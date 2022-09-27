Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys in the NFL: Week 3
LARAMIE -- Logan Wilson sure has a nose for the football, doesn't he?. During his playing days at Wyoming, the Casper product picked off 10 passes, forced five fumbles and recovered four more. Through just 28 NFL games, the middle linebacker has already snagged eight interceptions and stripped the pigskin...
Holy Cow! This Home Outside Of Laramie Has A Private Beach
Ok, I know there is a lot of awesome real estate across The Cowboy State, but, man, this property outside of Laramie is a real looker. I mean, I was awestricken just looking at this retreat. Not only is it nestled by a smaller mountain range, but it also has a lake. AND, that lake has a beach.
[LOOK] Snowy Range Displays Fall Colors: Here’s Where To See Them
I took some time off this week to get away from the stress of everyday life and spend some time in the Snowy Range west of Laramie, where I took the photos featured in this gallery. It was time well spent. It's amazing how a little time reconnecting with the...
Strong Winds Expected To Batter Areas Of SE Wyoming Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 60 miles per hour can be expected in parts of southeast Wyoming today [Sept. 23]. "Friday looks to be an overall windy day across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. High Wind Warnings are in effect for the wind-prone locations of southeast Wyoming including Arlington, Elk Mountain, Bordeaux, and Vedauwoo starting early Friday morning. Wind gusts around 60 MPH will be possible for these locations. Stay safe, especially if traveling in a light, high-profile vehicle. For the latest forecast, refer to weather.gov/cys."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
Wyoming’s Past & Present Museum Names New Executive Director
The Laramie Plains Museum, located at the historic Ivinson Mansion in Laramie welcomes Wyoming native, Matthew Blakeman, as its new Executive Director. Blakeman grew up in Dubois where he attended both primary and secondary school. After attending the University of Wyoming, Blakeman and his wife, Laramie native Tracy Ratliff Blakeman, lived in Casper and Jackson Hole before making a home for many years along Oregon’s rugged central coast. In late 2021, he and Tracy moved from Lincoln City, Oregon, back to Wyoming where they can be near family.
Spooky Events To Begin This Week In Cheyenne
Fall made its way to Cheyenne last week, by way of the calendar, and cooler temps floated through the area. That means that we are shifting gears to spooky season. While we're still in the tail end of September, grab your hats because spooky season tends to blow by faster than the Wyoming winds that will pick up around the state as fall fully enters.
Hip Hop Legends Coming To Downtown Cheyenne In 2023
This is big. If you're a fan of music history, this show is can't miss. The Lincoln announced Sugarhill Gang will perform in February, and I can't get over it. They're the original hip-hop group. No one listened to hip hop on a larger scale in the late 70s and early, very early 80s. Sugarhill Gang are hip-hop pioneers and coming to our city.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
Huge Comedy Show Coming To Downtown Cheyenne
This show really has my interests piqued. Christopher Titus had a show on Fox aptly called "Titus" that I watched weekly with my Dad while it was on the air. It had the perfect comedy for a budding teen, and I really think my Dad just liked the cars in his car shop. Who knows. The show didn't last as long as it deserved, but it made me a fan of Christopher Titus over 20 years ago.
78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit
Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit. Here are some of the top wind gusts...
Who Wants To Rock?! 80s Rock Is Coming To Cheyenne
It's always a good time when you're getting to blast your favorite 80s bands. I mean, Motley Crue and Def Leppard just made MILLIONS on a summer stadium tour. We love our classic rock and there's nothing wrong with that. The Lincoln wants to serve us some great 80s Hair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run
The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
Laramie County Early Voting For 2022 Election Starts Friday
Laramie County voters can begin casting their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election on Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Early voting will be held in the Atrium of the County Building at 309 W. 20th Street in Cheyenne between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from September. 23 through Nov. 7 except on county holidays.
Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back
A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
Face Mask Included In Cheyenne Historic Preservation Ornament For 2022
First off, this new ornament from the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board for 2022 is absolutely gorgeous! It's so pretty, it has a giant Christmas tree with a model of the Historic Governor's Mansion in front of it. It has a 307 ornament and WYO ornament to make it really stand out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOCO Police: Swat Team Storms Building, Rescues Hostages
Police in Fort Collins say their SWAT team was able to rescue a pair of hostages who were being held by a man in a home on Saturday. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. according to the post, someone called 911 at 11:20 a.m. to say that they had gotten a message from a woman who said she and another victim were being held hostage in her home.
Hollingshead To Campaign With Barnes To Defeat Kozak For Sheriff
The candidate who finished second in the 2022 Laramie County Republican primary election for sheriff is urging his supporters to vote for independent candidate Jeff Barnes on Election Day. Capt, Don Hollingshead of the Laramie County Sheriff's office on Tuesday put out a statement calling Barnes "the obvious choice'' in...
Cheyenne Mayor: Water, Housing Issues Make Packing Plant Bad Fit
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says potential issues with water and housing add up to a proposed meat packing plant not being a good fit for Cheyenne. The mayor made the comments in his weekly "Mayor's Minute' column on Friday. Collins in his Sept. 16 Mayor's Minute had mentioned the possibility of a $1.1 Billion dollar plant being located in the Swan Ranch Business Park.
Bomb Threat Prompts Lockdown of Cheyenne South High School
A bomb threat prompted a lockdown of South High School Tuesday morning, according to school officials. Laramie County School District 1 Community Relations Director Mary Quast issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:. At South High the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We were notified at...
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0