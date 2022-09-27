Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Christian County deputies arrest Kentucky man on various drug, weapons charges
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — Christian County deputies arrested an Owensboro man on weapons and drug charges after a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon. According to a Christian County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrest citation, a deputy saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Major Lane and Old Major Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday around midday.
wkdzradio.com
Guthrie Woman Says Former Boyfriend Robbed Her
A Guthrie woman says she was robbed at gunpoint on East 2nd Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say it was around midnight when the woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly broke her cell phone and took her Apple watch while pointing a gun at her. The robbery was reported to police around 4 p.m.
k105.com
Logan Co. man arrested after juvenile overdoses on fentanyl
A man has been arrested in Logan County after a juvenile overdosed on fentanyl. The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force arrested 19-year-old Timothy W. Smotherman, of Russellville, on Monday night and charged him with trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (controlled substance; younger than 18, controlled substance with physical injury), and first-degree wanton endangerment.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
wkdzradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was seriously injured in a wreck on the Pennyrile Parkway near the Crofton exit Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned. The driver was cut from his vehicle and flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with what officials said were several compound fractures and a head injury.
k105.com
Motorist assist results in arrest of man on drug charges in Ohio Co.
A motorist assist by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of man on drug charges. On Monday, Ohio County deputies responded to a motorist assist on I-165 (formerly the William Natcher Parkway). Upon arriving, police made contact with 31-year-old Roderick Ware, of Gulfport, Mississippi. Deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said, with Ware telling deputies there was marijuana in the vehicle.
WBKO
Russellville Police investigate shooting, 1 injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one to the hospital. Police responded to Cornelius Street around midnight Thursday where they discovered several rounds had been shot into a home. They said one bullet hit a man living there. Ronald Dilliha was transported to a...
14news.com
Man accused of threatening life of Madisonville Officer after short chase
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges, including terroristic threatening after a run-in with Madisonville Police. Officers say they spotted Yrvin Campos swerving his truck on North Main Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. They say he was also driving more than twice the speed limit. Police say...
harrodsburgherald.com
Owensboro Man Charged With Six Counts Of Wanton Endangerment—Including Three Minor Children—After Three-Car Collission
An Owensboro man has been indicted on six counts of wanton endangerment after police say he caused a three-car collision while driving impaired. On Aug. 6, 2022, Patrolman Zakkary West of the Harrodsburg Police Department observed a possible collision involving three vehicles at South College Street and Elizabeth Court. According to the uniform citation, West found the driver of one of the vehicles—subsequently identified as Nathan Blandford, 33, of 617 Jeff Place, Owensboro—lying prone on his back next to his vehicle, a white 2019 Buick Lacrosse. When West approached him, Blandford placed his hands behind his back unprovoked, according to the citation.
whvoradio.com
Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant
An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigating business burglary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the early morning hours of Sept. 19. Police say two unknown suspects forced entry into a local business and took a lot of merchandise. Surveillance shows one suspect smash the front door glass with...
k105.com
Morgantown man arrested after trying to pay with counterfeit bill
The Morgantown Police Department arrested a Butler County man after he tried to pay for items with a counterfeit bill. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Sunday officers were dispatched to Dollar General Market at 816 South Main Street after Michael McPherson, of Morgantown, attempted to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill.
whopam.com
Suspects from July shooting incident appear in court
The two suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street were in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. The Hopkinsville Police Department charged 40-year old Michael Croney and 24-year old Toddarius Polk of Hopkinsville with attempted assault in the first-degree and first-degree wanton endangerment on July 7, with Croney also charged with third-degree terroristic threatening.
westkentuckystar.com
Complaint lands Calvert man, Eddyville woman in jail
A complaint about a person at a home in Eddyville last week ended in two arrests. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on Thrush Lane late Tuesday night. Once they arrived, authorities said 41-year-old Michael J. Travis on Calvert City was seen running to the side of the home.
14news.com
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
wevv.com
Evansville man facing murder and neglect charges in death of toddler
An Evansville man has been arrested on charges of murder and neglect in the death of an 18-month-old child, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers responded to the hospital on Tuesday morning after an unresponsive 18-month-old boy was brought there by his mother. Police say that hospital...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
wkdzradio.com
Authorities Ask For Help In Theft Investigation
Law enforcement is asking for the community’s help identifying two people in connection to a theft on East 18th Street in Hopkinsville over the weekend. Hopkinsville Police say they are needing help identifying a man and woman in surveillance photos in connection to a maroon Oldsmobile minivan that was stolen at the 400 block of East 18th Street.
wkdzradio.com
New Special Prosecutor Apointed in Trigg Sheriff Investigation
A new special prosecutor has been appointed by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office to direct the misconduct investigation involving Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree. Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams was appointed last week by the AG’s office after Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber asked to be removed from the case. In a September 14 letter to the AG’s office, Traughber said it was “apparent that the investigation may result in multiple charges including at least one felony” against Acree. He then asked for the AG’s office to relieve him of the appointment, adding a new appointment that “possesses the necessary staff and resources to dedicate to the prosecution” was needed.
wevv.com
Man accused of trying to hit someone with vehicle in Evansville
An Evansville man was arrested Monday after being accused of trying to hit someone with his vehicle. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of North St. Joseph Avenue and West Virginia Street around 5 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 and said 62-year-old John Gildersleeve was trying to "run people over" with a red van.
