Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
blockclubchicago.org
Ghost Bike Installed In River West For Sam Bell, Bicyclist Killed On Milwaukee Avenue
RIVER WEST — The family and friends of Sam Bell celebrated his life with a ghost bike and vigil Thursday at the River West intersection where a driver killed him in early September. Christina Whitehouse, of Bike Lane Uprising, assisted Bell’s loved ones in organizing the vigil, and more...
blockclubchicago.org
Obama Center Road Work Will Cause Big Traffic Changes Starting Monday
WOODLAWN — More major traffic changes are coming in and around Jackson Park starting next week as crews overhaul the road layout for the Obama Presidential Center, officials said. A mix of short- and long-term closures, lane reductions and other traffic changes will go into effect Monday, according to...
blockclubchicago.org
Logan Square’s Vanishing Workers Cottages Will Be Highlighted At A Walking Tour Next Month
LOGAN SQUARE — Neighbors can learn about Logan Square’s historical workers cottages during an upcoming tour led by a local historian. The Chicago Workers Cottage Initiative, a group formed to promote the preservation of workers cottages across Chicago, is hosting a series of free Logan Square tours in October to highlight workers cottages in the neighborhood and their ties to the city’s history.
blockclubchicago.org
Empty Bottle’s ‘Thee Best Western’ Block Party Returns Saturday To Celebrate Chicago’s Longest Street
UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — The Empty Bottle’s Western Avenue-themed block party returns this weekend with live bands, craft vendors, food from local restaurants — and a dunk tank. Thee Best Western Block Party runs noon-8 p.m. Saturday on Cortez Street and Western Avenue outside the Empty Bottle, 1035...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blockclubchicago.org
Longtime Far Northwest Side Organizer Ed Bannon Challenging Ald. Nick Sposato For 38th Ward Seat
DUNNING — A lifelong Northwest Sider and veteran community organizer is throwing his name into the race against longtime Ald. Nick Sposato (38th). Ed Bannon, a Dunning resident with almost two decades of community organizing experience, is running for alderperson of the ward he’s called home since 2003. The area includes most of Dunning, parts of Portage Park and a small part of Jefferson Park.
blockclubchicago.org
Olive Jewel Opens In Former Fox Club Store In Ukrainian Village, Offering Vintage Items With A Historical Link
UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A store selling vintage furniture, art and historical souvenirs has moved into the former Fox Club in Ukrainian Village. Thomas Mansbridge opened Olive Jewel Vintage and Antiquities, 1047 N. Western Ave., this month as an outpost for his burgeoning resale business. The store’s eclectic collection ranges...
blockclubchicago.org
Andersonville’s Vase And Vessel Expands To Offer Wider Selection Of Home Goods By Local Artists
ANDERSONVILLE — A couple who sells plants and pottery at the Andersonville Galleria is opening their own store down the street with an expanded selection of home decor made by local artists. Vase and Vessel, 5135 N. Clark St., opened last week and will celebrate its grand opening during...
blockclubchicago.org
The Massacre Horror Film Marathon Returns To The Davis Theater In Lincoln Square This Weekend
LINCOLN SQUARE — The Massacre movie marathon returns to The Davis Theater this weekend with more than 14 hours of horror classics and short films from local directors. Doors open 11 a.m. Saturday at The Davis, 4614 N. Lincoln Ave. The first film starts noon Saturday and the final film starts about 1 a.m. Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockclubchicago.org
Short Film Puts Spotlight On ’40s South Side Through Black Love And Poetry: ‘We Need A Lot More Stories’
CHICAGO — In the thick of the pandemic, Charlene Carruthers discovered she no longer had the motivation to write the long-form stories that helped define her career. An activist, educator, organizer, and author of “Unapologetic: A Black, Queer and Feminist Mandate for Radical Movements,” Carruthers had long found her calling to be the fight for Black liberation. The page was her platform and the pen her microphone.
blockclubchicago.org
You Can Attend A Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra Concert For As Little As $1
CHICAGO — You can attend a Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra concert by donating as little as $1 through a new “pay as you can” ticket program. The Philharmonic, which stages shows at venues Downtown and in the suburbs, introduced the ticket program earlier this year for a concert in March, marketing manager Lydia Penningroth said. The suggested donation is $5 per ticket, but patrons can donate as little as $1 up to whatever they can afford to help offset venue fees.
blockclubchicago.org
508 Pershing, A $24 Million Affordable Apartment Development At Oakwood Shores, Opens In Bronzeville
GRAND BOULEVARD — Residents and community leaders gathered Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of 508 Pershing, the latest phase of the massive Oakwood Shores development plan. The $24.3 million, four-story mixed-use residential building at 508 E. Pershing Road is a joint venture between the Chicago Housing Authority, The...
blockclubchicago.org
Ragamala, An All-Night Show Of Indian Classical Music, Comes Downtown This Weekend
DOWNTOWN — Ragamala, the largest all-night presentation of live Indian classical music in the United States, is happening Friday at the Chicago Cultural Center. Now entering its 10th year, the Indian classical music showcase runs 6 p.m. Friday-8 a.m. Saturday in Preston Bradley Hall at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St. The event is free.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Public Schools No Longer Nation’s Third Largest District
CHICAGO — After 11 years of declining enrollment, Chicago Public Schools is no longer the nation’s third largest school district. There are now 322,106 children attending the city’s public schools, roughly 9,000 fewer than last year, according to the official enrollment count released Wednesday during a school board meeting. That’s more than 80,000 fewer students than there were a decade ago, when city officials shuttered 50 schools citing low enrollment, and more than 115,000 fewer than were enrolled 20 years ago.
blockclubchicago.org
Renowned Filmmaker Tsai Ming-Liang Hosting Chicago Premieres This Week
CHICAGO — Filmmaker Tsai Ming-Liang is coming to Chicago this weekend as part of his first visit to the United States in more than a decade. Tsai, a Malaysian-born filmmaker known around the world, will premiere a short film and be part of an artist lecture and panel discussions Friday-Saturday.
Comments / 0