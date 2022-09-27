Read full article on original website
Big Dog Ranch Rescue on a mission to help pets after Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Big Dog Ranch Rescue is helping displaced pets following Hurricane Ian. Starting Friday, a rescue bus went to the West Coast of Florida to bring emergency dog and cat food to the area and brought back dogs at risk. They returned Saturday morning...
Fort Pierce offering rehousing program to homeless residents
With a competitive housing market and the rise of rent, Fort Pierce is implementing a program to help displaced residents who can’t afford housing.
St. Lucie Co. Sheriff's Office to send trailer of supplies to southwest Florida
Deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are loading up a trailer of donations to send to west coast first responders affected by Hurricane Ian. Donations were collected Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be collecting again from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Residents...
'Get off our lungs!': 60 rally against sugar-cane burning in Glades
WEST PALM BEACH — Glades residents who want to end the sugar-cane burning they say pollutes their communities joined environmental activists Saturday in downtown West Palm Beach to push back against industry claims that their demands would cost jobs. About 60 people rallied that afternoon on the lawn of Nancy Graham Centennial Square Park, across...
Hurricane Ian: Floridians head to Loxahatchee looking for supplies
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPEC) — Many residents are heading back to the Southwestern coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area. Many people heading home went into town for supplies. Local residents heading to the area were filling up on gas and ensuring they had the supplies to help friends and family in the storm-affected area.
Hurricane Ian evacuees drive hours to Palm Beach County for supplies
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — As communities in Southwest Florida scramble to piece together what's left of their homes, stores across South Florida are running out of the necessities. “We are grabbing water and supplies for our home, because we don’t know what we’re going back to,” said Jessica Somerfield....
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
PBC officials told there is no need to provide temporary lodging for hurricane victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: As of 7:30 pm. the county officials say there is no longer a need to provide temporary lodging to hurricane victims at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Earlier today, a plan was in the works to house those affected by Hurricane Ian at the fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.
Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
Residents Of Delray Beach 55 & Over Community Hit By EF-2 Tornado Relocated
A number of residents who were evacuated have been relocated to another retirement community, Fountainview in West Palm Beach. They are receiving full accommodations while staying in guest suites.
VIDEO: Heavy winds captured in Fort Pierce, Florida
Michele Skidmore says she captured this video. She says it was taken in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado
A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.
FPL: More than half of its customers already have their power back
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FPL announced more than a million customers who lost power because of Hurricane Ian got it back by Friday morning. The utility said that’s more than half of its customers who were affected, as it started the first full day of restoration after Ian went away.
Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County
Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
Cars Flipped & Other Damage At Senior Community Near Delray Beach
Cars were flipped over and damage was done to at least one apartment building at King's Point near Delray Beach.
The late Father Richard Murphy implicated in theft
A sad coda to the life of the late Father Richard Murphy – for two decades the beloved pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and frequently lauded for the island parish’s humanitarian work in Gifford and Fellsmere – came with his implication last week in a multi-year scheme with his church administrator to embezzle a huge sum from the Diocese of Palm Beach.
Bodies of 3 migrants found near the Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS12) — The bodies of 3 female migrants were found near Naval Air Station Key West on Saturday. This marks the third time since Thursday that the Monroe County's Sheriff's Office has removed bodies in the area of Boca Chica Key and channel bringing them to a total of four females and one male.
City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 1
Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for most of Florida’s east coast. Winds will increase Wednesday and are forecast to be 30-35 mph sustained with gusts to 55 mph.
Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
