fintechfutures.com
ABN Amro appoints Carsten Bittner as chief innovation and technology officer
Dutch investment bank ABN Amro is set to appoint Carsten Bittner as its new chief innovation and technology officer (CI&TO). Bittner, who is currently chief technology officer (CTO) at Commerzbank, is set to fill the vacancy left by Christian Bornfeld, who left ABN Amro on 1 May 2022 after four years at the bank.
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
Prilenia Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer
NAARDEN, Netherlands & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the appointment of Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Ms. Sullivan will lead all strategic collaboration activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006018/en/ Anne Sullivan, Chief Business Officer at Prilenia (Photo: Business Wire)
thediwire.com
LPL Financial Adds Former Altruist Executive to Management Team
LPL Financial LLC, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, announced that Pete Dorsey has joined the firm as executive vice president of institution services. Dorsey will provide strategic leadership to the team responsible for LPL’s bank, credit union and enterprise clients, while working to deepen and strengthen these clients’ personal interactions and experiences with the company.
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
JFrog Appoints Seasoned DevOps, Cloud and Security Leader Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced former Puppet CEO, Yvonne Wassenaar, will join its Board of Directors and its Compensation Committee. With over 30 years of experience in enterprise software, cybersecurity, and cloud-native technologies, Wassenaar brings to JFrog a wealth of industry expertise and go-to-market acceleration strategies that will help drive the company’s advancement in the DevOps, security, and IoT markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005388/en/ Wassenaar Brings More than 30 Years’ Experience in Enterprise Software, Security, IoT and Cloud Leadership from Puppet, New Relic, VMware, and Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)
assetservicingtimes.com
Russell Investments sticks with ACA for regulatory compliance
Russell Investments sticks with ACA for regulatory compliance. Russell Investments has selected ACA’s Regulatory Reporting Monitoring & Assurance (ARRMA) service to help manage its transaction reporting arrangements. The service, which combines technology and consulting, will help Russell Investments identify and resolve transaction reporting issues. ACA has provided MiFIR assurance...
assetservicingtimes.com
SimCorp adds Pitchbook to its strategic data partnerships
SimCorp adds Pitchbook to its strategic data partnerships. SaaS investment management solutions provider SimCorp has extended its range of strategic data partnerships, as part of its efforts to expand data integration on its SimCorp Dimension platform. This follows agreements with Cambridge Associates, Preqin, and now PitchBook. Currently, two of these...
assetservicingtimes.com
Deutsche Börse to provide market data services to Chile exchange
Deutsche Börse to provide market data services to Chile exchange. Deutsche Börse has established a market data relationship with the Santiago Stock Exchange, Chile’s largest securities trading venue, through which it will provide a range of market data services to the users of the exchange. As licensor,...
assetservicingtimes.com
Confluence and ICE partner on SFDR reporting solution
Confluence and ICE partner on SFDR reporting solution. Analytics and reporting solutions firm Confluence has announced that it will use Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE) ESG data in its ESG Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) solution. The partnership aims to give asset managers a single compliance reporting solution that will reduce...
hospitalitytech.com
The Network’s Role in Hospitality’s Ongoing Digital Transformation
The trend of moving applications and other digital resources to public cloud environments can help hoteliers deliver on digital transformation but also creates its own set of unique challenges. Todd Miller, VP of Technology Solutions, Nitel and Mark Dickey, Chief Revenue Officer, Nitel. While Digital Transformation is a relatively new...
Kevin Mayer Breaks Down Candle Media Investment Strategy: Targeting Content Firms With Well-Defined Audiences and Commerce Potential
Kevin Mayer says that the investment strategy at Candle Media, the hard-charging entertainment startup that he heads with Tom Staggs, is product of his career time at Disney and TikTok. While those two companies are behemoths and Candle Media a newcomer, the claim is not as outlandish as it seems. At Disney, Mayer was largely responsible the launch of the direct-to-consumer streaming businesses that became Disney+. And as Disney, Pixar and other group content was made exclusive and contained within a walled garden, it stoked demand for premium independently-made content. Candle Media sets its sights on becoming just such a supplier. At TikTok...
todaynftnews.com
NFTGO founder says, NFT sector needs major innovations for its mainstream adoption
NFTs have become a global sensation nowadays. Though NFTs are with us since 2014, their market flourished in 2021 making it a million-dollar industry. Moreover, the emergence of concepts like metaverse and blockchain games further promoted the growth of NFTs. The community witnessed major unicorns and players in NFT collections like BAYC, and Doodles; OpenSea in the NFT marketplace; Metamask in wallets, and hundreds of NFT investors and entrepreneurs.
itsecuritywire.com
Neustar Security Services strengthens its network of partners in the EMEA region
Neustar Security Services , the leading global provider of cloud-based security services driving global business success online, is expanding its ecosystem of partners in key technology centers across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These new partners are: CyberArm in Lebanon; Infinity IT in the Netherlands; Arcane BT in Turkey; Caretower, an Integrity 360 company , in the UK; and K-Tel in Germany.
TELUS International Named a ‘Leader’ on Everest Group’s 2022 PEAK Matrix® for Customer Experience Management in the Americas
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- TELUS International, a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator for global and disruptive brands, has been named a ‘Leader’ by global research and advisory firm, Everest Group, in its Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005132/en/ TELUS International named a ‘Leader’ on Everest Group’s 2022 PEAK Matrix® for Customer Experience Management in the Americas (Graphic: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
PNC Bank Partners with Blend, a Provider of Cloud Banking Software
PNC Bank (NYSE: PNC) recently announced a strategic partnership with Blend (NYSE:BLND), a provider of cloud banking software, in order “to digitally optimize the company’s end-to-end online mortgage application process for an improved customer experience.”. Peter McCarthy, PNC executive vice president and head of Mortgage, said:. “Over the...
cxmtoday.com
HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
hotelnewsme.com
Dubai Holding appoints Katerina Giannouka as new Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group
Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with presence in over 13 countries, today announced the appointment of Katerina Giannouka as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jumeirah Group as of December 2022. A recognised professional in the international hospitality industry, Giannouka joins Jumeirah Group with 20 years of...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Faster Payments Revolution” – Phillip McGriskin, Vitesse PSP in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
As Lloyd’s of London prepares to roll out a new claims settlement platform across its delegated authority business, we talk to the CEO behind the payments company that architected it, Vitesse PSP’s Phillip McGriskin. “Insurance is a very emotional subject. When people need that payout, it’s because something...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Climbing ‘Capital’ Hill: The best strategies for investment success” – Bradley Collins, Insurtech Insights in The Insurtech Magazine
Bradley Collins, CCO at Insurtech Insights, canvassed Future50 America insurtech finalists and some friendly VCs to come up with the Top 6 Tips for navigating a changing investment landscape. How has the investment landscape changed over the past 12 months and how should investment strategies change as a result? These...
