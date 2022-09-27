Read full article on original website
Related
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
5 Reasons Why the Toyota Venza Is the Perfect RAV4 Hybrid Alternative
The RAV4 Hybrid makes a lot of sense. But could the nicer Venza Hybrid make even more sense? The post 5 Reasons Why the Toyota Venza Is the Perfect RAV4 Hybrid Alternative appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Ford Mustang Convertible
The unveiling of the 2024 Ford Mustang range brought with it a few interesting new elements, not the least of which is the highly-anticipated Dark Horse coupe model. The Ford Mustang Convertible lineup retains two engine options for 2024, with the higher output GT Convertible reviewed separately. The less-powerful EcoBoost Convertible did get its share of TLC, however, and promises to give buyers even more driving pleasure than before. With more duality in this format, you can enjoy drop-top cruising and the occasional burnout on track - but if you were hoping for a manual transmission, you're plumb out of luck. Based on a heavily revised version of the old platform, but with a substantially revised engine, is the EcoBoost Mustang all you need for your drop-top thrills? Or is something missing from the equation?
Ram Confirms Midsize Pickup Concept In Development
Ram's CEO, Mike Koval, has made yet another strong statement regarding the brand's entry into the midsize truck segment with a vehicle smaller than the Ram 1500. Koval spoke to Automotive News and said he's considering showing Ram dealers an early concept version of the truck to see whether there's interest, with March 2023 being the estimated timeframe for the concept.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky Will Change Its Name In Honor Of The Ford Super Duty
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty makes its debut tomorrow, and we've already seen glimpses of the truck from several teasers, including one that confirms the return of a Power Stroke diesel engine option. This reveal is big news for the state of Kentucky where the Super Duty is assembled, so much that the governor has proclaimed the reveal date (September 27, 2022) will be known as KenTRUCKy Day. Furthermore, the entire state (for one day only) will be known as KenTRUCKy. Be sure to address your outgoing mail accordingly.
Top Speed
2023 Toyota 4Runner: Performance, Price, and Photos
The Toyota 4Runner marks its 40th anniversary in 2023, reaching the middle-age milestone that few models ever achieve. The 4Runner made its debut in 1983 as the Toyota Hilux Surf and as the 4Runner for export markets, but the two-door “SUV” was effectively a Hilux pickup truck with a shell over the bed. The SUV mainly found its niche among those needing rough-and-tumble capabilities and to venture off-road. The model has transformed, albeit slightly, over the last 40 years without losing its foundational ruggedness.
Your New F-150 Will Be Delayed Because Ford Has Run Out Of Badges
The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage is hitting every automotive manufacturer hard, but it seems chips aren't the only parts in short supply. Ford was recently caught in a rather embarrassing shortage after it ran out of Blue Ovals and trim badges. Ford has, at least in our books, surpassed Audi...
GM To Build New EVs At The Home Of A Dead American Automaker
Earlier this year, the Mayor of Detroit announced the historic American Motors Corporation (AMC) headquarters would be demolished. Described as a "source of embarrassment," Mayor Duggan envisioned a new employment center that would provide myriad jobs and brighten up the landscape. The plan involved building new industrial space in place...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bentayga S Hybrid and Bentayga Azure Hybrid Join The Range
The Bentley range is now officially 50% electrified following the introduction of the new Bentayga S Hybrid and Bentayga Azure Hybrid models. These two new Bentaygas are aimed at different customers, but they share an upgraded plug-in hybrid powertrain. On the gas side is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that works in tandem with a 100-kW electric motor. The battery size has been increased from 13 kWh to 18 kWh, resulting in an EV-only output of 134 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Bentley says both new models can drive more than 27 miles in EV mode.
Ford's New Super Duty Debuts With New 6.8-Liter V8 And Smart Towing Tech
All-new 2023 F-Series Super Duty now comes standard with a 6.8-liter V8. New high-output version of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel. This is the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty, and it's arguably as important to the economy as it is to the American manufacturer's bottom line. The Super Duty's market share is more than 50% in the utility, mining, construction, and emergency response vehicles segment. The revenue it alone generates for Ford is more than the revenue streams of several Fortune 500 companies, including Southwest Airlines, Nordstrom, and Marriott International.
