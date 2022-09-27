ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Animal shelters across Las Vegas feeling overwhelmed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– After 8 admissions employees left their job at the Animal Foundation, the CEO. Hilarie Grey said it can be a stressful job for their workers. Overcrowding is a big issue not only for the Animal Foundation but for other shelters across the country as well. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters

Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

Inmate serving life for fatal Luxor bombing used battery acid, dummy in prison escape, union says. Almost five years after the 1 October mass shooting, UMC trauma surgeons are reflecting on what they saw that night and sharing what they have continued to see ever since. As they gear up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Grasshoppers#Birds#The University Of Nevada
antiMUSIC

Tesla Announce Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) Tesla has announced dates for their first-ever Las Vegas residency next spring. The Sacramento, CA band will launch a five-night series at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on March 17, 2023. "We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

Las Vegas Resort Murder And Killer On The Loose After Escaping Prison

A convicted bomber is out of the loose after escaping from prison in Nevada, Radar has learned.According to Gov. Steve Sisolak, the prisoner who was housed in the Southern Desert Correctional Center near Indian Springs had been missing since early last weekend.The man was convicted of a bombing of the Luxor Resort & Casino in 2007. “This is unacceptable,” Sisolak said in the statement. Sisolak has told the Nevada Department of Corrections to investigate the incident "as quickly as possible."Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was being held on a life sentence after being convicted of building a putting a pipe bomb on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Houston's Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley

What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Vegas attraction closed after 3rd dolphin death in 5 months

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A dolphin habitat at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has been temporarily closed after the third mammal death at the attraction in five months. Officials at the Mirage Secret Garden and Habitat said an 11-year-old bottlenose dolphin named K2 died Saturday. The cause of death remains unclear, but officials say the mammal had been receiving treatment for a respiratory illness. They say Maverick, a 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin, died Sept. 2 following treatment for a lung infection while 13-year-old Bella died in April after undergoing treatment for gastroenteritis. According to the international organization Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums’ website, a bottlenose dolphin’s life expectancy is about 28 to 29 years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Game Day Ready With The Wild Collective

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas has officially become a sports town, but what makes it so fun is all the fashionable team gear that’s available to us. Jillian Lopez chats with Whitney Bansin, the CEO of The Wild Collective to talk about their latest collection.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
LAS VEGAS, NV

