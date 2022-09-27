Read full article on original website
Crash on 1-30 near Benton causes huge delay
A vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Saline County is causing a huge delay for westbound commuters Wednesday evening.
KATV
I-30 River Bridge demolition requires 3rd Street in Little Rock to close
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that an interstate bridge will demolition will cause 3rd Street to close temporarily. Demolition of Interstate-30 westbound river bridge will require 3rd Street between Ferry and Mahlon Mart streets to close. Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30...
Little Rock Fire Department responds to train derailment at Arch and 65th Street
Officials with the Little Rock Fire Department said that a train derailed the tracks Tuesday morning.
Rodney Parham overpass opening at Cantrell ahead of schedule begins Wednesday night
It looks like the early bird not only got the worm but also may have a smoother commute beginning Wednesday.
Stolen truck from 1998 recovered underwater in White County
Authorities in White County have recovered a vehicle believed to have been stolen over 20 years ago. On Monday, September 26, 2022, fisherman notified the White County Sheriff’s Office of a possible car in Glaise Creek near the Whirl Lake Bridge. Deputy Elijah Cannon was dispatched to the scene and confirmed the vehicle presence and provided additional information to supervisors.
Police: Body found near W. 65th Street, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened near W. 65th Street. According to reports, the Little Rock Fire Department located a body near the 5500 block of W. 65th Street. After the discovery, police arrived and found the victim who was suffering...
One person dead, suspect charged after shooting at Arkansas hospital
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas police agencies were on the scene of an active shooter threat at a Sherwood hospital on Wednesday morning where at least one person has died and the shooter was arrested. Josh Cook, who works as the spokesperson for CHI St. Vincent North, initially confirmed...
Little Rock police leaders say investigation into pursuit that left teen dead nearly complete
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said they are in the final stages of an investigation ordered by the mayor after the department never publicly disclosed a 2021 pursuit with a car that ultimately crashed, killing a teenager.
News To Know: hospital shooting, escaped inmate back in custody
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooting at a hospital near Little Rock takes the life of one person, and authorities take a suspect into custody. The hospital CHI St. Vincent north in Sherwood, Arkansas went on lockdown as authorities responded. Police say the victim was visiting a patient and was shot by a person he knew. Authorities later arrested a suspect at a gas station. Click here to read more about this story.
Police investigating 'suspected incident' at Arkansas hospital
SHERWOOD, Ark — The Sherwood Police Department announced that there's "police activity" at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary North and advise the public to avoid the area. There's currently no information on the threat involved or what caused police to respond but we are working to get more information on the incident.
Police: One dead, person of interest in custody in shooting at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood
One person is dead and one person has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting at CHI St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood.
Police confirm 1 killed, 1 in custody in hospital shooting
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Police in Sherwood, Arkansas, said they are on the scene of an active shooting incident. The Sherwood Police Department said the incident happened at CHI St. Vincent Hospital on Wednesday but did not release any other details. Update 1:40 p.m. EDT Sept. 28: KTHV is reporting...
Police respond to active shooter at Arkansas hospital
Police in Arkansas are responding to reports of an active shooter at a hospital located in the suburbs of Little Rock on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Deputies: Student arrested in Watson Chapel School District threats
Jefferson County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after the Watson Chapel School District received a bomb threats and texts concerning other violent incidents over the past two weeks.
Arkansas police searching for missing 3-year-old last seen with mom
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 40-year-old Winter Colbert and her daughter, 3-year-old Sylvia Noel Ferricher. Sylvia is currently in the custody of her mother, but on September 23, 2022, her father, Juston Fields was awarded custody. Deputies...
End of watch: Sheriff honors EMS ‘public safety legend’ who died of cancer
Mourning in southeast Arkansas with the passing of a leader in the region’s first-responder community.
I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas
Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
Little Rock police search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in locating a missing man. 25-year-old Jahlil Livingston was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'6" in height and about 170 pounds. If you have any information regarding his location, please contact...
