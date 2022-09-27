ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

U.N. agencies urge more action to address workplace mental health

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization and the International Labor Organization Wednesday urged more action to tackle mental health issues at work around the world. The two U.N. agencies said in a statement that an estimated 12 billion workdays are lost each year to depression and anxiety, costing the global economy nearly $1 trillion.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?

Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
thefreshtoast.com

Indica Or Sativa: Which Is Best To Treat Anxiety?

A growing body of research evidence shows that marijuana can reduce anxiety symptoms, including separation and social anxiety. According to the American Psychological Association, anxiety is a major depressive disorder or mental health issue characterized by fear, worried thoughts, and tension. It also causes physical changes, such as increased heartbeat, shaking, trembling, panic attacks, and high blood pressure.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Safer opioid supply program shows improved outcomes for people at high risk of overdose

For people at high risk of overdose enrolled in a safer opioid supply (SOS) program, there was a rapid decrease in emergency department visits and hospitalizations soon after initiation, according to new research published in Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMJA). These programs may help to address the devastating drug poisoning overdose crisis in Canada.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Health Disparities#Homeless Youth#Health Crisis#Lgbtqia
The Guardian

The link between mental health and social conditions

Like Dr Sanah Ahsan (I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health, 6 September), I too work as a clinical psychologist and I see every day the impact of inequality, social injustice and abuse of power on individuals’ mental health (and by association, the mental health of their children, partners, colleagues and acquaintances).
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?

Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory

Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

How to use the 333 rule for anxiety

At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder. This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia. According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders

Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
MENTAL HEALTH
healio.com

HF diagnosis heightens depression, suicide risk in men, women

Both men and women with HF faced higher risks for depression and death by suicide in the first 3 months after their diagnosis, researchers reported in JACC: Heart Failure. “The large burden of disease associated with HF may potentially cause psychosocial distress that worsens suffering, quality of life and long-term health outcomes,” Casey Crump, MD, PhD, vice chair for research in the department of family medicine and community health at Mount Sinai, and colleagues wrote. “Previous evidence has shown that HF patients with psychosocial distress are more likely to struggle with HF self-care, resulting in higher hospitalization rates.”
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy