred to Harborview Medical Center for additional treatment.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Alert Issued, Benton County Fire Danger High-No Burning

Benton County Tuesday morning issued a High Fire Danger alert, in effect til further notice. According to information released by Benton County by way of Benton County Commissioners Communications Coordinator Shayanne Palmus:. "Wildfires are likely. Fires in heavy, continuous fuel such as mature grassland, CRP fields and forest litter, will...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

UPDATE–EMS, Police Find Man With Gunshot Wound, Dies at Hospital

What began as a call to assist Kennewick EMS (Emergency Medical Services) has turned into a homicide investigation. Wednesday Kennewick Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 3700 block of West 4th Ave. There are several apartment complexes in that area. KPD did not specify which one or where the victim was located, but it began as a call to assist EMS. The specific time of the call was not given.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

