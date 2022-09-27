Read full article on original website
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Asia’s richest man sees growing isolation for China
New Delhi CNN Business — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani says that China “will feel increasingly isolated” and the “foremost champion of globalization” would find it hard to bounce back from a period of economic weakness. Speaking at a conference in Singapore on Tuesday, Adani said...
TechCrunch
Europe’s inaugural Women in VC Summit is the first step in a long climb towards equity
The event, organized by investors Sophie Winwood, Ruth Foxe Blader and Clarisse Lam, brought together top minds to discuss creating a more inclusive and equitable venture landscape. The conference was open only to those identifying as women, and panels included topics such as the role of LPs in diversifying tech, finding the next women-founded unicorn, and inspiring more women fund managers.
Taiwan says chip companies in talks about Europe investment
TAIPEI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Some Taiwanese chip companies are in talks with European countries about investments there, a government minister said on Wednesday, adding the administration was "pleased" to see efforts by local companies to work with democratic allies.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com scores fresh regulatory approval in France
Singapore-based digital asset platform Crypto.com scored a major regulatory approval in France. The digital asset platform was approved to register as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the stock market regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). The approval was granted after the platform received clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), the financial regulator in the country.
International Business Times
Hong Kong Confirms November Banking Summit After Ending Quarantine
Hong Kong confirmed Thursday it will host an international banking summit in early November, days after it lifted mandatory quarantine rules for arrivals that have battered the city's reputation as a business hub. The city has had a difficult three years, with a sweeping crackdown on political freedoms and the...
FOXBusiness
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Pictet Names New CEO For Asia Wealth Business
The new CEO for the Swiss bank's Asian wealth business, who has been looking after the business in the German-speaking part of Switzerland, previously worked at Boston Consulting Group. Pictet has appointed Victor Aerni – who is head of its wealth business in the German-speaking part of Switzerland – as...
Africa risks losing out on trade as rich countries cement relationships with trusted partners
Over the past few years, the world’s supply chains have been strained and disrupted by the COVID pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising geopolitical tensions. These started with the US-China trade war and then intensified following the war in Ukraine. In response to the cumulative economic and...
Time Out Global
Japan has announced it will fully open to Aussie travellers
Earlier this year, Japan announced that it was accepting international visitors – but only if they were part of a sponsored tour group. Unfortunately, this resulted in a stark decline in foreign tourism, so the Japanese government began to consider loosening its strict travel rules. Well, that time has finally come: Japan is permanently opening back up to Australian (as well as many others) travellers, with them putting a decisive end to pretty much all travel restrictions that are all set to kick off on October 11, 2022. Yep, that soon.
International Business Times
Crypto.com Wins Regulatory Approval From French Authorities
Major crypto exchange Crypto.com has been approved to operate as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in France. According to an announcement Wednesday, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) greenlit the exchange to operate as a DASP following the clearance by Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), the authority regulating banks and insurance companies in France.
China Calls U.S. Claim It Coerces Pacific Islands in New Report 'Nonsense'
A Chinese official told Newsweek China and Pacific islands "are good friends and partners of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development."
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in the United Kingdom (September 28, 2022)
As of September 28, 2022, Michael Platt was the wealthiest man in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of 15.2 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Hinduja brothers (No. 2, $14.9 billion), James Ratcliffe (No. 3, $9.8 billion) and Christopher Hohn (No. 4, $7.9 billion). Nik Storonsky is the...
Biden’s summit with Pacific leaders is a direct response to China – but the US should tread carefully
This week, the White House will host its first-ever summit with Pacific Islands leaders. The Pacific spans nearly a third of the globe and is home to 16 island nations. In geostrategic terms, the region is more important today than any time since the second world war. The summit is...
assetservicingtimes.com
SimCorp adds Pitchbook to its strategic data partnerships
SimCorp adds Pitchbook to its strategic data partnerships. SaaS investment management solutions provider SimCorp has extended its range of strategic data partnerships, as part of its efforts to expand data integration on its SimCorp Dimension platform. This follows agreements with Cambridge Associates, Preqin, and now PitchBook. Currently, two of these...
Follow the first rule of strategy: Eject China from the TSP
Strategy has a significant number of rules well defined by the geniuses in its pantheon: Sunzi, Sun Bin, Alexander, Caesar, Vegetius, Machiavelli, de Saxe, Frederick the Great, Clausewitz, Jomini, Moltke, Mahan, Lenin, Tukhachevsky, Fuller, Liddle Hart, Mao, Brodie, Kahn. It would not occur to any of these great strategists to advise that the enemy should not be funded from one’s own resources. Great strategists would assume this was self-evident, just as one should not tell the enemy one’s plans.
Isuzu Launches New Allison-Equipped FVR Truck in Taiwan
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce that Isuzu has introduced its new medium-duty FVR 18.5T truck featuring the Allison 3000 Series™ 6-speed fully automatic transmission in Taiwan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006024/en/ Isuzu and Taipei Triangle Motors Ltd (TTM), the sole distributor and dealer of Isuzu vehicles in Taiwan, recently held an event to unveil the new FVR 18.5 T model. The Allison-equipped medium-duty truck was designed for Taiwan’s pick up and delivery, and utility applications in compliance with Euro 6 emission standards.(Photo: Business Wire)
