Dez Bryant Had Message For Tony Romo During Monday Night Football
The Dallas Cowboys are locked into a defensive stalemate with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Neither team found the end zone during the first half. Dez Bryant wishes he played with a unit like this. During the game, the former Cowboys wide receiver told his past quarterback,...
Yardbarker
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott shares nickname for Cooper Rush after Week 3 win vs. Giants
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush helped lead the team to its second consecutive victory on Monday night in a 23-16 win over the New York Giants. Rush, who is filling in for Dak Prescott after the Cowboys’ starting QB underwent surgery on his thumb, has gone undefeated as the team’s temporary starter, prompting a hilarious tweet from Ezekiel Elliott in which he gave his QB a new nickname. On Tuesday afternoon, Elliott officially dubbed Cooper Rush, “Cooper Clutch,” a new nickname that is sure to catch on among Cowboys faithful.
Cooper Rush’s Wife Savagely Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win
No longer putting up with the critics, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn savagely trolls the New York Giants following the Dallas Cowboys’ big win. In her latest Instagram Story, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife declared, “No better play in football than victory formation. Two years ago almost to the freaking day, the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast Forward.. Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM. Look at God.”
Ex-Eagles star shows no signs of rust in Cowboys’ debut vs. Giants, keeps ‘ramping it up’
Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters made his Dallas Cowboys debut in Monday’s 23-16 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Peters signed with the Cowboys before Week 1 following a hamstring injury which will sideline Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith until December. BUY NFL...
Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
Yardbarker
Mavericks Make A Surprising Roster Choice
The Dallas Mavericks didn’t make a whole lot of changes to their roster during the offseason. This is likely because they didn’t have much money to spend but also because they have a pretty good thing going with the crew they have now and they want to continue to nurture and grow that.
Michael Irvin Gives Hilarious Speech After Cowboys Win
The Hall of Famer went on a legendary and very loud rant.
MySanAntonio
Giants' Daniel Jones showing signs of being a No. 1 QB
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — One of the biggest jobs Brian Daboll has faced in his first season as the New York Giants coach has been evaluating Daniel Jones at quarterback. The No. 6 overall pick in 2019, Jones was inconsistent in his first three seasons and his play wasn't the type needed to be a franchise quarterback.
Augusta Free Press
Washington Commanders have a lot to fix with Dallas Cowboys on the horizon
Washington continues to look for answers following last Sunday’s embarrassing 24-8 loss against Philadelphia, but don’t expect head coach Ron Rivera to be pointing any fingers. “We all share a little bit of the blame,” Rivera said during his weekly press conference. The Commanders (1-2) travel to...
MetLife Stadium could see Cowboys’ Jerry Jones snag World Cup Final for AT&T Stadium, report says
The 2026 World Cup is coming to MetLife Stadium. The World Cup Final is another story altogether. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram (via ESPN) reported AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, is in line to get the 2026 World Cup finale. According to ESPN soccer/fútbol analyst Herculez Gomez, the 2026...
Yardbarker
QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.
On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
