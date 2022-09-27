ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Hurricane Ian: Floridians head to Loxahatchee looking for supplies

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPEC) — Many residents are heading back to the Southwestern coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Many people heading home went into town for supplies. Local residents heading to the area were filling up on gas and ensuring they had the supplies to help friends and family in the storm-affected area.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cw34.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
#Hurricane Ian#The Salvation Army
cw34.com

Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wflx.com

Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado

A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County

Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

The late Father Richard Murphy implicated in theft

A sad coda to the life of the late Father Richard Murphy – for two decades the beloved pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and frequently lauded for the island parish’s humanitarian work in Gifford and Fellsmere – came with his implication last week in a multi-year scheme with his church administrator to embezzle a huge sum from the Diocese of Palm Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Bodies of 3 migrants found near the Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS12) — The bodies of 3 female migrants were found near Naval Air Station Key West on Saturday. This marks the third time since Thursday that the Monroe County's Sheriff's Office has removed bodies in the area of Boca Chica Key and channel bringing them to a total of four females and one male.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 1

Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for most of Florida’s east coast. Winds will increase Wednesday and are forecast to be 30-35 mph sustained with gusts to 55 mph.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

