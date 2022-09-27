Read full article on original website
Central Georgia power companies preparing for woes in the wake of Hurricane Ian
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Have you ever wondered what happens when the power goes out? Well, when an outage is reported in your neighborhood, it is sent to a systems operations center where they are notified and crews are sent to your home. So, if you see downed powerlines in your area, don't touch them.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 29)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicants must be at least 21. Applicants must hold a Class A/CDL driving license. Job Duties: Presents a positive image to company customers through courteous, on-time,...
GDOT halts all projects in preparation for Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing for Hurricane Ian and it's impact on the state, including suspending work on I-16. GDOT said they have teams loaded with equipment and crews ready to respond if the hurricane turns into a severe weather event. They said...
Gov. Kemp to issue State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Ian's impact. The State of Emergency will go into effect on Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, October 28. The state of emergency covers all of Georgia’s 159 counties.
Reports of power outages, trees down as winds from Tropical Storm Ian reach Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — A few hundreds of people have lost power today as winds from Tropical Storm Ian begin to move into Central Georgia on Thursday. 13WMAZ is working to confirm if the outages are related to the storm which ripped through Florida on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings campaign to Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. — The threat of a storm isn't putting off Georgia's election season. Wednesday, Republican Herschel Walker stopped in Forsyth on his "Unite Georgia" bus tour. He's running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. "I'm going to tell all of you to vote for me so...
Treutlen County preps for Ian's effects
MACON, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian pushes its way through Florida, some in Central Georgia are also getting ready for possible effects. Some folks in Treutlen County don't seem too worried. The county's emergency management director, Josh Love, says for the most part, things are business as usual. Soperton...
Central Georgia has a lot to offer for Ian evacuees
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lots of Floridians will be hunkered down in some of our Central Georgia counties for the next few days with a little time to spare. If you'd like to get your mind off Ian and get out for some fun, we've got plenty of options.
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
'It would be game over': Georgia farmers anxious, concerned about damage from another hurricane
OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Lots of Central Georgians are anxiously watching the forecast for Hurricane Ian, including farmers. Some say they're still hurting from Hurricane Michael in 2018. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha visited a couple to see how they were affected then, and what another hurricane could mean for them.
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Ian with latest forecast, spaghetti models, information
MACON, Ga. — As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Ian is a category 3, major hurricane, with sustained winds of 115 mph. During the overnight hours, the center of the storm began to clear out with an eye forming as it crosses Cuba. The National Hurricane Center says that Ian...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 19-25)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Atlanta boy's cancer battle inspires major funding win for pediatric cancer research. A local boy’s cancer battle inspired a small non-profit to go after an unusual source to fund pediatric cancer research, and that effort is paying off - with the United States Department of Defense now allocating $56 million to the effort.
Central Georgia's possible impacts from Hurricane Ian, county by county
This is if, and only if, Ian's track moves more west once it approaches Georgia than forecasted. If Ian's track continues to trend east, these impacts will be much lower.
Georgia cash assistance isn't actually cash... and it's causing headaches for some
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp promised a one-time $350 payment to vulnerable Georgians to help them offset some negative COVID-19 costs and to cope with high inflation rates. People enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF programs started receiving the money. However, some are having trouble accessing the money and/or spending it.
'It's helpful': I-16, I-75 electric charging stations coming soon to Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Electric vehicles are making more appearances all over the State of Georgia. That's one reason why the Georgia Department of Transportation is planning to drop new charging stations up and down state highways like I-16 and I-75. Thousands of drivers go up and down I-75 every...
Interest-rate hike sends mortgage rates into 14-year high
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time in 14 years, average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped by more than a quarter-point. After the federal reserve raised interest rates a fifth time, the 30-year rate climbed to 6.29% this week, but could the effort to cool inflation freeze a white hot real estate market?
'This one is more concern' | Floridians avoiding Hurricane Ian fly into Atlanta
ATLANTA — The last flights into Atlanta from Tampa landed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Tampa International Airport was slated to close at 5 p.m. as Florida's coast braced for the storm's impact. Nearly 500 miles away, Atlanta has been welcoming people at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as they try to remove themselves from the storm's path.
Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly intensify soon, track keeps trending west
MACON, Ga. — We are keeping a close eye on Tropical Strom Ian. As of 5 pm Saturday, Ian is brewing in the Caribbean and has its sight set on the Gulf of Mexico. For now, the National Hurricane Center believes that Ian may take a turn towards Florida for potential landfall.
Inside activities to do with family during bad weather
MACON, Ga. — Severe weather is coming to Central Georgia as the southeast feels the effects of Tropical Storm Ian. With that in mind, many will shelter indoors to weather the storm until the skies clear. For many, this could lead to feelings of boredom from being trapped inside,...
