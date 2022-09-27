Read full article on original website
U.N. agencies urge more action to address workplace mental health
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization and the International Labor Organization Wednesday urged more action to tackle mental health issues at work around the world. The two U.N. agencies said in a statement that an estimated 12 billion workdays are lost each year to depression and anxiety, costing the global economy nearly $1 trillion.
Mental health crisis in Latino communities prompts push for accessible treatment
Amid growing concerns over mental health among Latinos, there is a new push to provide access to treatment and create safe conversations within communities.
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
New Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Does Cause Changes to People's Menstrual Cycles
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that found a link between vaccination against COVID-19 and an average increase in menstrual cycle length. The increase, though less than one day, has been consistent across data from nearly 20,000 people in Canada, the United Kingdom...
CNBC
A psychologist shares the 7 signs of a narcissistic parent: 'It's a toxic way to raise your kids'
Good parenting requires empathy, compassion and the willingness to make some of your needs secondary — essentially, many of the traits that you wouldn't find in a narcissist. But as a psychologist who studies the impacts of narcissism in family relationships, I've noticed that many narcissist traits, such as...
thefreshtoast.com
Indica Or Sativa: Which Is Best To Treat Anxiety?
A growing body of research evidence shows that marijuana can reduce anxiety symptoms, including separation and social anxiety. According to the American Psychological Association, anxiety is a major depressive disorder or mental health issue characterized by fear, worried thoughts, and tension. It also causes physical changes, such as increased heartbeat, shaking, trembling, panic attacks, and high blood pressure.
MedicalXpress
Safer opioid supply program shows improved outcomes for people at high risk of overdose
For people at high risk of overdose enrolled in a safer opioid supply (SOS) program, there was a rapid decrease in emergency department visits and hospitalizations soon after initiation, according to new research published in Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMJA). These programs may help to address the devastating drug poisoning overdose crisis in Canada.
Once daily miracle pill aims to slow down aging and brain decline, new scientific study reveals
DAILY multivitamins may improve cognition and memory in senior citizens, a recent study has claimed. Researchers believe that continued daily use of multivitamins can improve brain function in people aged 65 or older. Furthermore, multivitamins may slow cognitive aging by 1.8 years over three years, or by 60 percent. The...
The link between mental health and social conditions
Like Dr Sanah Ahsan (I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health, 6 September), I too work as a clinical psychologist and I see every day the impact of inequality, social injustice and abuse of power on individuals’ mental health (and by association, the mental health of their children, partners, colleagues and acquaintances).
Researcher shares 'men are too feminine and women too masculine' claims dating back to the 1800s
Some of these freakouts are just wild.
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
MedicalXpress
Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory
Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
msn.com
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder. This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia. According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety...
PsyPost
Experiment reveals that a one-hour walk in nature reduces amygdala activity, which may protect mental health
A new study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry offers evidence that a simple walk through nature can lower activity in stress-related brain regions. The experiment revealed that participants who walked for an hour in a forest showed decreased amygdala activity during a stress task, while those who walked for an hour in the city did not.
Study finds the pandemic did change personalities, making young adults more neurotic and less self-disciplined
Young adults rated themselves more neurotic and less conscientious in personality assessments conducted in 2021-2022, compared to pre-pandemic data.
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
healio.com
HF diagnosis heightens depression, suicide risk in men, women
Both men and women with HF faced higher risks for depression and death by suicide in the first 3 months after their diagnosis, researchers reported in JACC: Heart Failure. “The large burden of disease associated with HF may potentially cause psychosocial distress that worsens suffering, quality of life and long-term health outcomes,” Casey Crump, MD, PhD, vice chair for research in the department of family medicine and community health at Mount Sinai, and colleagues wrote. “Previous evidence has shown that HF patients with psychosocial distress are more likely to struggle with HF self-care, resulting in higher hospitalization rates.”
