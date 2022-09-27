The first days with a new puppy are absolutely magical (and chaotic), but nothing tops the moment they meet their family for the very first time. Whether it's a mum or dad--or a human sister, in this case-- watching pup and owner fall in love is unlike anything else. Hector the Silver Lab had one of these special moments with his new sis, and now it's taking TikTok by storm.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO