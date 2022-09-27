Team develops a powerful Bragg reflector with ultrahigh refractive index metamaterial

Read full article on original website
Phys.org
From super-sealings to the detection of dangerous cables thanks to ion beams
When accelerated neutrons or ions bombard a material, its surface layer undergoes dramatic physical and chemical transformations. The National Center for Nuclear Research in Swierk, Poland, has managed to learn in detail about the processes occurring in such situations in polymers. The collected knowledge was used by physicists to create a method of producing super-sealings, they also proposed a simple and quick way to detect dangerous cables whose polymer insulation begins to lose their insulating properties.
Phys.org
Optimized photoacoustic cell helps reduce effects of coherent and incoherent noises
A team from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a high-sensitivity differential Helmholtz photoacoustic cell and successfully applied it to methane detection. Relevant results were published in Optics Express. Photoacoustic spectroscopy is an indirect absorption spectroscopy technique, which obtains gas concentration by...
Phys.org
Quantum technology reaches unprecedented control over captured light
Researchers in quantum technology at Chalmers University of Technology have succeeded in developing a technique to control quantum states of light in a three-dimensional cavity. In addition to creating previously known states, the researchers are the first ever to demonstrate the long-sought cubic phase state. The breakthrough is an important step towards efficient error correction in quantum computers.
Phys.org
Discovery of new nanowire assembly process could enable more powerful computer chips
Researchers from Oxford University's Department of Materials have developed a technique to precisely manipulate and place nanowires with sub-micron accuracy. This discovery could accelerate the development of even smaller and more powerful computer chips. In a newly published study, a team of researchers in Oxford University's Department of Materials led...
Phys.org
Team develops method for neural net computing in water
Microprocessors in smartphones, computers, and data centers process information by manipulating electrons through solid semiconductors, but our brains have a different system. They rely on the manipulation of ions in liquid to process information. Inspired by the brain, researchers have long been seeking to develop "ionics" in an aqueous solution....
Phys.org
Researchers reconstruct the genome of the common ancestor of all mammals
Every modern mammal, from a platypus to a blue whale, is descended from a common ancestor that lived about 180 million years ago. We don't know a great deal about this animal, but the organization of its genome has now been computationally reconstructed by an international team of researchers. The work is published Sept. 30 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Nature.com
Deep laser microscopy using optical clearing by ultrasound-induced gas bubbles
Although laser scanning microscopy is a pivotal imaging tool in biomedical research, optical scattering from tissue limits the depth of the imaging. To overcome this limitation, we propose a scheme called ultrasound-induced optical clearing microscopy, which makes use of temporary, localized optical clearing based on ultrasound-induced gas bubbles. In this method, bubbles are generated by high-intensity pulsed ultrasound at a desired depth and subsequently maintained by low-intensity continuous ultrasound during imaging. As a result, optical scattering and unwanted changes in the propagation direction of the incident photons are minimized in the bubble cloud, and thus the laser can be tightly focused at a deeper imaging plane. Through phantom and ex vivo experiments, we demonstrate that ultrasound-induced optical clearing microscopy is capable of increasing the imaging depth by a factor of six or more, while the resolution is similar to that of conventional laser scanning microscopy.
Phys.org
Paper by team claiming to have achieved superconductivity at room temperature retracted
Editors at the journal Nature have retracted a paper by a team that claimed to have achieved superconductivity at room temperature. Published in 2020, the paper described work by a combined team from the University of Rochester and the University of Nevada, announcing that they had reached superconductivity at room temperature with a material made of sulfur, carbon and hydrogen under extreme pressure.
Phys.org
Scientist resolves one of the holy grails of physical chemistry after 17 years of research
Prof. Ehud Pines is an iconoclast. What else can you call a scientist who spent 17 years doggedly pursuing the solution to an over 200-year-old chemistry problem which he felt never received a satisfying answer using methods no other scientist thought could lead to the truth? Now, he is vindicated as Angewandte Chemie published a cover article detailing how his experiment was replicated by another research group while being X-rayed to reveal the solution Prof. Pines has argued for all along.
Phys.org
Hackmanite also changes color upon exposure to nuclear radiation: Memory trace enables new applications
Researchers at the University of Turku, Finland, have long studied the color-changing properties of the natural mineral hackmanite upon exposure to UV radiation or X-rays. Now, the research group is studying the reactions of synthetic hackmanite to nuclear radiation. The researchers discovered a one-of-a-kind and novel intelligent quality, gamma exposure memory, which allows the use of hackmanite as, for example, a radiation detector.
Phys.org
First electronic skin with a mesh structure for long-term attachment with no discomfort
A research team led by Professor Lee Sungwon from DGIST succeeded in developing the world's first nanomesh-structured electronic skin device (organic field-effect transistor). This electronic skin device, comprising only a nanomesh structure that can measure and process bio-signals for a prolonged period, is a big step toward integrated systems for electronic skin devices.
Phys.org
Researchers identify mechanism responsible for temperature and salinity 'staircases' in Arctic Ocean
Researchers at the University of Toronto have identified the mechanism responsible for the formation of temperature and salinity "staircases" in the Arctic Ocean, resolving a mystery that has confounded oceanographers and climatologists alike for more than half a century. Understanding how these vertical structures work promises to shed more light...
Phys.org
Researchers detect the first definitive proof of elusive sea level fingerprints
When ice sheets melt, something strange and highly counterintuitive happens to sea levels. It works basically like a seesaw. In the area close to where theses masses of glacial ice melt, ocean levels fall. Yet thousands of miles away, they actually rise. It largely happens because of the loss of a gravitational pull toward the ice sheet, causing the water to disperse away. The patterns have come to be known as sea level fingerprints since each melting glacier or ice sheet uniquely impacts sea level. Elements of the concept—which lies at the heart of the understanding that global sea levels don't rise uniformly—have been around for over a century and modern sea level science has been built around it. But there's long been a hitch to the widely accepted theory. A sea level fingerprint has never definitively been detected by researchers.
Phys.org
Researchers develop ultra-strong aerogels with materials used in bullet-proof vests
Aerogels are lightweight materials with extensive microscale pores, which could be used in thermal insulation, energy devices, aerospace structures, as well as emerging technologies of flexible electronics. However, traditional aerogels based on ceramics tend to be brittle, which limits their performance in load-bearing structures. Due to restrictions posed by their building blocks, recently developed classes of polymeric aerogels can only achieve high mechanical strength by sacrificing their structural porosity or lightweight characteristics.
Phys.org
Improving performance for efficient photoelectrochemical water splitting
Photoelectrochemical (PEC) water splitting is a promising green technique for renewable hydrogen production. To construct a practical PEC system, it is of great significance to develop efficient photoanodes. BiVO4 has been identified as the most promising photoanode material because of its narrow band gap and favorable band positions for hydrogen and oxygen evolution. Nevertheless, BiVO4 has limitations of low carrier mobility (4×10−2 cm2·V−1·s−1) and short hole diffusion length (<100 nm) as a photoanode, resulting to an unsatisfactory photocurrent density (<1 mA·cm−2 at 1.23V vs. RHE in neutral medium under AM 1.5G illumination). Therefore, it is necessary to explore a series of methods to improve the PEC performance of BiVO4.
Nature.com
Unravelling the role of transient redox partner complexes in P450 electron transfer mechanics
The molecular evolution of cytochromes P450 and associated redox-driven oxidative catalysis remains a mystery in biology. It is widely believed that sterol 14Î±-demethylase (CYP51), an essential enzyme of sterol biosynthesis, is the ancestor of the whole P450 superfamily given its conservation across species in different biological kingdoms. Herein we have utilized X-ray crystallography, molecular dynamics simulations, phylogenetics and electron transfer measurements to interrogate the nature of P450-redox partner binding using the naturally occurring fusion protein, CYP51-ferredoxin found in the sterol-producing bacterium Methylococcus capsulatus. Our data advocates that the electron transfer mechanics in the M. capsulatus CYP51-ferredoxin fusion protein involves an ensemble of ferredoxin molecules in various orientations and the interactions are transient. Close proximity of ferredoxin, however, is required to complete the substrate-induced large-scale structural switch in the P450 domain that enables proton-coupled electron transfer and subsequent oxygen scission and catalysis. These results have fundamental implications regarding the early evolution of electron transfer proteins and for the redox reactions in the early steps of sterol biosynthesis. They also shed new light on redox protein mechanics and the subsequent diversification of the P450 electron transfer machinery in nature.
Phys.org
Hubble detects protective shield defending a pair of dwarf galaxies
For billions of years, the Milky Way's largest satellite galaxies—the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds—have followed a perilous journey. Orbiting one another as they are pulled in toward our home galaxy, they have begun to unravel, leaving behind trails of gaseous debris. And yet—to the puzzlement of astronomers—these dwarf galaxies remain intact, with ongoing vigorous star formation.
Phys.org
Researchers discover new predator damaging our ecosystems
For Arizona State University's Ph.D. recent graduate Julie Bethany Rakes, it all started as a failed experiment that ended up being an impactful discovery for the microbiology community. Recently in Nature Communications, Rakes and Regents' Professor Ferran Garcia-Pichel reported on a new bacterium that preys on soil cyanobacteria in biocrusts. In this publication, they describe the newly discovered predator's life cycle, attack mechanism and its ecological impact.
Nature.com
Cyclic"“acyclic monomers metathesis polymerization for the synthesis of degradable thermosets, thermoplastics and elastomers
Commercially available synthetic polymers have a variety of properties that range from ultrarigid thermosets to high-performance elastomers and include thermoplastic materials in between. However, their superior properties, such as durability and strength, are also responsible for their environmental persistence. The development of degradable and recyclable polymers is an attractive strategy to tackle this accumulation. Here we report cyclic"“acyclic monomers metathesis polymerization to produce degradable thermoset, thermoplastic and elastomeric polymers. Specifically, metathesis-based copolymerization of dicyclopentadiene with a series of commercially available or easily accessible diene comonomers that bear degradable moieties can afford degradable polydicyclopentadiene thermosets. The use of triene comonomers can increase the cross-linking density and improve material properties. Copolymerization of these diene comonomers with cyclooctene or norbornene can afford degradable linear thermoplastic polymers. The introduction of a branched third comonomer leads to the formation of degradable elastomers. The material properties and degradability through different routes (including fluoride, acid and base treatment) of these polymers are investigated.
News-Medical.net
UArizona researchers discover new protein that is responsible for controlling cell growth in yeasts
Like bacteria, yeasts are found everywhere, even in and around our bodies. And, as with bacteria, you can become infected by yeasts and become ill. Yeasts infect about 150 million people a year and kill about 1.7 million, especially those who are immunocompromised. Yeast cells and human immune system cells...
