This show really has my interests piqued. Christopher Titus had a show on Fox aptly called "Titus" that I watched weekly with my Dad while it was on the air. It had the perfect comedy for a budding teen, and I really think my Dad just liked the cars in his car shop. Who knows. The show didn't last as long as it deserved, but it made me a fan of Christopher Titus over 20 years ago.

