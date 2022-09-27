A convicted bomber is out of the loose after escaping from prison in Nevada, Radar has learned.According to Gov. Steve Sisolak, the prisoner who was housed in the Southern Desert Correctional Center near Indian Springs had been missing since early last weekend.The man was convicted of a bombing of the Luxor Resort & Casino in 2007. “This is unacceptable,” Sisolak said in the statement. Sisolak has told the Nevada Department of Corrections to investigate the incident "as quickly as possible."Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was being held on a life sentence after being convicted of building a putting a pipe bomb on...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO