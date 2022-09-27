ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?

The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
