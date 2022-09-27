ALEXANDRIA, VA–Are you a British ex-pat? Of British heritage? An Anglophile? Married to a Brit? Did the death of the Queen make you want to get in touch with your British side and meet women with similar interests? Would you like to join a group of fun, charitable women? If so, The Northern Virginia Pimm’s and Poppies Chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire here in Alexandria is the place for you.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO