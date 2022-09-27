ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Bryson DeChambeau’s hilarious bounce back video after previous rope freakout at LIV Golf event

Bryson DeChambeau vs the rope is a tale as old as time. Okay, maybe it is a tale that is just a couple of weeks old. Nevertheless, DeChambeau’s previous meltdown after walking into a rope at a LIV Golf event drew plenty of backlash on from fans. But DeChambeau was a good sport about it in the long run and recently posted a hilarious bounce back video in reference to the incident, per Golf Monthly.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Ian Poulter takes swipe at Justin Thomas over short putt complaints at Presidents Cup

Over the weekend, Justin Thomas was involved in a dramatic Sunday singles battle with Si-Woo Kim, with the Korean eventually prevailing on the final hole of the day. During that match, Thomas expressed his frustration at Kim not giving him a 3-foot putt on the ninth hole, with Thomas motioning that the putt may have been in ‘gimme’ range.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Phil Mickelson makes big LIV Golf, PGA Tour lawsuit decision

Earlier this year, Phil Mickelson was one of the first big-name stars to defect from the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf as the league poached some world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson also made waves as one of the eleven golfers to file an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour – but in a wild turn of events, it looks like Mickelson has dropped out of the suit.
GOLF
Yardbarker

PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf

According to a report by Brendan Quinn and Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, the tour has accused the controversial Saudi-backed venture of "tortiously interfering with the tour's contracts with golfers who defected to the upstart rival." "Indeed, a key component of LIV’s strategy has been to intentionally induce TOUR members...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'If anyone is competing unfairly, it is LIV': PGA Tour responds, countersues LIV Golf in latest legal action

Another day, another lawsuit in the ongoing battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. LIV Golf and three of its players are currently suing the PGA Tour for antitrust violations, and on Wednesday night the Tour responded to and countersued the upstart circuit – led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – with some charges of its own.
GOLF
theScore

PGA TOUR countersues LIV, alleges Phil, Bryson recruited new members

The PGA TOUR has responded to LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit, countersuing the Saudi-funded league in a U.S. District Court, according to Golf Digest's Joel Beall. The TOUR is also accusing LIV Golf members Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson of recruiting PGA members to join the rival circuit. The original antitrust...
GOLF
San Luis Obispo Tribune

McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland. Courses: St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72). Prize money: $5 million. Winner's share: $833,333. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Danny Willett. DP...
GOLF
CBS Sports

PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf for inducing golfers to breach existing contracts with league

The PGA Tour has struck back in the ongoing legal battle between its organization and LIV Golf. After LIV joined a lawsuit filed by 11 of its players filed this summer -- eight of whom have since removed themselves from the filing -- against the PGA Tour for alleged anticompetitive and monopolistic behavior, the PGA Tour has responded with a lawsuit of its own.
GOLF
