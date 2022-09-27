ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Happiness From Home Buying Is Often Fleeting, Study Shows

By Alan Mozes
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDNhb_0iCLqaM400

TUESDAY, Sept. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Home ownership may be the culmination of the American Dream, but a new study cautions that many people think they will be happier than they actually become once they are king or queen of their own castle.

“We wanted to investigate whether home buyers correctly predict the long-term impact of this major life decision on their individual well-being,” explained study author Alois Stutzer. He is director of the Center for Research in Economics and Well-Being at the University of Basel, in Switzerland.

The sobering reality was that people tend to “over-estimate their future satisfaction with life” after signing on the dotted line.

But there was a twist: Personality mattered. The study found that home buyers who were more invested in status, money and success were also more likely to be less satisfied than they thought they would be after buying a home, compared with those who placed a premium on friendship and family.

In their report published online Sept. 14 in the Journal of Happiness Studies , Stutzer and his co-author Reto Odermatt, also from the University of Basel, highlighted several reasons people tend to view home ownership as a boon to their future well-being.

Those include having more control over one’s life; becoming richer; feeling more secure; having better housing; living in a better community; and moving up in terms of social status.

To see whether all that optimism was truly justified, the team honed in on the views of 800 German adults both before and after making the transition from renter to homeowner.

All had participated in an annual satisfaction survey.

Over the span of three months prior to moving in and up to year after taking occupancy, the panel asked each respondent to indicate — on a scale from 1 to 10 — how happy they were at the time, and how happy they thought they would be five years down the road.

The researchers then tracked actual satisfaction levels over the ensuing five years, to see how well the predictions held up.

The results were mixed.

On the upside, buying and moving into a home was indeed linked to an overall rise in life satisfaction.

On the downside, soon-to-be new homeowners turned out, on average, to have been overly optimistic about just how large their happiness dividend would be.

And additional survey responses suggested that just how overly optimistic buyers turn out to be seems to be guided by their life goals.

For example, participants who indicated that they placed relatively more importance on income, job success and purchasing power tended to have a greater overestimation of the happiness they’d accrue from buying a home.

On the other hand, those who placed more importance on family, friends, having a good relationship, being there for others and/or being socially and politically active overestimated the home happiness payoff to a lesser degree, the study authors noted.

James Maddux is a senior scholar at George Mason University’s Center for the Advancement of Well-Being, in Fairfax, Va.

Though not involved in the study, he said the findings have particularly “important practical implications” in the United States, given the huge societal pressure to buy a home.

For Americans, Maddux noted, home ownership is positioned as “something every adult should strive for, and the bigger and fancier, the better.” And that can end up encouraging people to buy homes they don’t need, can’t afford, and, as the study shows, probably won’t make them as happy as expected.

More broadly speaking, Maddux pointed out that the latest study and past research “shows that people are not very good at what is known as ‘ affective forecasting ’ — that is, predicting what is going to make them feel good or feel bad in the future.”

In general, he said, “we tend to overpredict what our reactions will be to both anticipated positive life events and anticipated negative life events.” And whatever those reactions are at the outset, they typically tend to dim with time, Maddux added.

That’s also true for the happiness “bump” experienced when getting married, having a child, or winning the lottery as it is for the happiness “dip” linked to losing a loved one or the consequences of an accident. In both cases, Maddux said, reactions “fade over time, and we return to our pre-event level of happiness and life satisfaction.”

More information

There’s more on the interaction between money and happiness at University of Nebraska-Lincoln .

SOURCES: Alois Stutzer, PhD, professor, political economics, faculty of business and economics, and director, Center for Research in Economics and Well-Being, University of Basel, Switzerland; James Maddux, PhD., university professor emeritus, department of psychology, and senior scholar, Center for the Advancement of Well-Being, George Mason University, Fairfax, Va.; Journal of Happiness Studies, Sept. 14, 2022, online

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

How to Cultivate a Happier Retirement

Researchers have identified several factors besides money that contribute to a happier retirement, including good health, strong relationships and a sense of purpose. But setbacks are inevitable, in life and in retirement. Not everyone enjoys good health — and no one enjoys it forever. Loved ones die or move away. The pursuits you thought would give your life meaning may not, or may not be possible: Think of all the activities and plans canceled because of the pandemic. ...
ECONOMY
The Herald News

U.S. Suicide Rates Rose in 2021, Reversing 2 Years of Decline

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The suicide rate in the United States increased in 2021, following two years of decline, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of suicides increased to 47,646 in 2021, up from 45,979 in 2020, according to researchers at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. As a result, the U.S. suicide rate also increased to...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Herald News

More Americans With Heart Disease Are Also Becoming 'Food Insecure'

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Many Americans with heart disease also have limited access to food, and this dangerous combination is growing rapidly, a new study finds. "Food insecurity is a common problem among people with cardiovascular disease, and we are seeing that issue become even more prevalent in recent years," said lead author Dr. Eric Brandt. He's a cardiologist at the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Home Buying#Healthday#American#The University Of Basel
The Herald News

COVID Shot in Pregnancy Helps Baby, Even If Mom's Been Infected: Study

THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnant women who get COVID-19 and then get vaccinated before giving birth are more likely than other moms to pass protective antibodies to their newborns, new research shows. Babies can't get their own shots until they're 6 months of age. For this study, a team at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), studied both vaccinated and unvaccinated moms. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Herald News

Get Ready for Those Fall Allergies

SATURDAY, Oct. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allergy sufferers know that symptoms don’t just appear in spring or summer. Fall, too, can bring about sneezing and trouble breathing, as can volatile weather patterns. “People frequently experience allergy symptoms in the fall even if they are mainly allergic to pollens in the spring and summer,” said Dr. David Corry. He is a professor of medicine in the section of immunology, allergy and rheumatology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy