Natural event causes popular Rocky Mountain National Park hike to be even busier
A popular hike in the iconic Rocky Mountain National Park is now even busier after a natural event caused Lake Haiyaha to suddenly and rapidly change colors. Lake Haiyaha, located just beyond the popular Bear Lake in the park, recently changed colors from a clear blue to milky and bright green. Park experts say the color change is a direct result of a landslide in the park that happened above the lake.
Arizona woman found dead on Grand Canyon National Park trail
An Arizona woman died last weekend while on a multi-day backpacking trip at Grand Canyon National Park. The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a deceased backpacker along the Thunder River Trail – approximately 1 mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River – on Sunday at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time.
Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado
A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
Just days after a hiker fell to their death from a mountain in Colorado, another hiker died after plummeting from the same cliff. According to the rescue team, the most recent victim died after plunging several hundred feet from Blanca Peak on Wednesday. The victim has yet to be identified.
A CLIMBER has plunged 100ft to his death from a peak in Colorado, just days after a hiker plummeted to her death on the same mountain. The most recent victim, who has not been identified, was killed after falling several hundred feet during a descent from Blanca Peak on Wednesday, a Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue spokesman said.
200-Year-Old Giant Cactus Collapsed Due to Extreme Seasonal Rain in Arizona
A 200-year-old desert giant was destroyed after a seasonal downpour. As former visitors lamented its demise and shared pictures of the statuesque structure in all its splendor, park officials pointed out what they thought would be a "silver lining." This famous symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries. Fall...
The body of famed ski climber Hilaree Nelson from Colorado was recovered in Nepal. The 49-year-old from Telluride was skiing down from the summit of the world's eighth highest mountain with her partner when she disappeared. Jim Morrison, her partner, said in an Instagram post that they were skiing down...
Hiker, 32, dies after running out of water during triple digit heatwave
An Arizona man died during a hike in blazing hot weather over the Labor Day weekend.Evan Dishion, 32 years old, was hiking with a group of friends outside of Phoenix on Monday when the group ran out of water and got lost.Temperatures in the Phoenix area reached up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) on Monday.Dr Dishion was a first-year resident at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. He had recently become a new father to a daughter, Chloe, according to ABC 15 News.Five other hikers in the group were also rescued but did not require hospitalization. Captain...
Woman Falls 900 Feet To Death While Hiking On Colorado's Capitol Peak
A woman fell 900 feet to her death while climbing Capitol Peak, known to be one of the most difficult mountains to climb in Colorado, officials said. Rescue crews arrived after hikers nearby witnessed the fall and called 911. A man made the call at 7:56 a.m. Saturday and reported...
The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world's eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal's capital. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she...
Glacier National Park Tourist Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Car Into Historic Wall
Officials from Glacier National Park have arrested an individual after the man crashed into one of the park’s historic walls, multiple times. The man was reported to be in police custody after officials received several reports regarding the individual’s dangerous driving. The driver was on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning.
Nepalese rescuers in a helicopter were searching Tuesday for a famed U.S. ski climber a day after she fell near the peak of the world's eighth-highest mountain. Also Monday, an avalanche at a lower elevation on Mount Manaslu swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring others.Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 26,775-foot summit with her partner Jim Morrison when she fell off the mountain, according to Jiban Ghimire of the Kathmandu-based Shangri-La Nepal Trek that organized and outfitted the expedition."She had an accident yesterday as she was descending shortly after her summit. We are trying to...
The Ranch to Unveil New Retreat Location in Hudson Valley
The Ranch, known for its mental and physical fitness retreats, is expanding with a new location in Hudson Valley, set to open in summer 2023. Hudson Valley is no stranger to the luxury wellness space, as Auberge Resorts Collection opened its Wildflower Farms property there this month. The Ranch, founded by husband and wife duo Alex and Sue Glasscock, launched in 2010 with its Malibu, California location with the intention of creating a wellness space where guests could truly immerse themselves. The retreat offerings have expanded to include The Ranch Private, The Ranch 9.0 and The Ranch Italy at Palazzo Fiuggi....
All American Road Trip: 3 Perfect Days Road Tripping Around Mount Rainier National Park
It is not an exaggeration to claim that Mount Rainier National Park is one of the most stunning places in the whole wide world. Mount Rainier has it all, from old-growth forests to wildflower meadows, and from picturesque mountain views to splendid waterfalls. There can be infinite three-day itineraries to make for such a variety-rich place. But this itinerary is slightly different from those out there. Even though it’s centered around Mount Rainier, it goes beyond that. We’ll also discuss some of the most interesting places nearby, such as cities, national forests and restaurants.
Top 10 Things to Do in Banff National Park
Nothing can prepare you for the splendor of Banff National Park, but knowing where to start can make all the difference. From castles and waterfalls to the towering peaks and the bluest lakes you’ll ever see, Banff truly is a nature lover’s paradise. Canada’s first national park is also it’s most visited, and once you finish this list you’ll know why.
El Chaltén hiking trails: our top 6 picks
We’ve selected six of the best El Chaltén hiking trails, showcasing the finest Andean vistas around Argentina’s trekking capital. You are reading: El chalten hikes | El Chaltén hiking trails: our top 6 picks. Patagonia’s El Chaltén hiking trails should be on the bucket list of...
17 Top Colorado Ski Resorts
When you think of Colorado, sparkling ski slopes and epic terrain parks might come to mind. The Centennial State is known for its world-class ski resorts, from picturesque Telluride to the quintessential ski town of Steamboat Springs. You don't have to hit the slopes to enjoy all that a Colorado ski resort has to offer, either: Many ski resorts include luxurious ski-in/ski-out lodging options, bars and restaurants perfect for an après-ski, and fun family-friendly activities like snowmobiling and dog-sledding.
