FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. According to an updated Facebook post from police, Harris is now suspected of committing an armed robbery on Sept. 25. Harris is described...
WISH-TV
25-year-old man arrested after grandmother, granddaughter shot at Avon home
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a grandmother and granddaughter Wednesday afternoon at the home where he lives, police say. Brandon Clark was charged with recklessness with a deadly weapon. Authorities say he is related to the two victims but...
WISH-TV
Docs: Charges filed, prosecutor moves to seize guns after child pulls trigger in Avon
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Avon man faces criminal charges and may lose his guns after prosecutors say his niece got his gun and pulled the trigger. Brandon Clark, 25, was charged in the case. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion to have the Avon Police Department seize Clark’s guns under Indiana’s “red flag” law.
'You solved it!' | Anderson man facing preliminary murder charge in killing of his mother
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is in custody and facing a preliminary murder charge in the death of his mother. Officers called to a report of a disturbance in the 1600 block of Meridian Street, near State Road 32 and Central Avenue, found the body of 49-year-old Janet Hart around 4 p.m.
Person shot outside west side Taco Bell
According to police at the scene, a person was shot after an altercation outside of the Taco Bell restaurant in the 5300 block of W. Washington Street on Wednesday.
Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home
AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home
A woman and a 4-year-old girl were found shot Wednesday afternoon inside a home in Avon, police say.
WTHR
Child Recovers In Hospital After Avon Shooting
The shooting happened at a home near US 36 and State Road 267. That's not far from the Avon Library.
WIBC.com
Anderson Woman Found Dead by Daughter, Police Say It’s a Homicide
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was found dead Monday afternoon in her home by her daughter, and Anderson Police Department says it’s a homicide. At 3:49 p.m. Monday, Anderson police went to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street for an unknown disturbance. Officers arrived...
Court docs: Man accused of killing son’s mother outside Indy daycare has history of violence, threats
Court records show the suspect has a history of violence and threats against the victim for more than a year before the murder.
cbs4indy.com
Convicted felon sentenced to 32 months after police find firearm, rounds during compliance check
INDIANAPOLIS — A man once convicted of armed robbery was sentenced to 32 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The U.S Attorney Office Southern District of Indiana said police went to the home of 25-year-old Bryan Glass in February 2020 for a community corrections compliance check.
Fox 59
Greenwood police looking for help finding Hummer in hit and run
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that damaged two school buses. The Greenwood Police Department said the crash happened on September 16 on U.S. 31 at West Main Street. The crash involved a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer and two small activity school buses. Clark-Pleasant Schools...
WISH-TV
Indy man sentenced to 19 years for armed robberies via OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Indianapolis man was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to two robberies and threatening using a firearm in both crimes, according to a news release the U.S. Department of Justice. The first robbery happened Aug. 8, 2020, Dujuan Lucas,...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged after stealing truck with toddler inside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man who stole a truck with a 1-year-old in the back seat has been charged, according to the Marion County prosecutor. Gonzalo Mondragon, 35, is charged with auto theft, operating a vehicle as an habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement, and two counts of criminal confinement.
Suspect in shooting of mother at Indy daycare told her he'd kill her, himself
The man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend outside an Indianapolis daycare while she dropped her children off previously told her he would kill her and himself.
WISH-TV
Docs: Man threatened shooting at Gleaners after break-up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man faces felony charges after being accused of threatening a shooting at Gleaners Food Bank. Investigators say he was upset after learning that the mother of his child was seeing a new man. Rodrigo Limon, 25, faces three felony counts of intimidation in the case....
WANE-TV
Marion police look for suspect in shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
1 killed in crash on Indy's north side after driver runs past stop sign
A driver was killed in a crash early Thursday on the Indianapolis' north side after another person drove through a stop sign and struck with their vehicle, police say.
Fox 59
Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
WTHR
Man injured in crash with school bus in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was flown to the hospital after he crashed into the back of an empty school bus in Hamilton County on Tuesday morning. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 38 and Horton Road, which is north of Westfield, near Hortonville.
