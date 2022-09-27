Read full article on original website
2 robbed with assault rifle after Portola while waiting for rideshare: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed while waiting for a ride after the Portola music festival in San Francisco last weekend, the San Francisco Police Department said. Two suspects were arrested for the incident. The robbery happened at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue, according to police. The two suspects used an “AR type […]
San Jose police investigate alleged brothels; 1 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police executed two search warrants at alleged brothels Tuesday, according to a press release. The reported brothels are in the 90 block of Bassett Street and the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue. “Detectives conducted the investigation after receiving multiple tips from community members,” the press release states. “It […]
Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Milpitas police confirmed to KRON4 they are looking for a man who shot at officers and ultimately crashed a car on southbound Interstate 680 before fleeing on foot. The incident began when, according to Milpitas police, detectives came across the man burglarizing a vehicle on the 1200 block of Canton Drive […]
missionlocal.org
In jailhouse interview, suspect in SF stabbing says it was self-defense
Thomas Baxter, the 70-year-old charged with attempted murder in a stabbing on Sunday night, said today from the County Jail that it was unbelievable that he was arrested for “defending [himself] against the scum of the earth.”. On Sunday evening, Baxter stabbed one man, leaving him with life-threatening injuries,...
Retired SFPD officer pleads no contest to San Mateo drug store robbery
SAN MATEO – A retired sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department on Monday has pleaded no contest to robbing a San Mateo drug store last year for prescription pain killers.According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Davin Lyle Cole of San Mateo pleaded no contest to two counts of felony second degree robbery. Prosecutors said on November 3, 2021 Cole walked into a RideAid pharmacy on Concar Drive and handed a pharmacy tech a note. Cole's note said he had a gun, not to push the alarm and demanded pills for Norco, a highly-addictive pain killer.The...
NBC Bay Area
Police in South Bay Search for Suspect Who Shot at Officers, Got Away After Chase
Police on Thursday were searching for a suspected car burglar in the South Bay who opened fire on police, led a chase along Interstate 680 and ultimately crashed and got away, authorities said. At about 4 a.m., Milpitas detectives came across a suspect burglarizing a vehicle in the 1200 block...
NBC Bay Area
Manhunt Continues for Suspects in Oakland School Shooting That Injured 6
A manhunt continued Thursday for the gunmen who opened fire at an Oakland school complex, injuring six people, including two students. The shooting at the King Estate campus along Fontaine Street in East Oakland occurred around noon Wednesday, sending students and staff from three schools fleeing classrooms and prompting a massive police response.
Alleged stalker harassing women on SF streets; victims demanding action from city
An alleged stalker has been roaming the streets of San Francisco for months, targeting women - chasing, touching and even kissing them - but there hasn't been much action from the city. Now, the victims and the public are demanding the perpetrator be stopped for good.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Shut Down 2 Suspected Residential Brothels
San Jose police this week shut down two suspected brothels in residential neighborhoods, arresting one man wanted for commercial sex trafficking, according to the police department. SJPD's Human Trafficking Task Force served search warrants at residences in the 90 block of Bassett Street, just north of downtown San Jose, and...
Man tries to steal car from off-duty SFPD officer: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect tried to carjack an off-duty San Francisco Police Department officer Tuesday morning, Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. As the attempted crime was happening, the officer identified himself as police and tried to detain the suspect. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect, a 22-year-old […]
SFPD: Man swung weapon at bus driver
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who swung an “edged weapon” at a MUNI bus driver exited the bus and “fled the scene on foot,” the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News on Tuesday. Officers responded to a report of a possible stabbing at 8:11 a.m. at the corner of California Street and […]
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Communications With Student
A San Jose middle school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate sexual communications on social media with a 14-year-old student at a nearby high school, police announced Thursday. Trae Devonte Owens, a 29-year-old man living in Hollister and working at Hoover Middle School in San Jose, allegedly...
'He's a hero': Parent describes security guard among 6 shot at Oakland school campus
The parent shared that though the security guard, who works at the King Estates Campus, was shot himself, he still went to provide aid to a wounded student instead of going to hide. "Although unarmed, still brave, and had the courage to protect children today," Juarez said.
San Jose police raid 2 brothels in residential areas; 1 arrested
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose broke up two brothels this week being operated out of residential areas, the department announced Thursday.The investigation began after police received multiple tips from community members about the brothels. Police said on was located on the 90 block of Bassett St. just north of downtown between Coleman Ave. and N. First Street. The second was operated out of a residence on the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue between Moorpark Avenue and Interstate Highway 280 in West San Jose.Police said the two brothels, about 12 miles apart, are believed to be associated with one...
Classes canceled today at school were six were injured in mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for at least one suspect after six people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a school in Oakland. Early reports indicated that three people were in critical condition following the shooting, however, that number has since been revised to two. Police were called to […]
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Attempted 7-Eleven Robbery Allegedly Shot at San Leandro Police
Officers responding to a report of an attempted armed robbery in San Leandro early Monday morning were allegedly shot at by the suspect, the police department said. San Leandro Police responded around 3:45 a.m. to an attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 333 E. 14th St. Victims stated...
Rape suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in East Bay Nordstrom
An over 13-hour long police standoff in Pleasant Hill is winding down after a rape suspect, who barricaded himself inside a Nordstrom Rack, was arrested.
crimevoice.com
Petaluma Police Make Arrest in Organized Retail Theft Investigation; Two Suspects Still at Large
Sonoma County authorities have announced an arrest amid a multi-jurisdictional investigation into recent organized retail theft. Police began investigating after responding to a report of grand theft at the Ulta Beauty Store at Coddingtown Mall on the afternoon of Sunday, September 11. Three men had allegedly entered the store, stole a large amount of fragrance products, and fled in a cream-colored sedan, police said.
2 attempted kidnappings reported in Berkeley, police say
The Berkeley Police Department warned the public on Friday of two recent attempted kidnappings that it believes are related.
Stabbing victim in critical condition, 70-year-old charged
UPDATE: Thomas Baxter, a 70-year-old resident of San Francisco, has been booked at San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges in a Sunday night stabbing incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The charges against Baxter include attempted homicide, two counts of...
