Tropical storm causes ground shift, prompting Metrolink to secure area around San Clemente track even more

A fault zone off the Santa Monica coast could result in a larger, higher magnitude earthquake than previously thought according to a new study. Instead of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, which is already considered severe, scientists now say the fault system is capable of triggering up to a 7.8 quake. While the difference may not seem major, it is an increase of close to four times the amount of energy being released, according to calculations by the United States Geological Survey.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO