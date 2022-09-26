ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

blockclubchicago.org

Obama Center Road Work Will Cause Big Traffic Changes Starting Monday

WOODLAWN — More major traffic changes are coming in and around Jackson Park starting next week as crews overhaul the road layout for the Obama Presidential Center, officials said. A mix of short- and long-term closures, lane reductions and other traffic changes will go into effect Monday, according to...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Logan Square’s Vanishing Workers Cottages Will Be Highlighted At A Walking Tour Next Month

LOGAN SQUARE — Neighbors can learn about Logan Square’s historical workers cottages during an upcoming tour led by a local historian. The Chicago Workers Cottage Initiative, a group formed to promote the preservation of workers cottages across Chicago, is hosting a series of free Logan Square tours in October to highlight workers cottages in the neighborhood and their ties to the city’s history.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Longtime Far Northwest Side Organizer Ed Bannon Challenging Ald. Nick Sposato For 38th Ward Seat

DUNNING — A lifelong Northwest Sider and veteran community organizer is throwing his name into the race against longtime Ald. Nick Sposato (38th). Ed Bannon, a Dunning resident with almost two decades of community organizing experience, is running for alderperson of the ward he’s called home since 2003. The area includes most of Dunning, parts of Portage Park and a small part of Jefferson Park.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Short Film Puts Spotlight On ’40s South Side Through Black Love And Poetry: ‘We Need A Lot More Stories’

CHICAGO — In the thick of the pandemic, Charlene Carruthers discovered she no longer had the motivation to write the long-form stories that helped define her career. An activist, educator, organizer, and author of “Unapologetic: A Black, Queer and Feminist Mandate for Radical Movements,” Carruthers had long found her calling to be the fight for Black liberation. The page was her platform and the pen her microphone.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Attend A Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra Concert For As Little As $1

CHICAGO — You can attend a Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra concert by donating as little as $1 through a new “pay as you can” ticket program. The Philharmonic, which stages shows at venues Downtown and in the suburbs, introduced the ticket program earlier this year for a concert in March, marketing manager Lydia Penningroth said. The suggested donation is $5 per ticket, but patrons can donate as little as $1 up to whatever they can afford to help offset venue fees.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Ragamala, An All-Night Show Of Indian Classical Music, Comes Downtown This Weekend

DOWNTOWN — Ragamala, the largest all-night presentation of live Indian classical music in the United States, is happening Friday at the Chicago Cultural Center. Now entering its 10th year, the Indian classical music showcase runs 6 p.m. Friday-8 a.m. Saturday in Preston Bradley Hall at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St. The event is free.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Public Schools No Longer Nation’s Third Largest District

CHICAGO — After 11 years of declining enrollment, Chicago Public Schools is no longer the nation’s third largest school district. There are now 322,106 children attending the city’s public schools, roughly 9,000 fewer than last year, according to the official enrollment count released Wednesday during a school board meeting. That’s more than 80,000 fewer students than there were a decade ago, when city officials shuttered 50 schools citing low enrollment, and more than 115,000 fewer than were enrolled 20 years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Renowned Filmmaker Tsai Ming-Liang Hosting Chicago Premieres This Week

CHICAGO — Filmmaker Tsai Ming-Liang is coming to Chicago this weekend as part of his first visit to the United States in more than a decade. Tsai, a Malaysian-born filmmaker known around the world, will premiere a short film and be part of an artist lecture and panel discussions Friday-Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL

