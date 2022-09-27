ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings defense facing concerning, mysterious injury to star

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith did not practice on Wednesday due to what has been described as a knee injury. The Minnesota Vikings avoided a 1-2 start to the season after their comeback victory over the rival Detroit Lions in Week 3. But they were hit by injuries, most notably to star running back Dalvin Cook. But as it turns out, there is a star on the defensive side of the ball whose status is worht keeping an eye on heading into Week 4.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) DNP on Wednesday

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the New Orleans Saints in London. Cook dislocated his shoulder in Week 3's win over the Detroit Lions and was absent from practice to open Week 4 on Wednesday. He is considered day-to-day and Minnesota plans to get him some work in at least walk-thrus before deciding on his status. Alexander Mattison would step into the lead role in the Vikings backfield if Cook is ruled out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London

Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (shoulder) available in Week 4

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is not listed on Week Four's injury report against the New Orleans Saints. Cook will be available in Week Four's showdown in London after a full practice on Thursday with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Saints' unit ranked eighth (15.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Cook to score 15.5 FanDuel points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Vikings injuries: Dalvin Cook returns, Za'Darius Smith doesn't

The Vikings have hopped on a jet and are traveling to London Thursday for Sunday's international series game against the Saints, and it appears that running back Dalvin Cook will be good to go. Nursing a shoulder injury suffered last Sunday against the Lions, Cook was listed a full participant...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Mattison perfect complement to Vikings' Cook

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Through four NFL seasons, running back Alexander Mattison has started six games, serving as the understudy to Dalvin Cook’s starring role with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison, a third-round pick in 2019 out of Boise State, has demonstrated his importance when he’s received his opportunities....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Who Knew? Minnesota Has A Dog House Statute. Yours Up To Code?

Even though our dogs spend the majority of their time indoors, especially in weather like this, I am still very conscious of how much time they spend outdoors. I occasionally see dogs tied up outside and wonder how long they've been out there? Good tip, if you are cold, so are they. Always a good idea to keep your pups sheltered from the cold winter weather or the blistering sun during the summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
