The hottest fast-food chain restaurant in Tri-Cities is now delivering to your door. Popeyes opened in Kennewick this summer to much fanfare and even longer waits. When I went for the grand opening, it took nearly four hours for us to get through the drive-thru line that extended down 395. I'll have you know it was worth it. The food was amazing and went down warmly and smoothly.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO