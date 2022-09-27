Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Who is Ridgecrest PAC 2030?
If you are looking around town, reading on social media, or checking out websites about Measure P, then you have probably heard of Ridgecrest PAC 2030. Who are we? What are we doing? Well, allow me to introduce us. Ridgecrest PAC 2030 is a group of over 50 volunteers who...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Splash pad to close for the winter
The city's splash pad at Freedom Park will close for the winter in less than two weeks. The last day of operation will be Oct. 9, according to the City of Ridgecrest Parks and Recreation Facebook page. While it is still open, the splash pad's normal hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
My thoughts: The city survey
I read Jessica Weston’s story in the Sept. 23 Daily Independent about the citywide survey. It stated most people want a pool. This is a good thing because Ridgecrest needs a pool. The Burroughs high school swim team has no home pool for its meets. I also remember all...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society announces 2022-2023 season: six concerts
The Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society has announced its offerings for the upcoming six-concert 2022-2023 season. As with last year, all concerts are planned to be in-person experiences, but RCMS states the group will continue to comply with all CDC guidelines. The upcoming season contains a mix of artists new to...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
2022 Burroughs Homecoming
Burroughs High School held its Homecoming parade and coronation on Friday before the home game against Oak Hills. Mahnoor Ahmad was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen by 2021 Senior Class President and Top 3 finalist Brooke Lucevano.
