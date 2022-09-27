ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Short Annual Homecoming; Donations Being Accepted

September 29, 2022 - Short Annual Homecoming will be Sunday, October 9 at 12-noon lunch on the grounds and singing following. Donations for upkeep of the cemetery can be mailed to Short Cemetery Fund, PO Box 915, Center, Texas 75935.
CENTER, TX
Chamber Announces Poultry Festival Doo Dah Parade Winners

September 29, 2022 - (Photo Album) - The 46th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival Doo Dah Parade, Sponsored by Center Tire Company, was held yesterday Wednesday, September 28th, on the Historic Downtown Center Square. A large number of spectators enjoyed the Queen’s Court candidate floats, civic organization and business entries. Junior Chamber of Commerce and Young Ambassador students and the Shelby Chick led the parade.
CENTER, TX
Sheriff's Department Seeks Whereabouts of Garrett

September 27, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Denise Garrett for a welfare check. Garrett is described as a 28-year-old black female, 5’8’ tall and approximately 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Garrett is from Center, but she was last seen September 26, 2022 in Nacogdoches.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting, Sept. 30 Agenda

September 27, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 30th day of September, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
CENTER, TX
Shelbyville VS Garrison Game Change

September 29, 2022 - The Shelbyville versus Garrison football game in Shelbyville will be at 7:30 pm on October 7th, instead of 7:00 pm. It is youth night at the game. Shelbyvville doesn't have a game this week on September 30.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
Center Varsity Tennis Sweeps Match Against Palestine

September 28, 2022 - Center Rider Varsity Tennis Team swept Palestine yesterday, September 27th in Palestine 19-0. The team will meet Hudson next week on Tuesday, October 4th to determine 1st and 2nd in the District for Fall Team Tennis. In upcoming matches, the Junior Varsity team will play at...
CENTER, TX
Alert: Counterfeit Money Being Used in the Area

September 28, 2022 - A local restaurant contacted Shelby County Today to help alert business owners and the public regarding fake $100 bills being used in the area. The owner advised one $100 bill was accepted before staff realized it was counterfeit. When a second bill was attempted to be used, the staff was aware and ready.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Center ISD Student Flu Vaccine Clinics

September 29, 2022 - Student flu vaccine clinics are scheduled for October 18th, 25th, and 26th. Parents may register their students through the online link on the flyer. Anyone 18 years or older will need to complete an adult IMMTRAC form, included in this article. Important Dates and Information. Center...
CENTER, TX
San Augustine Rural Water System Issues Boil Water Notice

September 28, 2022 - Due to a break in the line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required San Augustine Rural Public Water System PWS #2030007 to notify Customers on FM 353, Hwy 21 E and Sunrise Community to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands / face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, Seniors and Persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX

