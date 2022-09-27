Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Developers, officials celebrate Midtown Detroit apartment-retail complex
Detroit — A decade ago, developers set out with plans to construct an office building on the corner of Woodward and Stinson in Midtown. After they scrapped those plans and pivoted to residential, Woodward West welcomed its first tenants during the summer. “I know a lot of people said,...
Detroit News
Partial demolition begins on 'scary' Packard Plant
Detroit — Tara Moxley has lived in the shadow of the Packard Plant her whole life, and for decades she’s watched the blight worsen at the onetime auto manufacturing site. “It’s an eyesore and it’s scary,” said Moxley, 50. “We have grandkids that play around here and it’s scary to not know if you’re kids can go outside and be safe. There have been animals, all kinds of wild animals and rodents.”
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home
It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
Detroit News
Detroit delays free legal aid program for renters facing eviction
Detroit's newly formed right to counsel program is going to be delayed in ensuring low-income renters have free legal aid when facing eviction because the city is expected to miss its Saturday launch. The Detroit City Council unanimously approved the ordinance in May guaranteeing an office for eviction defense to...
Crain's Detroit Business
Meridian lists huge downtown Detroit office footprint
Meridian Health is shedding a large chunk of its office footprint in downtown Detroit, putting multiple spaces up for sublease. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Detroit News
Dumas: Detroit overbuilt and under-occupied
This story has been edited to remove an incorrect assertion that Dan Gilbert has declared legal residence in Florida. He is still registered to vote in Michigan, and his spokesperson said his legal residence remains in Oakland County. I'll say it quite simply: Detroit is overbuilt and under-occupied. Downtown appears...
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: State must answer Highland Park's cry for help
A ruling last month from the Michigan Court of Appeals that affirmed that the city of Highland Park must pay $21 million in water and sewerage debt to the Great Lakes Water Authority is just the tip of the iceberg of troubles for this urban enclave that has long known nothing but disinvestment.
Detroit News
GM to relocate Heritage Center to Grand Blanc Township
General Motors Co. is relocating its Heritage Center from Sterling Heights to the company’s former Customer Care & Aftersales world headquarters in Grand Blanc Township, bringing it closer to the Detroit automaker's Flint birthplace. The Heritage Center in Sterling Heights opened in a leased space in 2004 to house...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Landlord, rental compliance problems in Detroit? How to get help
Are you having an issue with a bad landlord or a rental property in the city of Detroit?. Help Me Hank has been covering this issue for months, and we’ve compiled some resources for residents who need help. The first thing to do, if you think you may be...
michiganchronicle.com
WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side
Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
Detroit News
Editorial: Our choices for state Senate from Wayne County
Wayne County voters will fill state Senate seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross into Macomb and Oakland Counties. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos with...
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
fox2detroit.com
New Belle Isle Nature Center • Detroit activist snubbed at White House • Thieves steal construction loader
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - New exhibits and new habitats are part of the Belle Isle Nature Center's $2.5 million renovation it plans to unveil during its grand opening Wednesday. The nature center has been closed for improvements since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, it's undergone "transformative renovations" that the public will get to see for the first time Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Truck stolen at gunpoint from men searching for wallet in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit. Two men stole a pickup truck at...
Detroit News
Michigan Strategic Fund OKs $5M loan for old Studebaker site in Detroit
The Michigan Strategic Fund approved Tuesday a $5 million state program loan for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker building in Detroit into a 161-unit apartment complex. The board also approved the City of Detroit brownfield redevelopment authority’s request for $882,821 in state brownfield tax incentive reimbursement for the project.Detroit-based...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Detroit drug dealer nabbed in Knoxville
An alleged drug dealer who hails from Detroit, Mich., was busted in Knoxville this week with large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, authorities said Wednesday. David L. Jordan, 49, who has been living at a house on Keith Avenue, was taken into custody Tuesday by Knoxville police officers working...
Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion
It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
Lafayette Coney Island still has work to do before reopening, city says
Lafayette Coney Island still has more to do before the restaurant can open back up, the City of Detroit confirmed on Wednesday.
