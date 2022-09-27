Read full article on original website
GCRC donates vintage speakers to Safford Theatre project
SAFFORD — Collaboration between two residents of Safford’s Downtown continued Thursday, as Great Communities Resource Center (GCRC) donated antique speakers to the Safford Downtown Association. The speakers will be used in the ongoing restoration of the historic Safford Theatre. The three Western Electric speakers from the 1930s are...
Veterans Resource Fair is Friday
SAFFORD — For the ninth year in a row, the Gila Valley is coming together to help veterans. The 2022 U.S. Military Veterans and Families Resource Fair will take place Friday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Safford National Guard Armory on U.S. Highway 191.
D Best salsa is crowned the best at 2022 NatureSweet SalsaFest
SAFFORD — It’s become an annual tradition — when homemade salsa is being judged, Deanna Best will take top honors. Best’s D Best Salsa captured the $1,000 top judge’s prize at the 16th annual NatureSweet SalsaFest in Fireman’s Park on Saturday. She said this year the competition was stiff.
Voice of the Valley: Chamber member, Gila Repair
Wendy Sherrill and Eric Kelly with Gila Repair, and Kristine Marchionne with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce.
Passenger air service from Safford to Phoenix?
SAFFORD – Those familiar with air travel know all too well that to even get to an airport that can fly anywhere one has to drive at least two hours in either direction toward Phoenix or Tucson first. Then, parking must be arranged – likely at a lot off...
Jail Booking Report for September 20 – 27
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Sept. 20 – 27, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. September...
