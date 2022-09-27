ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Making Large Payment Toward Unemployment Insurance Loan

Illinois will be making a significant payment toward the Unemployment Insurance Loan. Governor Pritzker says the state will be paying off 450-million-dollars of the one-point-eight-billion-dollars borrowed under Title 12 of the Social Security Act. Due to historic low unemployment insurance claims, the unemployment insurance trust fund has the capacity to make this payment without impairing the department’s ability to pay benefits.
wjpf.com

Illinois pays another $450 million for unemployment debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — Illinois taxpayers are about $450 million less in debt to the state’s unemployment trust fund, but some worry banking on job expansion to pay off the remainder may be a fool’s errand. The state had already used about $2.7 billion of federal COVID-19...
Cadrene Heslop

Eligible Illinois Citizens Can Get Up To $300

States are still sending out money to residents. Are you one of these eligible citizens?. Illinois residents can get up to $300. This state tax rebate is for households. And it requires eligible and interested households to fill out a form here. It is the Illinois Family Relief Plan. The program offers one-time rebates to residents who meet specific criteria. (source)
Illinois Department on Aging reminds retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.
Here's When Illinois ComEd Customers Might See a Rebate

Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a plan requiring ComEd to issue $38 million in rebate to customers amid a high-profile bribery scandal that saw the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. The ICC approved the rebate during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Aug. 17. A $31 million...
Some say Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment would empower workers, others say it would cost state

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You may be hearing some talk about a so-called Workers' Rights Amendment on the November ballot in Illinois.But what does it actually do? CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported depending on whom you ask, it would either empower workers or give unions too much power.Giving Illinois workers the constitutional right to unionize is now Amendment No. 1 on the November ballot. Those in favor of it, like Joe Bowen with Vote Yes for Workers' Rights, have billed in the Workers' Rights Amendment."The Workers' Rights Amendment will also protect Illinois workers from politicians who try to pass anti-worker...
A proposal to have inflation drive down property taxes in Illinois and other top stories

An outgoing Republican lawmakers in Illinois wants to use inflation to drive down property taxes. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
Illinois Encourages Retirees To Claim Property Tax Rebate

The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees to claim their property tax rebate. Residents who weren’t required to file a state income tax return for 2021 could be eligible to claim a property tax rebate of up to 300-dollars. They must submit a form to the Illinois Department of Revenue on or before October 17th.
Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
Feds OK Illinois' proposed map of public electric vehicle charging stations

CHICAGO (CBS) – The state of Illinois got the greenlight to move forward with its electric vehicle charging plan.Part of the new federal infrastructure law provides funding to make it more convenient to charge electric vehicles.The state submitted a proposed map of charging stations.Now that the map was approved, the state is getting nearly $54 million to build and enhance its network of public charging stations near interstates.
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
“Northwest Indiana” is a buzz phrase itself. What’s the deal with the recent boom?

Location. Low cost. Labor. These are just a few of the pros that make Northwest Indiana a desirable place to do business. Somewhat of a hidden gem in past years, the market has recently become a highly demanded market for businesses to set up shop. Chicago Industrial Properties spoke with Northwest Indiana Forum President & CEO Heather Ennis to find out what’s behind the recent boom.
