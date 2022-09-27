Effective: 2022-09-29 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Brunswick TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Leland - Shallotte * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 55 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding, along with damage to porches and awnings. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Damage to vulnerable structures such as carports, sheds and mobile homes is possible. - Large limbs will be down with several trees snapped or uprooted. Several fences and roadway signs may become blown over. Some roads may become impassable due to large debris blocking the roadway, especially within urban or heavily wooded locations. Some bridges, causeways, and elevated roads may be impacted by high winds making driving on them hazardous. - Scattered power and communications outages are possible, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. - Small craft that are not properly moored may break loose. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Friday morning until Saturday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should soon be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Areas of storm surge inundation enhanced by breaking waves are possible along the barrier islands. Damage to several buildings is possible, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore roads may become weakened or washed out, especially in vulnerable low-lying areas. - Delivery of drinking water and sewer services may be interrupted. - Major beach erosion is possible with heavy surf and elevated water levels impacting or breaching the dunes. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft will break away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. - Navigation may be difficult near inlets and waterways, as navigational aids may be off station or missing. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major flooding from rainfall may prompt evacuations and numerous rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Creeks and ditches will flood and may contain strong currents. - Flood waters may enter many structures, and some may become uninhabitable. Some road scours or complete road failures will be possible, along with the potential for sinkholes. Many streets and parking lots may flood, and may be impacted by flowing water. Many road and low-lying bridge closures are possible with some weakened or washed away. Driving conditions will be dangerous.The delivery of drinking water and sewer services may be interrupted. Flood waters may be polluted and contain hazardous materials. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Tornadoes can cause damage to trees, vehicles, boats, and buildings. Unsecured mobile homes and poorly constructed structures are particularly vulnerable. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/ilm/Tropics - http://ready.gov/hurricanes

