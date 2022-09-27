ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 29)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicants must be at least 21. Applicants must hold a Class A/CDL driving license. Job Duties: Presents a positive image to company customers through courteous, on-time,...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

GDOT halts all projects in preparation for Hurricane Ian

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing for Hurricane Ian and it's impact on the state, including suspending work on I-16. GDOT said they have teams loaded with equipment and crews ready to respond if the hurricane turns into a severe weather event. They said...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Gov. Kemp to issue State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Ian's impact. The State of Emergency will go into effect on Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, October 28. The state of emergency covers all of Georgia’s 159 counties.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
13WMAZ

Treutlen County preps for Ian's effects

MACON, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian pushes its way through Florida, some in Central Georgia are also getting ready for possible effects. Some folks in Treutlen County don't seem too worried. The county's emergency management director, Josh Love, says for the most part, things are business as usual. Soperton...
TREUTLEN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Power Plants#Coal Plants#Electricity Rates#Business Industry#Linus Business#State#Georgia Power Co#Southern Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 19-25)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Atlanta boy's cancer battle inspires major funding win for pediatric cancer research. A local boy’s cancer battle inspired a small non-profit to go after an unusual source to fund pediatric cancer research, and that effort is paying off - with the United States Department of Defense now allocating $56 million to the effort.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Interest-rate hike sends mortgage rates into 14-year high

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time in 14 years, average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped by more than a quarter-point. After the federal reserve raised interest rates a fifth time, the 30-year rate climbed to 6.29% this week, but could the effort to cool inflation freeze a white hot real estate market?
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Inside activities to do with family during bad weather

MACON, Ga. — Severe weather is coming to Central Georgia as the southeast feels the effects of Tropical Storm Ian. With that in mind, many will shelter indoors to weather the storm until the skies clear. For many, this could lead to feelings of boredom from being trapped inside,...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy