Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
thezebra.org
Art on the Avenue in Del Ray, Alexandria Postponed
Alexandria, VA For only the second time in its 27-year history, Art on the Avenue is postponed, due to the state of emergency in the state of Virginia and the potential for high winds caused by Hurricane Ian. The arts festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along Mount Vernon Avenue in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria.
northernvirginiamag.com
15 Incredible Fall Fairs and Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Month
Celebrate the new season by enjoying a glass of wine, hitting the farm, or spending the day exploring local art. It’s officially fall festival season! There’s just something about the crisp air combined with fall fun and delicious baked goods that make everyone excited for the season’s festivities. Whether you want to throw back a brew as you celebrate Oktoberfest or explore the work of hundreds of talented artists from across the region, these are the festivals to visit in October.
foxbaltimore.com
Expungement Clinic & Resource Fair
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine is partnering with Maryland Legal Aid to help residents get ahead in life and offering opportunities to strengthen families through a Fall expungement clinic and resource fair. Vice President of Economic Development and Community Partnerships of Johns Hopkins University and...
WUSA
Vigil held for boxer killed in Southeast DC
A community tribute will be held for Buddy Harrison Thursday night. Harrison was shot and killed last week outside of his D.C. home.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
DC resolution aims to address concerns of Stoddert parents
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Council is considering a resolution to ensure students rezoned for the new Foxhall Elementary School do not have to travel further than their current commute to school. It’s a way to specifically address the concerns of parents at Stoddert Elementary School, who fear the new school is not […]
New cleanup initiative announced in Prince George’s county
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Cleaner streets and a community to be proud of — that’s the goal of a new cleanup project in Prince George’s County. A new initiative to clean up communities in Prince George’s County means more mowing, street sweeping efforts and removing litter. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced […]
WSET
Stratford University to close its campuses, students express fears of starting over
WASHINGTON (7News) — The doors are being closed to thousands of full-time students at Stratford University. The trade school made a surprise announcement this week that it will abruptly close all of its Northern Virginia campuses by the end of the month. Despite the U.S. Department of Education giving a grace period of 18 months for a school to stay open, University President Richard Shurtz says it can’t afford to operate another year without new students.
WTOP
Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
Pro Bono Day promotes free legal services in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — If you live in Maryland, Monday was “pro bono” day – Latin for “public good.” The Bar Associations of Maryland provide legal aid for free. Legal aid is available to those who cannot afford a lawyer, and the Washington County bar association and department of social services take the […]
JESSE JACKSON: RIP, Frank Watkins
With the passing of Frank Watkins this month, RainbowPush lost one of the greatest of its heroes — and I lost a piece of my soul. The post JESSE JACKSON: RIP, Frank Watkins appeared first on The Washington Informer.
thezebra.org
Join the Daughters of the British Empire Virginia Chapter
ALEXANDRIA, VA–Are you a British ex-pat? Of British heritage? An Anglophile? Married to a Brit? Did the death of the Queen make you want to get in touch with your British side and meet women with similar interests? Would you like to join a group of fun, charitable women? If so, The Northern Virginia Pimm’s and Poppies Chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire here in Alexandria is the place for you.
Grieving family members testify at oversight hearing on DC's 911 call center
WASHINGTON — Ten deaths in the last three years; five in the past six months. According to a DC councilmember, that's how many people have died due to mistakes in D.C.'s 911 Center. They were mothers, fathers and children who lost their lives waiting for help. On Wednesday, Councilmember...
WAMU
D.C. schools are losing educators. Teachers have solutions
The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
Washingtonian.com
Classical Charm Immersed with Modern Amenities in Historic Georgetown
1506 30th ST NW is a Georgetown East Village residence featuring the finest blend of the past and present. A gorgeous 4-bed, 4.5-bath semi-detached row house originally built in 1890 (and set over 4 levels), this architectural gem with bays and turret spaces has been lovingly updated for the modern buyer — without compromising on authenticity.
getnews.info
Nonprofit Leader to be Presented with the “Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award” for Her Years of Dedicated Service in Educating Marginalized and Underserved Youth
Mrs. Angeles Echols-Brown, 35-year nonprofit leader will receive the “Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award” for efforts in educating marginalized youth on September 29th, 2022 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. during the Caribbean African-American Faith based Leadership Conference in collaboration with the 51st Congressional Black Caucus Conference.
mymcmedia.org
2 New Restaurants Announced for Downtown Silver Spring Food Hall
Two more restaurants have signed leases for the planned Commas food hall in downtown Silver Spring, bringing the total number of featured restaurants in the space to four. Cheesesteak restaurant Tokoa came to fruition after friends and long-time restaurant workers Evelyn Cruz and Delmy Hernandez combined their knowledge to recreate versions of their favorite foods. Tokoa’s menu focuses on cheesesteaks and burgers, with highlights including spice cheesesteaks and cheese-stuffed burgers.
mocoshow.com
Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar
Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
Karim Marshall Seeks to Lead D.C. and Move the Council to New Heights
Independent at-large candidate Karim Marshall said he wants to serve on the D.C. Council to both improve the lives of District residents and to change the procedures under which the legislative body currently operates. The post Karim Marshall Seeks to Lead D.C. and Move the Council to New Heights appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NBC Washington
Storm Ian to Affect DC Area: What to Expect and How to Prepare
What’s left of Hurricane Ian is set to hit the Washington, D.C., region over the weekend and dump rain over several days. Now a tropical storm, Ian continued to batter Florida with wind and rain Thursday after making landfall as a Category 4. The storm is expected to make another landfall in South Carolina as it heads north.
