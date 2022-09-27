Read full article on original website
Hurricane Warning issued for Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 02:55:00 Expires: 2022-09-18 11:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Interior HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Eastern Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Severe Weather Statement issued for Collier by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collier THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN COLLIER AND CENTRAL HENDRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM EDT for southern and southwestern Florida.
Flood Advisory issued for Ponce by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 18:55:00 Expires: 2022-09-28 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ponce FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 6 PM AST this evening for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following county, Ponce. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon EDT Saturday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Eastern Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Clay STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Orange Park - Green Cove Springs * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Friday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
Storm Surge Warning issued for Mainland Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 23:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 07:30:00 EDT Target Area: Mainland Monroe STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Flamingo - Cape Sable - Loop Road * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should soon be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Ditches and canals may quickly rise with swift currents. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Central Orangeburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Orangeburg TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Orangeburg * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 55 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://weather.gov/cae - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Storm Surge Warning issued for Coastal Georgetown by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 01:15:00 EDT Target Area: Coastal Georgetown HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Georgetown - Murrells Inlet * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Cat 1 Hurricane force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 100 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Saturday morning - Window for Hurricane force winds: Friday morning until Friday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Saturday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 6 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 6 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts should soon be brought to completion before driving conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Large areas of deep inundation with storm surge flooding enhanced by battering waves. Structural damage to buildings is likely, with several potentially washing away. Damage will be compounded by floating debris. Some locations may become uninhabitable for an extended period. - Inundation is likely to impact vulnerable homes along tidal creeks and waterways farther inland. - Drinking water and sewer services will likely become impacted by the storm surge. Surge waters will contain hazardous materials. - Large sections of coastal roads will become flooded, or wash-out altogether. - Severe beach erosion is expected with significant dune loss. Sands from displaced dunes will likely deposit onto the barrier island roads. - Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers is possible. Many small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages with some lifted onshore and stranded inland. - Navigation may be difficult, especially near inlets and waterways, as some navigational aids may be off station or missing. Debris is possible in the waterways and other navigable channels. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major flooding from rainfall may prompt evacuations and numerous rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Creeks and ditches will flood and may contain strong currents. - Flood waters may enter many structures, and some may become uninhabitable. Some road scours or complete road failures will be possible, along with the potential for sinkholes. Many streets and parking lots may flood, and may be impacted by flowing water. Many road and low-lying bridge closures are possible with some weakened or washed away. Driving conditions will be dangerous.The delivery of drinking water and sewer services may be interrupted. Flood waters may be polluted and contain hazardous materials. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Tornadoes can cause damage to trees, vehicles, boats, and buildings. Unsecured mobile homes and poorly constructed structures are particularly vulnerable. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/ilm/Tropics - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Hurricane Watch issued for Coastal Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Duval STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Arlington - Jacksonville - Jacksonville Beach - Oceanway - Tallyrand * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Friday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
Hurricane Warning issued for Northern Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Horry HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Green Sea - Aynor - Loris * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 95 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: early Friday morning until early Saturday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding, along with damage to porches and awnings. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Damage to vulnerable structures such as carports, sheds and mobile homes is possible. - Large limbs will be down with several trees snapped or uprooted. Several fences and roadway signs may become blown over. Some roads may become impassable due to large debris blocking the roadway, especially within urban or heavily wooded locations. Some bridges, causeways, and elevated roads may be impacted by high winds making driving on them hazardous. - Scattered power and communications outages are possible, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. - Small craft that are not properly moored may break loose. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major flooding from rainfall may prompt evacuations and numerous rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Creeks and ditches will flood and may contain strong currents. - Flood waters may enter many structures, and some may become uninhabitable. Some road scours or complete road failures will be possible, along with the potential for sinkholes. Many streets and parking lots may flood, and may be impacted by flowing water. Many road and low-lying bridge closures are possible with some weakened or washed away. Driving conditions will be dangerous.The delivery of drinking water and sewer services may be interrupted. Flood waters may be polluted and contain hazardous materials. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Tornadoes can cause damage to trees, vehicles, boats, and buildings. Unsecured mobile homes and poorly constructed structures are particularly vulnerable. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/ilm/Tropics - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Inland Brunswick by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Brunswick TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Leland - Shallotte * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 55 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding, along with damage to porches and awnings. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Damage to vulnerable structures such as carports, sheds and mobile homes is possible. - Large limbs will be down with several trees snapped or uprooted. Several fences and roadway signs may become blown over. Some roads may become impassable due to large debris blocking the roadway, especially within urban or heavily wooded locations. Some bridges, causeways, and elevated roads may be impacted by high winds making driving on them hazardous. - Scattered power and communications outages are possible, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. - Small craft that are not properly moored may break loose. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Friday morning until Saturday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should soon be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Areas of storm surge inundation enhanced by breaking waves are possible along the barrier islands. Damage to several buildings is possible, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore roads may become weakened or washed out, especially in vulnerable low-lying areas. - Delivery of drinking water and sewer services may be interrupted. - Major beach erosion is possible with heavy surf and elevated water levels impacting or breaching the dunes. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft will break away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. - Navigation may be difficult near inlets and waterways, as navigational aids may be off station or missing. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major flooding from rainfall may prompt evacuations and numerous rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Creeks and ditches will flood and may contain strong currents. - Flood waters may enter many structures, and some may become uninhabitable. Some road scours or complete road failures will be possible, along with the potential for sinkholes. Many streets and parking lots may flood, and may be impacted by flowing water. Many road and low-lying bridge closures are possible with some weakened or washed away. Driving conditions will be dangerous.The delivery of drinking water and sewer services may be interrupted. Flood waters may be polluted and contain hazardous materials. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Tornadoes can cause damage to trees, vehicles, boats, and buildings. Unsecured mobile homes and poorly constructed structures are particularly vulnerable. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/ilm/Tropics - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Hurricane Warning issued for Inland Georgetown by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Georgetown HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Andrews * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 100 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Saturday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major flooding from rainfall may prompt evacuations and numerous rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Creeks and ditches will flood and may contain strong currents. - Flood waters may enter many structures, and some may become uninhabitable. Some road scours or complete road failures will be possible, along with the potential for sinkholes. Many streets and parking lots may flood, and may be impacted by flowing water. Many road and low-lying bridge closures are possible with some weakened or washed away. Driving conditions will be dangerous.The delivery of drinking water and sewer services may be interrupted. Flood waters may be polluted and contain hazardous materials. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Tornadoes can cause damage to trees, vehicles, boats, and buildings. Unsecured mobile homes and poorly constructed structures are particularly vulnerable. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/ilm/Tropics - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Northern Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Ian Has Strengthened to a Hurricane Once Again over the Western Atlantic with Strong Tropical Storm Wind Gusts Continuing Over Land While Hurricane Ian continues to pull away from east central Florida over the local coastal waters, strengthening of this storm will continue. Portions of Volusia and Brevard counties, especially closer towards the coast, can expect strong tropical wind gusts through early evening. Many locations will see wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph, but there may be occasional gusts of 65 to 70 mph and possibly just a little higher. Winds will slowly begin to diminish later this evening as the storm pulls further away from the area. In addition, we will see some rain bands move quickly southward down the coast. These squalls will bring briefly heavy downpours and very gusty winds of tropical storm force, as strong winds above the surface mix down to the ground.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bonneville, Teton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-29 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Palisades Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Bonneville; Teton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TETON AND SOUTHEASTERN BONNEVILLE COUNTIES At 307 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Irwin, or 10 miles west of Palisades Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Northern Palisades Reservoir and Irwin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 15:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-29 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTY...SPECIFICALLY FOR NORTHERN PORTIONS OF CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK At 330 PM MDT, Capitol Reef National Park Rangers have reported 1-2 feet of water flowing into Grand Wash. The storm that produced this flash flooding has now intensified over Capitol Gorge. Flash flooding is already occurring in Grand Wash is expected to begin shortly in Capitol Gorge. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, normally dry washes and slot canyons. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park and Fruita. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
National Weather Service To Issue ‘Extreme Wind’ Warning As Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
As Hurricane Ian’s eyewall approaches land and the threat for extreme wind is expected inland, the National Weather Service will issue an Extreme Wind Warning (EWW). The EWW product is a text product produced by National Weather Service (NWS) offices. The following criteria is used
Storm Surge Watch issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 01:15:00 EDT Target Area: Inland New Hanover STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, is possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Wilmington - Castle Hayne * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 55 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes is possible. Unsecured lightweight objects may be blown about. - Some large limbs may break from trees. A few shallow rooted or weak trees may snap or be knocked down. Some fences and roadway signs damaged. - A few roads may become impassable due to debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded locations. Hazardous driving conditions are possible, especially for high profile vehicles on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages are possible. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Friday morning until Saturday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should soon be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Areas of storm surge inundation enhanced by breaking waves are possible along the barrier islands. Damage to several buildings is possible, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore roads may become weakened or washed out, especially in vulnerable low-lying areas. - Delivery of drinking water and sewer services may be interrupted. - Major beach erosion is possible with heavy surf and elevated water levels impacting or breaching the dunes. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft will break away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. - Navigation may be difficult near inlets and waterways, as navigational aids may be off station or missing. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate flooding from rainfall may prompt some evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and streams may rise and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in the typical prone locations. Small creeks and ditches may overflow. - Flood waters may enter some structures. Underpasses, low-lying spots along roadways, and poor drainage areas may become submerged by rising water. Some secondary streets and parking lots may flood as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. - Driving conditions will become hazardous, and some road closures can be expected. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Tornadoes can cause damage to trees, vehicles, boats, and buildings. Unsecured mobile homes and poorly constructed structures are particularly vulnerable. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/ilm/Tropics - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches from Duck to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon EDT Saturday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.
Inclement Weather Possible from the Northeast US to Texas by Mid-Week [NWS]
Inclement weather in the form of heavy rainfall will possibly occur in a vast area from Northeast US to Texas by mid-week, according to the latest forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). Based on previous reports, the occurrence of the heavy showers is likely during afternoon or evening hours.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Mainland Dare, Tyrrell, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Mainland Dare; Tyrrell; Washington COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the Albemarle Sound, Alligator and Scuppernong Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas along the Albemarle, Croatan, and Pamlico Sounds, Alligator River, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * IMPACTS..Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
