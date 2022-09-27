ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

New vendor to open at Rosedale Center food hall

By BringMeTheNews
 2 days ago
Black Coffee and Waffle Bar will open Monday, Oct. 3 within the POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center. Courtesy of Strategy Factory.

Black Coffee and Waffle Bar is bringing its speciality waffles and locally-roasted coffee concoctions to the POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center.

The new location, which will be the restaurant's fourth since the first location opened in Minneapolis in 2014, is set to open Monday, Oct. 3.

Speciality dishes on the menu include an array of sweet or savory waffles, such as Apple Strudel, Strawberry Cheesecake and Loaded Potato. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

The coffee drinks are made with beans from St. Paul's Vitality Roasting.

“Black Coffee and Waffle Bar is a fantastic addition to the POTLUCK family,” Lisa Crain, vice president and general manager of Rosedale Center, said in a press release.

"The variety of delectable waffles and coffee drinks will be a hit with our early shoppers and bring a broader variety to our current offerings for our guests to choose from anytime of the day.”

Other concepts within POTLUCK include Adam’s Soul To Go, B&E Featuring Sweets by Diane, Burger Dive, Grand Ole Creamery, Joey Meatballs, Salad Slayer, and Smack Shack.

