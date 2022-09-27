Johnson Scores Key Goal Early In Fourth Quarter, Stout Defense Helps Edwardsville Win Stick Up For Hunger Game Over Eureka 1-0

Cardinals stadium announcer John Ulett has been part of the team for 38 seasons and is hoping to add another World Series ring to his collection. If you are from out of town and just hear him when you come to Busch Stadium you may not know he’s also a radio personality at KSHE Radio– whose longtime motto has been “Real Rock Radio.” The public is invited to celebrate KSHE’s great heritage of music in St. Louis along with Ulett and other disc jockeys.

