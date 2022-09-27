ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate alleged brothels; 1 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police executed two search warrants at alleged brothels Tuesday, according to a press release. The reported brothels are in the 90 block of Bassett Street and the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue. “Detectives conducted the investigation after receiving multiple tips from community members,” the press release states. “It […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Milpitas police confirmed to KRON4 they are looking for a man who shot at officers and ultimately crashed a car on southbound Interstate 680 before fleeing on foot. The incident began when, according to Milpitas police, detectives came across the man burglarizing a vehicle on the 1200 block of Canton Drive […]
MILPITAS, CA
missionlocal.org

In jailhouse interview, suspect in SF stabbing says it was self-defense

Thomas Baxter, the 70-year-old charged with attempted murder in a stabbing on Sunday night, said today from the County Jail that it was unbelievable that he was arrested for “defending [himself] against the scum of the earth.”. On Sunday evening, Baxter stabbed one man, leaving him with life-threatening injuries,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
San Mateo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
San Mateo, CA
CBS San Francisco

Retired SFPD officer pleads no contest to San Mateo drug store robbery

SAN MATEO – A retired sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department on Monday has pleaded no contest to robbing a San Mateo drug store last year for prescription pain killers.According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Davin Lyle Cole of San Mateo pleaded no contest to two counts of felony second degree robbery. Prosecutors said on November 3, 2021 Cole walked into a RideAid pharmacy on Concar Drive and handed a pharmacy tech a note. Cole's note said he had a gun, not to push the alarm and demanded pills for Norco, a highly-addictive pain killer.The...
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Manhunt Continues for Suspects in Oakland School Shooting That Injured 6

A manhunt continued Thursday for the gunmen who opened fire at an Oakland school complex, injuring six people, including two students. The shooting at the King Estate campus along Fontaine Street in East Oakland occurred around noon Wednesday, sending students and staff from three schools fleeing classrooms and prompting a massive police response.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfpd#Police Sergeant#San Francisco Police#Pharmacy#Sfpd Sergeant Pleads
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Police Shut Down 2 Suspected Residential Brothels

San Jose police this week shut down two suspected brothels in residential neighborhoods, arresting one man wanted for commercial sex trafficking, according to the police department. SJPD's Human Trafficking Task Force served search warrants at residences in the 90 block of Bassett Street, just north of downtown San Jose, and...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man tries to steal car from off-duty SFPD officer: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect tried to carjack an off-duty San Francisco Police Department officer Tuesday morning, Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. As the attempted crime was happening, the officer identified himself as police and tried to detain the suspect. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect, a 22-year-old […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD: Man swung weapon at bus driver

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who swung an “edged weapon” at a MUNI bus driver exited the bus and “fled the scene on foot,” the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News on Tuesday. Officers responded to a report of a possible stabbing at 8:11 a.m. at the corner of California Street and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Communications With Student

A San Jose middle school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate sexual communications on social media with a 14-year-old student at a nearby high school, police announced Thursday. Trae Devonte Owens, a 29-year-old man living in Hollister and working at Hoover Middle School in San Jose, allegedly...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police raid 2 brothels in residential areas; 1 arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose broke up two brothels this week being operated out of residential areas, the department announced Thursday.The investigation began after police received multiple tips from community members about the brothels. Police said on was located on the 90 block of Bassett St. just north of downtown between Coleman Ave. and N. First Street. The second was operated out of a residence on the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue between Moorpark Avenue and Interstate Highway 280 in West San Jose.Police said the two brothels, about 12 miles apart, are believed to be associated with one...
SAN JOSE, CA
crimevoice.com

Petaluma Police Make Arrest in Organized Retail Theft Investigation; Two Suspects Still at Large

Sonoma County authorities have announced an arrest amid a multi-jurisdictional investigation into recent organized retail theft. Police began investigating after responding to a report of grand theft at the Ulta Beauty Store at Coddingtown Mall on the afternoon of Sunday, September 11. Three men had allegedly entered the store, stole a large amount of fragrance products, and fled in a cream-colored sedan, police said.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Mission Local

Stabbing victim in critical condition, 70-year-old charged

UPDATE: Thomas Baxter, a 70-year-old resident of San Francisco, has been booked at San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges in a Sunday night stabbing incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The charges against Baxter include attempted homicide, two counts of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy