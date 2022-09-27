Johnson Scores Key Goal Early In Fourth Quarter, Stout Defense Helps Edwardsville Win Stick Up For Hunger Game Over Eureka 1-0

Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
EHS Seniors Celebrated: Koons Wins All Three Singles Matches As Tigers Take Three In Southern Illinois Duals
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School girls' tennis team enjoyed big success over the weekend at EHS Tennis Courts, led by Chloe Koons' three singles wins, and won three meets at the Southern Illinois Duals. The tennis team won on Friday over Columbia, Mo., Rock Bridge 7-5, and Quincy 11-1,...
Two St. Louis Catholic High Schools to close
The Archdiocese of St. Louis has informed St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain High Schools this is their final school year. Both will shut down as part of the local Catholic church’s All Things New restructuring plan.
FOX2now.com
When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
Effingham Radio
Report: Brownstown Man Killed In Trench Collapse Monday In Centralia
Southernillinoisnow.com reports that Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon announced 54 year old Darrell McCammack died during a Monday morning trench collapse in Centralia. Reports say McCammack was covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The trench collapse occurred at 10...
1470 WMBD
Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
stlsportspage.com
Stadium announcer John Ulett joins others from KSHE for “More Stories from the Window” event at River City Casino Oct. 7
Cardinals stadium announcer John Ulett has been part of the team for 38 seasons and is hoping to add another World Series ring to his collection. If you are from out of town and just hear him when you come to Busch Stadium you may not know he’s also a radio personality at KSHE Radio– whose longtime motto has been “Real Rock Radio.” The public is invited to celebrate KSHE’s great heritage of music in St. Louis along with Ulett and other disc jockeys.
Cahokia HS on lockdown after third threat this week
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Cahokia High School is on lockdown Wednesday. This comes after they’ve received a threat via airdrop three times this week. The first came on Monday, then again Tuesday, and now on Wednesday. FOX 2 was notified of Wednesday’s lockdown at about 1 p.m.
foxillinois.com
Central Illinois man wanted in 4 counties
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois man is wanted on charges in four counties. Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help locating 26-year-old Devin Alan Krueger, of Jerseyville. We're told Krueger is wanted on multiple warrants out of Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, and Madison counties. Officials say he is...
Home on fire in Belleville Tuesday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Belleville. The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Harpers Ferry Road. Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that one room. They suspect it […]
KSDK
Waterloo bakery fire leaves owners sifting through remains
Late last night, the family-owned Ahne's Bakery in Waterloo, Illinois caught a blaze. 5 On Your Side's Elyse Schoenig spoke with the family.
kjfmradio.com
FedEx driver in serious condition following train collision
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A vehicle versus train accident Tuesday afternoon has left a FedEx driver in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, John Arnett, 51 of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. Arnett began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing and the front of the train, traveling eastbound, hit the front left of the FedEx vehicle. Arnett then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
1470 WMBD
Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
VIDEO: St. Louis Is the ‘Friendliest Place to Get Murdered,' Comedian Says
Mike Feeney learned St. Louis is full of civic boosters — and guns
edglentoday.com
Leonardo Cervantes
Leonardo Cervantes, 77, died at 9:13 a.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his home in Jerseyville, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Joliet, Illinois on July 3, 1945, one of seven children born to the late Primitivo and Jessie (Gusman) Cervantes. Leonardo graduated with the...
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
KWQC
Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest woman accused of delivering fentanyl to southern Illinois from St. Louis
MARION, IL — A woman was arrested in Marion, Illinois, after police say she was buying fentanyl in St. Louis and delivering it to Marion. The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 32-year-old Lacy Wagner on Friday. Police say they seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl during the arrest, as well as a vehicle and cash.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
Horse Dies During Polo Match Fundraiser for St. Louis Kids
The horse collapsed during a polo game hosted by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
edglentoday.com
Our Daily Show! Ft. Julie Ann Fraser- Working Towards A Cure, Beth McGlasson-Apple Festival
On this Wednesday in Alton Julie Ann Fraser- Chairperson for Working Towards a Cure joins us to talk about the Bra Walk this Saturday at the Amphitheater, and more! Plus Beth McGlasson with Jersey County Historical Society joins us to talk about The Apple Festival which is also this weekend!
