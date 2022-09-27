ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

WTHR

Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. According to an updated Facebook post from police, Harris is now suspected of committing an armed robbery on Sept. 25. Harris is described...
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

25-year-old man arrested after grandmother, granddaughter shot at Avon home

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a grandmother and granddaughter Wednesday afternoon at the home where he lives, police say. Brandon Clark was charged with recklessness with a deadly weapon. Authorities say he is related to the two victims but...
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Charges filed, prosecutor moves to seize guns after child pulls trigger in Avon

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Avon man faces criminal charges and may lose his guns after prosecutors say his niece got his gun and pulled the trigger. Brandon Clark, 25, was charged in the case. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion to have the Avon Police Department seize Clark’s guns under Indiana’s “red flag” law.
AVON, IN
City
Anderson, IN
Anderson, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home

AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
AVON, IN
WIBC.com

Anderson Woman Found Dead by Daughter, Police Say It’s a Homicide

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was found dead Monday afternoon in her home by her daughter, and Anderson Police Department says it’s a homicide. At 3:49 p.m. Monday, Anderson police went to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street for an unknown disturbance. Officers arrived...
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

Greenwood police looking for help finding Hummer in hit and run

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that damaged two school buses. The Greenwood Police Department said the crash happened on September 16 on U.S. 31 at West Main Street. The crash involved a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer and two small activity school buses. Clark-Pleasant Schools...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man charged after stealing truck with toddler inside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man who stole a truck with a 1-year-old in the back seat has been charged, according to the Marion County prosecutor. Gonzalo Mondragon, 35, is charged with auto theft, operating a vehicle as an habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement, and two counts of criminal confinement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Man threatened shooting at Gleaners after break-up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man faces felony charges after being accused of threatening a shooting at Gleaners Food Bank. Investigators say he was upset after learning that the mother of his child was seeing a new man. Rodrigo Limon, 25, faces three felony counts of intimidation in the case....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Marion police look for suspect in shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
MARION, IN
Fox 59

Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WTHR

Man injured in crash with school bus in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was flown to the hospital after he crashed into the back of an empty school bus in Hamilton County on Tuesday morning. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 38 and Horton Road, which is north of Westfield, near Hortonville.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

