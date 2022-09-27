Read full article on original website
Related
Phil Mickelson revealed ‘PGA Tour asks Tiger Woods opinion and not his’ more than a decade before defecting to LIV Golf
HINDSIGHT is 20/20, and recently unearthed comments show Phil Mickelson was clearly unhappy with the PGA Tour long before his defection. Mickelson, is a PGA Tour legend with 45 career wins and a former world ranking of second. However, in June of 2022 he defected to the Saudi-backed upstart LIV...
Yardbarker
Bryson DeChambeau’s hilarious bounce back video after previous rope freakout at LIV Golf event
Bryson DeChambeau vs the rope is a tale as old as time. Okay, maybe it is a tale that is just a couple of weeks old. Nevertheless, DeChambeau’s previous meltdown after walking into a rope at a LIV Golf event drew plenty of backlash on from fans. But DeChambeau was a good sport about it in the long run and recently posted a hilarious bounce back video in reference to the incident, per Golf Monthly.
GolfWRX
Ian Poulter takes swipe at Justin Thomas over short putt complaints at Presidents Cup
Over the weekend, Justin Thomas was involved in a dramatic Sunday singles battle with Si-Woo Kim, with the Korean eventually prevailing on the final hole of the day. During that match, Thomas expressed his frustration at Kim not giving him a 3-foot putt on the ninth hole, with Thomas motioning that the putt may have been in ‘gimme’ range.
thecomeback.com
Phil Mickelson makes big LIV Golf, PGA Tour lawsuit decision
Earlier this year, Phil Mickelson was one of the first big-name stars to defect from the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf as the league poached some world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson also made waves as one of the eleven golfers to file an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour – but in a wild turn of events, it looks like Mickelson has dropped out of the suit.
RELATED PEOPLE
PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf
According to a report by Brendan Quinn and Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, the tour has accused the controversial Saudi-backed venture of "tortiously interfering with the tour's contracts with golfers who defected to the upstart rival." "Indeed, a key component of LIV’s strategy has been to intentionally induce TOUR members...
'If anyone is competing unfairly, it is LIV': PGA Tour responds, countersues LIV Golf in latest legal action
Another day, another lawsuit in the ongoing battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. LIV Golf and three of its players are currently suing the PGA Tour for antitrust violations, and on Wednesday night the Tour responded to and countersued the upstart circuit – led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – with some charges of its own.
theScore
PGA TOUR countersues LIV, alleges Phil, Bryson recruited new members
The PGA TOUR has responded to LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit, countersuing the Saudi-funded league in a U.S. District Court, according to Golf Digest's Joel Beall. The TOUR is also accusing LIV Golf members Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson of recruiting PGA members to join the rival circuit. The original antitrust...
ESPN
Jay Monahan on the PGA Tour's future, whether it can coexist with LIV Golf, Tiger Woods' leadership and more
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jay Monahan has never faced a more tumultuous time as PGA Tour commissioner. More than two dozen PGA Tour members have defected to the LIV Golf circuit, which is being fronted by two-time Open Championship winner Greg Norman and funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas
Site: St. Andrews, Scotland. Courses: St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72). Prize money: $5 million. Winner's share: $833,333. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Danny Willett. DP...
Photos: See the merchandise at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship
The PGA Tour hosts its second event on its 2022-23 schedule at The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship. The Tour season started two weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship, then took a week off the Presidents Cup, where the U.S. won its ninth Cup in a row and 12th out of 14 times the events has been staged.
CBS Sports
PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf for inducing golfers to breach existing contracts with league
The PGA Tour has struck back in the ongoing legal battle between its organization and LIV Golf. After LIV joined a lawsuit filed by 11 of its players filed this summer -- eight of whom have since removed themselves from the filing -- against the PGA Tour for alleged anticompetitive and monopolistic behavior, the PGA Tour has responded with a lawsuit of its own.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0