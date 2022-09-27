Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Man sentenced to 14.5 years for federal gun and drug charges
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Boise man was sentenced to 175 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and the unlawful possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. According to court records, on November 12, 2021, law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic...
Southern Idaho man Gets Over 14 Years on Meth and gun Related Charges
BOISE – A Boise man has been sentenced to 175 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and the unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. According to court records, on November 12, 2021, law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic...
Post Register
BPD arrests two men following domestic violence report
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested two suspects today as part of an ongoing investigation into a domestic battery and attempted strangulation report. Around 9:45 am on September 28, 2022, officers from the Boise Police Neighborhood Contact Unit were doing surveillance on the 900 block of E. Parkcenter Blvd as there were concerns about a suspect stalking a victim. During their surveillance, officers located and made contact with the suspect, Forest Saba.
Former Caldwell officer Joseph Hoadley cries as he is found guilty on three felony charges
BOISE, Idaho — After deliberating for parts of two days, 12 jurors on Saturday afternoon returned guilty verdicts on three of four felony counts against former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley. Hoadley was found guilty on counts two, three and four being considered in the trial: destruction, alteration or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nevada police arrest suspects in Meridian pharmacy robbery
BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department announced two men are in custody in Nevada Tuesday following a robbery at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road Monday. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreens,...
Man arrested after Nampa search suspected of shooting at police officer
NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is in custody Wednesday after police said he shot at an officer and left his home with the gun. Police on Wednesday afternoon were looking for 18-year-old Jaden Andres Martinez in the area of 1st Street North and 19th Avenue North, the police department said. Martinez ran after he allegedly shot at an officer as Nampa Police served a battery warrant. The officer was not injured.
Police believe two suspects in Meridian pharmacy theft are connected to other Idaho robberies
BOISE, Idaho — Police pursued two men through Idaho, Oregon and Nevada in connection to a robbery at a Meridian pharmacy on Monday. Tyheir Bolden, 24, and Antonio Watkins, 24, were taken into custody 250 miles away from Meridian in Humboldt County, Nevada. Police now believe the suspects are...
KTVB
Boise City councilman addresses BPD chief resignation and further action
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday was the first day the Boise City Council met with a regular agenda after Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee was asked to resign by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Sept. 23 -- and soon after, the council went into a private session to discuss "personnel matters."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Nampa Police looking for armed and dangerous adult male
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 block of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous. The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6’00”, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans.
Idaho State Journal
Boise police report finds no motive for mall shooting; more details revealed
On the afternoon of Oct. 25, 2021, Jacob Bergquist began his shooting spree at the Boise Towne Square mall by gunning down Jo Acker, who was working security and walked over after she noticed he was carrying a weapon, according to a 465-page police report just released to the Idaho Press.
Post Register
Welcome Cruz, the new wellness K9 for the Boise Police Dept.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Say hello to Cruz, Boise Police Department's new wellness K9. Cruz will be taking over for Clover, who is retiring due to ongoing issues with anxiety and will be taking some long-overdue time to focus on her own wellness. The BPD wellness K9 is there...
eastidahonews.com
Are you required to have a front license plate on your vehicle? Here’s what Idaho law says
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nampa Police trying to locate missing, endangered man
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing, endangered man from Nampa. Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses. He is described as being 6’02”, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, dark blond hair and a receding hairline.
Idaho Chiropractor Arrested, Accused of Recording Patients While Undressing
BOISE – Garden City Police arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, for two counts of Video Voyeurism on Wednesday. On September 16, police in Garden City were dispatched to the report of a video voyeurism at the chiropractor's office on N. Glenwood in Garden City. While at the office...
Former Idaho governor honored by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights with new building name
BOISE, Idaho — This iconic Idaho spot, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, is set for a big upgrade designed to be a beacon of light in the community. “We are so excited. We've received word that ground is breaking within a matter of weeks and the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights,” said Dan Prinzing Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
KATU.com
Inmate dies at Snake River Correctional Institution, officials say he was in hospice care
PORTLAND, Ore. — An inmate at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, died in the infirmary while on hospice care, the Oregon Department of Corrections said. 84-year-old Julian H. Combs died on September 26. Combs entered the department of corrections custody in April 2013, from Lincoln County. As...
My Creepy Idaho Neighbor Told Me His Wife Deserved to Die
Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. I remember it like it was yesterday. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and...
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report
BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
University of Idaho Considers Banning Birth Control For Students
Did you know the University of Idaho has been providing birth control items to its students? It appears that the practice of giving out contraceptives will be coming to an end at Idaho's premier university. The universities attorney has issued a recommendation that due to Idaho's new trigger law, the school will discontinue being a franchise of Planned Parenthood.
Hilarious Yellow Roadside Signs Are a Special Part of Idaho’s History
There’s no doubt about it. Idaho is a state full of exciting history, fascinating places and fun things to do, but even the proudest Idahoans will agree that driving east on I-84 from Boise can get rather monotonous. We just made that drive last week as we headed to...
Comments / 0