This $1,500 Device Can Make Your Ford Mustang Much Quicker
Car enthusiasts are always trying to take their vehicle to the next level, often adding horsepower to get around a track quicker. But what if there was a way to improve lap times without touching the engine at all? Popular Florida-based Ford tuning specialist Steeda has just the product. The company has today revealed a new MagneRide Controller for the Ford Mustang, which can recalibrate the suspension to make the car quicker.
2023 Nissan Ariya FINALLY Gets A Price
Revealed way back in 2020, the 2023 Nissan Ariya is an electric car that many shoppers may have already forgotten about. It was supposed to arrive in mid-2021 but has been delayed repeatedly. Nissan even stopped taking orders for the car in the US. But, after a lengthy wait, the Ariya is finally set to arrive in late fall 2022, and Nissan just revealed official pricing for the 2023 model year.
LEAKED: Polestar 3 Pricing And Specs Uncovered
Polestar has announced that its highly anticipated Polestar 3 SUV will be unveiled on October 12, at an exclusive event held in the Danish capital of Copenhagen. Ahead of the reveal, the Swedish automaker has shared some exciting details about the BMX iX rival but, before we get to that, what will it cost? Previously, CEO Thomas Ingenlath said customers can expect the pricing to range between $76,000 and $111,000.
Watch A 500-HP V8-Powered Mazda MX-5 Disintegrate At 178 MPH
The Mazda MX-5, and its hard-topped sibling, the Mazda MX-5 RF, are two of the purest sports cars around that don't bother with big power and torque figures. Instead, these cars use small-capacity naturally-aspirated engines, a taut chassis, and a light curb weight to induce smiles, and it has worked for Mazda for well over three decades. While many are more than happy to stick to this tried and tested recipe, others yearn for more speed, more power, and arguably, more fun. It is undeniable that the ND MX-5's chassis can handle more power, and in this video, we see what happens when some good old-fashioned LS power is stuffed into an RF MX-5 and let loose on the German Autobahn.
China Beats USA In The EV Sports Car Race
When it comes to the EV race, China is beating the USA hands down. It was the first to launch an EV pickup, and now a Chinese company is set to launch the first affordable EV sports car. The Alpine A110 E-ternite doesn't count because it's a concept, and the Tesla Roadster remains a $250,000 fanboy pipe dream.
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Gets 700-HP Upgrade With Murdered-Out Looks
It's pretty hard to get more luxurious than a Rolls-Royce Ghost. The brand's four-door sedan is, for many, the high watermark. Someone evidently thinks differently. Rolls has its own Black Badge lineup for various models, which turns things up a notch above the standard Ghost. Still, if you've got "why not" money, Spofec has another option.
5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Infiniti QX50 Finally Gets A Sport Trim Level
Despite competing in the best-selling compact luxury crossover segment, the QX50 is not Infiniti's highest volume model. Last year saw the addition of ProPilot Assist on all trim levels, but that still wasn't enough to help the QX50 outsell its three-row QX60 sibling. The 2023 Infiniti QX50 has just been announced along with pricing information, and sadly the changes are quite minimal.
Automotive Suppliers Are Preparing For A Hydrogen Future
Toyota has long been a proponent of hydrogen technology. In various regions across the world, the Mirai offers buyers a taste of the alternative fuel. Meanwhile, on the track, the automaker has been showcasing the benefits of hydrogen with a specially designed Corolla race car. Many have criticized the company...
Japanese Automakers Are Pulling The Plug On Russian Production
The world was taken aback when Russia announced it would invade the democratic republic of Ukraine. Months of senseless destruction have affected innocent civilians. To curb the gruesome effects of the war, the global business community and myriad nations came together to place sanctions on Russia and its economy. Several...
CarBuzz.com
59K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0