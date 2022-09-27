Read full article on original website
New Overwatch 2 accounts have to unlock old heroes, too
The old hero roster is free, but you'll have to unlock them if you never played the original Overwatch.
Fortnite: How To Get All The Marvel Unlimited Skins
Having transcended the video game medium altogether en route to becoming a legitimate pop culture sensation, "Fortnite" — the popular battle royale title from Epic Games — has become infamous for its wide range of collaborations in the past. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, hip-hop superstar Travis Scott hosted a highly talked about concert in the game, bringing the real world to the digital one. "Fortnite" has also crossed boundaries by featuring many different properties in its world, including "Dragon Ball." These are only two of many examples of "Fortnite" incorporating other popular IPs in order to increase its global profile. And now, the Epic Games title will be embarking on another ambitious crossover — this time with Marvel Comics.
Destiny 2: How To Get Mementos
"Destiny 2" has quite the dedicated following – with just under 800,000 daily players on average. Bungie's next series after the storied "Halo" franchise is still thriving eight years after the original "Destiny" was released. In fact, the game makers have already set their sights on Hollywood and, more recently, even collaborated with "Fortnite," another hyper-successful game. "Destiny 2" has plenty for players to enjoy, from PvP game modes to brutal group raids, and there are even cosmetics that give players a sense of uniqueness and identity in the FPS MMO. One type of cosmetic that players can get is called a Memento — and it's one of the ways players can personalize their weapons.
Diablo Immortal's first major update brings an all-new dungeon that's pitch black
Despite plenty of controversies, Diablo Immortal is committed to proving that it's not just a sink for your spare cash. Today's update, titled Forgotten Nightmares, is the biggest one since the game's launch, bringing players a brand new dungeon, item set, and an expansion to your Warband Castle. The most...
Fortnite Anime Legends Pack: What's Included?
Those having a hard time deciding which specific "Fortnite" skin or emote to buy, fear not — the game's team has announced that a new value bundle of cosmetics is going on sale. Titled the Anime Legends Pack, the bundle features a slew of skins, harvesting tools, and back blings, all rendered in the cel-shaded style of other recent anime-inspired skins like Goku and Vegeta from the "Fortnite x Dragon Ball" crossover event. Priced at $19.99, the pack is set to release in retail stores on October 14 and for digital purchase on October 22 (via Epic Games).
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s First Time User Experience is actually pretty helpful
Most people jumping into Overwatch 2 servers on Oct. 4 will be the game’s most avid fans, ready to finally throw down for an extended period of time without the limitations of a closed beta. Thinking in the long term, though, the developers have created an extensive First Time User Experience (FTUE) for players who will hop into the fray after launch.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: How To Unlock All The Beta Rewards
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is well into its second beta weekend. Despite the game's price tag initially enraging players, it looks like enough people pre-ordered "Modern Warfare 2" to fill up more than a few servers (via Steam Charts). While players have battled it out in many different modes, they have also leveled up, giving them access to new guns and equipment available in the beta. A level cap increase came with the second weekend, allowing gamers to unlock even more goodies.
Is Trombone Champ Coming To Nintendo Switch?
It's possible that during the mad rush over the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, gamers might not have heard about a small indie game that rose to great success on Steam. As reported by Kotaku, the wacky rhythm game "Trombone Champ" managed to become one of Steam's top 10 selling games as players discovered the quirky rhythm game.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Shovel Knight Dig?
The original "Shovel Knight" released in 2014 to rave reviews from critics. The charming indie platformer was a hit with gamers and, when its various campaigns were compiled into one package with "Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove," the collection quickly earned a place among the best Switch games of all time. Since then, Yacht Club Games has collaborated with developer Nitrome to bring players a new entry in the series with "Shovel Knight Dig," which was first announced way back in 2019.
Metal: Hellsinger's Latest Update Makes One Popular Mod A Reality
Battling across the eight realms of Hell is hard work, but it's a lot easier to keep a steady rhythm if you've got some rockin' tracks to listen to while slaying the unholy hoards. This is one of the key features that early critics said makes the rhythm-based FPS action game "Metal: Hellsinger" stand out from other indie titles, even if the campaign is a bit short. Of course, you can't have a good rhythm game without a solid soundtrack, and "Metal: Hellsinger" has a great one, with face-melting rock ballads featuring artists from metal bands such as "Dark Tranquility," "Arch Enemy," "Trivium," "Lamb of God," and "System of a Down." But like the proverbial tape stuck in the car stereo, even the best soundtrack in the world can start to get old if you listen to it enough times.
Why Upcoming Marvel Games Won't Share A Universe
Marvel has invaded almost every form of media at this point, and video games are no exception. However, unlike Marvel films and television shows that all exist in one cinematic universe, each Marvel video game has historically created its own unique universe (per Entertainment Weekly). So, for example, Iron Man doesn't swoop in to "Marvel's Spider-Man," nor did Spider-Man show up in the recent "Guardians of the Galaxy" game.
itechpost.com
#TheSteamSix 6 Things to Know Before You Play Survival Horror RPG Chernobylite
Survival horror is undoubtedly one of the most popular video game genres out there for both developers and gamers. We have seen a wide spectrum of stories and concepts, including the usual zombie video games and even psychological horror escape room games. If you happen to be looking for one...
Skull & Bones Just Got Hit With Yet Another Delay
Ubisoft's pirate game "Skull & Bones" has once again been delayed, this time setting its horizons on a 2023 release date. Announced via a tweet on the official "Skull & Bones" account, the game's release will be moving from Nov. 8, the day the "Skull & Bones" graphic novel releases, to March 9, 2023. As for the explanation for why the game needed to be delayed again, the post cited a need to improve upon the game based on feedback from some insiders testing the game. The post did tease an open beta coming sometime in the future, although nothing specific was revealed.
Polygon
God of War’s impressive camera trick inspired the Dead Space remake
The Dead Space remake is finally coming in early 2023, and it’s bringing with it a beloved feature from 2018’s God of War: the game will play out over one continuous shot for the entire time. In a new blog post from EA, which takes quotes from some...
The First Elder Scrolls Was Originally A Much Different Game
Had Bethesda developers not had a change of heart, "The Elder Scrolls" wouldn't have been the legendary series it is today. "The Elder Scrolls: Arena," which released in 1994 and was the first installment of the fantasy RPG series, was planned as something entirely different from the former sports game maker. Looking back, such a decision may have altered the course of gaming history as a whole.
Gundam Evolution: How To Unlock Mobile Suit Units
"Gundam Evolution," the new free-to-play, multiplayer shooter set in the popular Gundam universe, launched on the PC in September and fans have begun to dive into the experience. While reviews are still coming in, initial impressions look fairly positive, with Kotaku finding it similar to "Overwatch," though not yet properly balanced and in need of some polish.
Gamespot
Skull & Bones Delayed Yet Again, This Time To 2023
Ubisoft has delayed Skull & Bones once more. Rather than launching in November, just a day before God of War: Ragnarok, it will now release on March 9, 2023, the company announced today. "While the game development is finished at this stage, the extra time will be used to further...
The Lesser-Known N64 3D Platformer That Was Made By Sucker Punch
Sucker Punch Productions may be known by most as the developer behind the "Sly Cooper" series and the critically-acclaimed "Ghost of Tsushima," but its place in the industry was established well before that. Its first game, "Rocket: Robot on Wheels," was an underrated gem on the Nintendo 64. Published by...
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
