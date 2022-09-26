CHICAGO — You can attend a Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra concert by donating as little as $1 through a new “pay as you can” ticket program. The Philharmonic, which stages shows at venues Downtown and in the suburbs, introduced the ticket program earlier this year for a concert in March, marketing manager Lydia Penningroth said. The suggested donation is $5 per ticket, but patrons can donate as little as $1 up to whatever they can afford to help offset venue fees.

