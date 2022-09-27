Tropical storm causes ground shift, prompting Metrolink to secure area around San Clemente track even more

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
It's Back: ‘Bioluminescence Chasers' Hunt For Blue Waves as Red Tide Reaches San Diego
Vishwas Lokesh saw the first signs of what is known as a red tide through one of the handful of live surf cameras he monitors over the weekend. With years of experience, he knows what to look for: a faint glow on the black-and-white camera indicates the unpredictable phenomenon of bioluminescence is back in San Diego.
Flash Flood warnings issued for portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued Flash Flood warnings for portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. Radar images indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Riverside County, with amounts up to 1 inch in areas that include: Desert Center I-10 between mile markers 101 and 110 State Route 177 between mile markers 1 […]
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Laguna Beach (CA) Acquires Land for New Fire Station for $6.1 Million
South Laguna Beach residents will have a new fire station in the future, after the city council approved the acquisition of a parcel of land for the location of the new Fire Station No. 4 and related public use facility, Patch.com reported. The fire station will be located on 31796...
2 Southern California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Renewable Energy Will Be Coming to Some Orange County Cities Soon, But What's the Cost?
For those who live in Orange County a deadline is quickly approaching that could leave residents reaching deeper into their pockets for their power bills. Sherman Jones who lives in Buena Park has a lot of questions. He is hoping to get some answers about the new renewable energy coming to his neighborhood.
Santa Monica Daily Press
New study reveals fault zone off Santa Monica coast could cause up to 7.8 magnitude earthquake
A fault zone off the Santa Monica coast could result in a larger, higher magnitude earthquake than previously thought according to a new study. Instead of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, which is already considered severe, scientists now say the fault system is capable of triggering up to a 7.8 quake. While the difference may not seem major, it is an increase of close to four times the amount of energy being released, according to calculations by the United States Geological Survey.
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat
Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
KESQ
Monsoon thunderstorms return to the desert
All Flash Flood Warnings for Riverside County have been canceled. The heat wave continues into this Wednesday, with high temperatures around the Coachella Valley above the seasonal average for the date (97°). The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Humidity will linger through Thursday with dew...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SoCal to see warm temperatures Thursday ahead of weekend cooldown
Southern California will still be warm on Thursday as many parts of region are expected to see temperatures in the mid to high 90s.
OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?
Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
easyreadernews.com
Coyote Peninsula – The thriving, wild animals of Palos Verdes
One day last June, Sheri Hastings heard a telltale sound as she was shoveling out the muck in the horse stalls at her property on Portuguese Bend in Rancho Palos Verdes. Her dog, Blue, was baying, and he was doing so with such insistence that it could only mean one thing. The coyote had returned.
parkerliveonline.com
Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead
A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oc-breeze.com
California Wine Festival returns to Huntington Beach November 11-12, 2022
California Wine Festival, Southern California’s premier wine festival event producer, announces its return to Huntington Beach for two days of oceanfront tasting events on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Guests will be able to sample offerings from winemaking regions across California, paired with gourmet food selections from many of Orange County’s fine dining restaurants while experiencing lifestyle exhibitors, live entertainment and expansive coastal views amid Surf City USA’s award-winning beaches.
NBC San Diego
Expert Explains What's Behind San Diego's Skyrocketing Gas Prices
Gas prices are surging yet again in San Diego, squeezing the pockets of drivers who were just beginning to feel some relief. “The number one reason is that we are seeing several planned and unplanned maintenance issues at some refineries,” said Anlleyn Venegas, a spokesperson for AAA. Venegas says...
zachnews.net
Big River, CA: Man from Bonsall, California pronounced deceased after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort.
Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Big River, California: A man from Bonsall, California was pronounced deceased on Monday, September 26th, 2022 after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort. According to the San...
northcountydailystar.com
North County Water Agencies Offers Low‐Cost Rain Barrels to Help Customers Save Water
Ncinitas, Calif. — To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District, and Santa Fe Irrigation District have partnered to offer discounted rain barrels to area residents this fall. Collecting rainwater for future use not only can save drinking water and money, but also reduces irrigation runoff that can carry pollutants into local waterways and beaches.
L.A. park closed after ‘aggressive mountain lion’ spotted, child attacked
Wildlife officials are warning the public of an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling around, prompting a park closure on Tuesday. Pico Canyon Park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked […]
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
Weather warnings issued for Julian, other parts of East County
The National Weather Service San Diego on Sunday issued a special weather statement for Julian that advised residents to seek shelter in a sturdy structure due to expected pea-sized hail along with wind gusts to reach 40 mph.
Comments / 0