Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Start a Short-Term Rental in Norfolk, VA [2022]Scott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State ParkTravel Maven
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina Andras
Related
NASA Langley partners with Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, COSI to serve food and STEM kits to families
HAMPTON, Va. — Lavonne Brown is one of many residents on the peninsula grateful to pick up fresh food provided by the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. “It helps out a whole lot and we’re blessed,” resident Lavonne Brown said. Volunteers hold a mobile food distribution every month at...
Hampton Roads Transit hosts career fair Oct. 7
HRT is looking to hire bus operator trainees, mechanic III, and servicers and positions are available in both Hampton and Norfolk.
WTKR
Newport News Fall Festival returns this weekend with variety of free activities
NEWPORT NEWS, V.a - The City of Newport News is hosting the 47th annual Fall festival this weekend. The festival returns after being canceled for two years in a row due to COVID-19. The festival will be located in Newport News Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., October 1 - 2.
Neighbors plan on packing up Halloween decor ahead of Hurricane Ian
Some people in Virginia Beach are rethinking their outdoor Halloween decorations with severe weather on the way
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sand Sculpting Championship a go in Va Beach despite loss of Boardwalk Weekend
Concerns over potential storm impacts may have shut down the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend, but organizers say the annual competition showcasing the best in sand sculpting is still on.
13newsnow.com
Maury, oldest high school in Norfolk, plans for a makeover
Generations of students have attended the school that was first built in 1910. Now, there are four proposals for how the city can renovate the building.
MAKING A MARK: 8-year-old girl paints rocks to raise money for Peninsula SPCA
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Leta Patrick believes she first picked up a paint brush at four years old. Now, she's eight, and turning her passion into purpose. "I love this too much! Nothing else," the young artist said. "I just love painting and drawing." Patrick tie-dye painted rocks she...
NPS seeks public input on Maury High School makeover
NORFOLK, Va. — The oldest high school in Norfolk needs a makeover. Maury High School is a part of Norfolk's history. Generations of students have walked its halls for more than 100 years. But time has taken a toll on the building, which was first built in 1910. Norfolk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I was shook’: Scotty Quixx employee now has to search for a new job
The City of Norfolk revoked Scotty Quixx's permit on Tuesday. The news left Joe Habr, a long-time employee, looking for a new job.
Suffolk Peanut Fest parade cancelled, but other festivities will go on
SUFFOLK, Va. — The parade that usually rings in the annual Suffolk Peanut Fest will be canceled for weather this year. Tuesday, organizers shared the news -- with Hurricane Ian forecasted to bring rain up to Hampton Roads, the parade won't be able to march on. It won't be rescheduled, either.
Virginia Beach Neptune Festival canceled due to approaching storm, some events rescheduled
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend has been canceled because of the approaching storm, but you can still catch a few of the festival's trademark events. Normally from 2nd Street to 33rd Street, hundreds of vendors would be lined up along the boardwalk. That won't...
Virginia Zoo exhibit welcomes three new residents
A female Malayan tiger Cahaya explored her new exhibit in mid-August and female red pandas Bo and Natasha were introduced to their newly renovated exhibit last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Southern Breakfast Platter
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mixologist Shani Yourman and chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today to make a southern breakfast platter just in time for national better breakfast day. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their...
Portsmouth casino hosts final job fair Wednesday
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting another job fair ahead of the casino's opening in 2023.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Children’s Festival returns Oct. 1 in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Children’s Festival returns to Norfolk’s Town Point Park on Saturday, with dozens of activities and performers for kids of all ages. The 33rd annual event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s event includes new activities such as a...
WTKR
Everyday Hero: Chesapeake crossing guard called 'amazing' for all she does
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Butts Road Primary School is the location, where on any given weekday morning, you will witness poetry in motion!. At least that is just one of many rave reviews of Chesapeake Police Officer and Crossing Guard Angelique Waterson. She was named a Crossing Guard of the Year...
VA Beach Aquarium and Marine Science Center debuts new mural by native artist
The City of Virginia Beach and the Virginia Aquarium commissioned artist Sarah Gallahan to paint a mural on the front of their North Building and it was completed on Monday.
Thousands of people comment on proposed changes to transgender student policies
The comment period just began Monday. Statewide on Tuesday students walked out of high schools in opposition to the changes.
Eligibility for toll relief expands to benefit more residents
Eligibility for toll relief has expanded to benefit more Downtown and Midtown tunnel drivers, beginning November 1.
Virginia Beach Public Works crews prepare city for a wet weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — State and area city leaders are working to stay ahead of the storm system this weekend. Virginia and North Carolina are under a state of emergency. On Thursday, Public Works crews in Virginia Beach stayed busy clearing debris around the city. “We are a coastal...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1