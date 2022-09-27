ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are 10 Fort Worth-area high school football players to watch in Week 6

By Brian Gosset
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Week 6 of the Texas high school football season starts Thursday and expect more great performances from Fort Worth-area football players.

Keep an eye out for these 10 players this week:

Brian Furch, Sr., RB, Arlington Heights: Furch is a workhorse for the undefeated Yellowjackets and is among the top backs in the area. Through four games, Furch has rushed for 536 yards and nine touchdowns. He is averaging 134 yards per game.

Jacob Vaughan, Sr., QB, Liberty Christian: Vaughan continues his hot start for the 4-1 Warriors. In five games, Vaughan has thrown for 1,634 yards and posts a 9:1 touchdown to interception ratio (18 TD, 2 INT). He is among the state leaders with 327 yards passing per game.

Triston Johnson, Sr., WR, Birdville: Johnson is the leading receiver for the 3-1 Hawks and coming off his best performance of the season. Johnson had seven grabs for 134 yards and two touchdowns against Newman Smith two weeks ago. Johnson has five TDs and is averaging nearly 18 yards per catch.

Hogan Nelson, Soph., QB, Fort Worth Christian: Nelson comes in for the undefeated Cardinals with 255 yards passing per game. He’s over 1,000 yards on the season and has thrown for 14 TDs. He already has two five TD games this season, in Week 1 against Dublin and Week 3 against Grace Prep.

Luke Ullrich, Jr., QB, Colleyville Heritage: In only one half of play last week against Trimble Tech, Ullrich completed 14 of 19 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns. He can also take off and run the ball while averaging eight yards per carry against Tech and six yards per carry in Week 2 against Texarkana Texas High.

Antwuan Polk, Sr., RB, Southwest Christian: Polk dominated the ground game against state ranked Hallettsville in Week 5 with 218 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He also threw for two touchdowns. Polk has rushed for 720 yards and 10 TDs in five games.

Trent Honeycutt, Soph., QB, Trimble Tech: Honeycutt has been a threat on the ground for the Bulldogs. In the first three games, he rushed for 579 yards on just 53 carries, an average of over 10 yards per carry. That includes back to back 200 yard games against Sunset and Samuell.

Zuric Humes, Jr., QB, Timberview: Humes had his way with Newman Smith last week with 198 yards passing and four touchdowns to help the Wolves move to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in district. He has thrown for five TDs and rushed for two this season.

Kaid Barrett, Jr., QB, Wyatt: The dual threat Barrett will beat you with his arms and legs, and is off to a hot start for the 4-0 Chaparrals. Last season, he was the best quarterback in the Fort Worth school district with 3,000 yards passing and 35 TDs.

Parker Polk, Sr., RB, Grapevine: The senior Polk has been the best offensive player for the 3-1 Mustangs this season. He has over 600 yards rushing and five TDs in four games. He is also a threat in the receiving game and returns kickoffs and punts.

