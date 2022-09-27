Read full article on original website
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials are warning people in South Carolina that Hurricane Ian will be a problem for much of the state on Friday. The storm is forecast to make landfall midday Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. But the storm is so broad that gusty winds, heavy rain and storm surge will arrive hours before.
Tennessee man hit with more charges in Memphis shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man already charged with a fatal shooting that police said set off a daylong crime rampage in Memphis now faces murder charges in two more killings, officials said Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of first-degree murder in the...
Michigan lawmakers approve early absentee ballot processing
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan election officials would begin processing absentee ballots two days before the Nov. 8 election under legislation approved Wednesday in hopes of avoiding delays in counting, with absentee voting expected to remain a popular option. Michigan is one of several key swing states that allows...
Michigan Legislature $1B spending approval met with pushback
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature this week added $1 billion in new spending to an already record-breaking $76 billion budget, a boost intended to attract large economic projects and meeting immediate pushback from several key Republicans. A majority of the $1 billion package is bound for an...
Sunny and dry in the Crossroads but the opposite applies to Florida
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay below average. Low: 62 degrees. Winds: SE 5 mph. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thursday: Sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 89/58 degrees. Winds: N 5 mph. A 10% chance of scattered...
Walz has $3.2M, Jensen has $864K for final weeks of campaign
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has $3.2 million in cash on hand heading into the final weeks of the campaign, while Republican challenger Scott Jensen has $864,000 left in the bank. The Jensen campaign said it raised $1.8 million in the two-month reporting before Tuesday’s...
900 apply for NY’s first licenses to sell recreational pot
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied for a chance to open New York state’s first legal dispensaries for recreational marijuana, regulators said Wednesday. The state has said it plans to issue about 150 licenses in this first round, which was open...
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian’s winds, then refills
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles...
