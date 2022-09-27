ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott shares nickname for Cooper Rush after Week 3 win vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush helped lead the team to its second consecutive victory on Monday night in a 23-16 win over the New York Giants. Rush, who is filling in for Dak Prescott after the Cowboys’ starting QB underwent surgery on his thumb, has gone undefeated as the team’s temporary starter, prompting a hilarious tweet from Ezekiel Elliott in which he gave his QB a new nickname. On Tuesday afternoon, Elliott officially dubbed Cooper Rush, “Cooper Clutch,” a new nickname that is sure to catch on among Cowboys faithful.
Outsider.com

Cooper Rush's Wife Savagely Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win

No longer putting up with the critics, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn savagely trolls the New York Giants following the Dallas Cowboys’ big win. In her latest Instagram Story, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife declared, “No better play in football than victory formation. Two years ago almost to the freaking day, the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast Forward.. Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM. Look at God.”
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys' game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
Yardbarker

Mavericks Make A Surprising Roster Choice

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t make a whole lot of changes to their roster during the offseason. This is likely because they didn’t have much money to spend but also because they have a pretty good thing going with the crew they have now and they want to continue to nurture and grow that.
MySanAntonio

Giants' Daniel Jones showing signs of being a No. 1 QB

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — One of the biggest jobs Brian Daboll has faced in his first season as the New York Giants coach has been evaluating Daniel Jones at quarterback. The No. 6 overall pick in 2019, Jones was inconsistent in his first three seasons and his play wasn't the type needed to be a franchise quarterback.
Augusta Free Press

Washington Commanders have a lot to fix with Dallas Cowboys on the horizon

Washington continues to look for answers following last Sunday’s embarrassing 24-8 loss against Philadelphia, but don’t expect head coach Ron Rivera to be pointing any fingers. “We all share a little bit of the blame,” Rivera said during his weekly press conference. The Commanders (1-2) travel to...
Yardbarker

QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.

On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
