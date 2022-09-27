ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Idaho8.com

Man sentenced to 14.5 years for federal gun and drug charges

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Boise man was sentenced to 175 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and the unlawful possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. According to court records, on November 12, 2021, law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

BPD arrests two men following domestic violence report

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested two suspects today as part of an ongoing investigation into a domestic battery and attempted strangulation report. Around 9:45 am on September 28, 2022, officers from the Boise Police Neighborhood Contact Unit were doing surveillance on the 900 block of E. Parkcenter Blvd as there were concerns about a suspect stalking a victim. During their surveillance, officers located and made contact with the suspect, Forest Saba.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man arrested after Nampa search suspected of shooting at police officer

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is in custody Wednesday after police said he shot at an officer and left his home with the gun. Police on Wednesday afternoon were looking for 18-year-old Jaden Andres Martinez in the area of 1st Street North and 19th Avenue North, the police department said. Martinez ran after he allegedly shot at an officer as Nampa Police served a battery warrant. The officer was not injured.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Nampa Police looking for armed and dangerous adult male

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 block of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous. The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6'00", thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Welcome Cruz, the new wellness K9 for the Boise Police Dept.

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Say hello to Cruz, Boise Police Department's new wellness K9. Cruz will be taking over for Clover, who is retiring due to ongoing issues with anxiety and will be taking some long-overdue time to focus on her own wellness. The BPD wellness K9 is there...
BOISE, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa Police trying to locate missing, endangered man

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing, endangered man from Nampa. Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses. He is described as being 6'02", about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, dark blond hair and a receding hairline.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Former Idaho governor honored by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights with new building name

BOISE, Idaho — This iconic Idaho spot, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, is set for a big upgrade designed to be a beacon of light in the community. "We are so excited. We've received word that ground is breaking within a matter of weeks and the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights," said Dan Prinzing Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

University of Idaho Considers Banning Birth Control For Students

Did you know the University of Idaho has been providing birth control items to its students? It appears that the practice of giving out contraceptives will be coming to an end at Idaho's premier university. The universities attorney has issued a recommendation that due to Idaho's new trigger law, the school will discontinue being a franchise of Planned Parenthood.
BOISE, ID

