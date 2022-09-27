ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Developers, officials celebrate Midtown Detroit apartment-retail complex

Detroit — A decade ago, developers set out with plans to construct an office building on the corner of Woodward and Stinson in Midtown. After they scrapped those plans and pivoted to residential, Woodward West welcomed its first tenants during the summer. “I know a lot of people said,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Partial demolition begins on 'scary' Packard Plant

Detroit — Tara Moxley has lived in the shadow of the Packard Plant her whole life, and for decades she’s watched the blight worsen at the onetime auto manufacturing site. “It’s an eyesore and it’s scary,” said Moxley, 50. “We have grandkids that play around here and it’s scary to not know if you’re kids can go outside and be safe. There have been animals, all kinds of wild animals and rodents.”
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home

It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit News

Detroit delays free legal aid program for renters facing eviction

Detroit's newly formed right to counsel program is going to be delayed in ensuring low-income renters have free legal aid when facing eviction because the city is expected to miss its Saturday launch. The Detroit City Council unanimously approved the ordinance in May guaranteeing an office for eviction defense to...
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Meridian lists huge downtown Detroit office footprint

Meridian Health is shedding a large chunk of its office footprint in downtown Detroit, putting multiple spaces up for sublease. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dumas: Detroit overbuilt and under-occupied

This story has been edited to remove an incorrect assertion that Dan Gilbert has declared legal residence in Florida. He is still registered to vote in Michigan, and his spokesperson said his legal residence remains in Oakland County. I'll say it quite simply: Detroit is overbuilt and under-occupied. Downtown appears...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Bankole Thompson: State must answer Highland Park's cry for help

A ruling last month from the Michigan Court of Appeals that affirmed that the city of Highland Park must pay $21 million in water and sewerage debt to the Great Lakes Water Authority is just the tip of the iceberg of troubles for this urban enclave that has long known nothing but disinvestment.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
Detroit News

GM to relocate Heritage Center to Grand Blanc Township

General Motors Co. is relocating its Heritage Center from Sterling Heights to the company’s former Customer Care & Aftersales world headquarters in Grand Blanc Township, bringing it closer to the Detroit automaker's Flint birthplace. The Heritage Center in Sterling Heights opened in a leased space in 2004 to house...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
michiganchronicle.com

WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side

Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Our choices for state Senate from Wayne County

Wayne County voters will fill state Senate seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross into Macomb and Oakland Counties. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos with...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Belle Isle Nature Center • Detroit activist snubbed at White House • Thieves steal construction loader

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - New exhibits and new habitats are part of the Belle Isle Nature Center's $2.5 million renovation it plans to unveil during its grand opening Wednesday. The nature center has been closed for improvements since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, it's undergone "transformative renovations" that the public will get to see for the first time Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan Strategic Fund OKs $5M loan for old Studebaker site in Detroit

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved Tuesday a $5 million state program loan for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker building in Detroit into a 161-unit apartment complex. The board also approved the City of Detroit brownfield redevelopment authority’s request for $882,821 in state brownfield tax incentive reimbursement for the project.Detroit-based...
DETROIT, MI
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Detroit drug dealer nabbed in Knoxville

An alleged drug dealer who hails from Detroit, Mich., was busted in Knoxville this week with large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, authorities said Wednesday. David L. Jordan, 49, who has been living at a house on Keith Avenue, was taken into custody Tuesday by Knoxville police officers working...
KNOXVILLE, TN
99.1 WFMK

Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion

It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
DETROIT, MI

