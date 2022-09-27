Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps For The Thorn Princess' Return
Spy x Family is gearing up to return with new episodes in just a few more days as part of the jam-packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and one cosplay is ready for what's coming next with Yor Forger! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series debuted earlier this Spring and took over the world with the first half of its first season. But now that it's taken a break for the Summer, the series is ready to return this Fall with the second half of its big debut as the Forger Family gets ready to take on some of their biggest challenges yet.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay is Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Return
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently gearing up for the third season of the anime hitting in the near future, and one cosplay is perfectly ready to see more of Mitsuri Kanroji in action in the next big arc! The second season of the anime wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Fans loved seeing how intense the fights got at the end of the season, but it's really only the tip of the iceburg as the fights in the manga only get even more fierce from this point on.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gears Up Ashido for Season 6
My Hero Academia is setting up for its big return with the sixth season of the anime this Fall as part of one of the most packed anime schedules of the year so far, and now one awesome cosplay is gearing up for what's next for each of the heroes with Mina Ashido! The anime's fifth season spent its time getting both the heroes and villains ready for a massive conflict that will explode in the sixth season, and part of the build up was spent seeing how each of the young heroes at Class 1-A have been improving since we last got to see them in action.
ComicBook
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Sets Up Midseason Premiere
The eternal question in the anime world might be "Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?" which also just so happens to be the name for a major anime franchise. With this year seeing the fourth season's arrival, the second cours might be dropping to continue the story thanks to J.C. Staff sooner than fans might think, as the series joins other major dungeon crawling anime franchises including Sword Art Online, Overlord, Delicious in Dungeon, and more.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Robin's Wano Attire
One Piece's anime is now tearing its way through the fights across Onigashima as the Wano Country arc continues, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by tapping into her makeover for the third act! While the manga release of the series has officially set the stage for the next major arc following Wano's events, the anime has reached a very critical point in that final battle for the fate of Onigashima and the country as a whole. In fact, the Straw Hats are still getting into their respective final fights for the war with the latest episodes.
ComicBook
One Piece: Massive Manga Volume Will Compile 20,000+ Pages
One Piece has told Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' story for decades, with Eiichiro Oda's story currently moving toward its grand finale. Before the series comes to an end, JBE Books is attempting the impossible by creating one giant volume that collects over twenty-thousand pages of story from the manga. While this doesn't collect One Piece's entirety, the volume has made only fifty copies of this titanic entry and will set back dedicated fans a few thousand dollars.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
ComicBook
Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed
Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
ComicBook
Naruto Is Leaving Netflix Really Soon
Netflix is one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, and in the past several years, it has put a premium on anime. From original titles to special licenses, netizens have come to see Netflix as a go-to destination for anime. But according to a new report, it seems the site is about to lose one of its most popular titles.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Features Jotaro's Compact Conundrum
Netflix released the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's second half earlier this month, with the latest episodes exploring Jolyne's fight directly against the villainous Pucci, the Green Dolphin Street Prison Priest who is looking to accomplish a goal set by deceased villain Dio Brando. While the conclusion has yet to be confirmed by Netflix when it comes to its release date, cosplayers are still taking the opportunity to celebrate the latest anime adventure featuring the Joestars, with one specifically focusing on Jotaro at his absolute weirdest.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Officially Reveals Wiglett
The Pokemon Company has officially unveiled Wiglett, a brand new Pokemon who looks an awful lot like Diglett. After an "unofficial" reveal yesterday, The Pokemon Company has released a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer showing off Wiglett, a garden eel-esque Pokemon that looks a lot like Diglett. While the two Pokemon look similar, The Pokemon Company notes that Wiglett is an entirely different Pokemon species. The two Pokemon's similarities are "a result of its adaptation to its environment" or what biologists refer to as convergent evolution. You can check out the trailer for Wiglett below:
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares First Episode Synopses
My Hero Academia has kept fans waiting for its sixth season, and it won't be long until their patience is rewarded. On October 1st, the anime will return to the air, and Crunchyroll is ready to showcase what Studio Bones put together for the fandom. And with just a few days left until the premiere, we've been given our first episode synopses for My Hero Academia.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
ComicBook
Jump Festa 2023 Announces Stage Line Up
Jump Festa is the major event which takes place annually that dives into anime franchises that make up Weekly Shonen Jump's regularly release publication. With Shuiesha responsible for the series including Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and many more, new details have emerged regarding which Shonen franchises will have a place at this year's Jump Festa. In the past, Jump Festa has revealed new details about the many Shonen franchise's manga and anime adaptations, and we expect Jump Festa 2023 to be no different.
Gizmodo
Shin Ultraman's Shinji Higuchi on the Enduring Legend of One of Japan's Greatest Heroes
Ultraman has been a defining figure of Japanese pop culture for over half a century—but now more than ever, it feels like the giant hero is on the cusp of truly global adoration. New Ultraman shows stream for free around the world, he’s had global success in anime, manga, and movies. And now it’s nearly time for his biggest challenge yet: the film festival circuit.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Reveals Deku's Surprise Help From America
My Hero Academia has finally brought Izuku Midoriya to the scene of the action, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed that Deku was only able to get there as fast as he did with some surprising help from the United States! The final war between the heroes and villains has been building for quite a while as things really kicked into high gear following the confrontation between Tomura Shigaraki and America's number one hero, Star and Stripe. But while the end of that fight had scared off that government, it's not exactly true of everyone involved.
ComicBook
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Movie Releases First Poster
Kaguya-sama: Love is War is gearing up to return for its debut feature film, and now fans have been given the first look at what's coming next for the anime with the first poster for the new movie! With the third season of the anime wrapping up its run earlier this year, it was officially announced that the franchise would be continuing in a much different way than fans might have expected it to. Because instead of a potential fourth season of the series, the franchise is returning for its very first feature film instead taking on the next major arc.
