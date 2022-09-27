Read full article on original website
How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London
The Vikings and Saints play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Vikings defense facing concerning, mysterious injury to star
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith did not practice on Wednesday due to what has been described as a knee injury. The Minnesota Vikings avoided a 1-2 start to the season after their comeback victory over the rival Detroit Lions in Week 3. But they were hit by injuries, most notably to star running back Dalvin Cook. But as it turns out, there is a star on the defensive side of the ball whose status is worht keeping an eye on heading into Week 4.
Minnesota Vikings: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Saints in London
The NFL International Series is upon us, so it is time for some Minnesota Vikings Week 4 bold predictions. The Vikings and New Orleans Saints will meet in London on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Minnesota currently finds itself tied at the top of the NFC North with a record...
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) DNP on Wednesday
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the New Orleans Saints in London. Cook dislocated his shoulder in Week 3's win over the Detroit Lions and was absent from practice to open Week 4 on Wednesday. He is considered day-to-day and Minnesota plans to get him some work in at least walk-thrus before deciding on his status. Alexander Mattison would step into the lead role in the Vikings backfield if Cook is ruled out.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London
Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (shoulder) available in Week 4
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is not listed on Week Four's injury report against the New Orleans Saints. Cook will be available in Week Four's showdown in London after a full practice on Thursday with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Saints' unit ranked eighth (15.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Cook to score 15.5 FanDuel points.
Yardbarker
Vikings injuries: Dalvin Cook returns, Za'Darius Smith doesn't
The Vikings have hopped on a jet and are traveling to London Thursday for Sunday's international series game against the Saints, and it appears that running back Dalvin Cook will be good to go. Nursing a shoulder injury suffered last Sunday against the Lions, Cook was listed a full participant...
Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders Recreate Iconic Abbey Road Photo in London
I've never been an overly big football fan. I enjoy the camaraderie of watching a game with friends and family and all the great football snacks, but when it comes to the actual sport it's just never been my cup of tea. The cheerleaders that dance on the sidelines of...
CBS News
Vikings in London: Final injury report for Saints matchup, "Skol bus" mania spotted at King's Cross
LONDON -- A Minnesota Vikings are in London ahead of the team's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The two teams will face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff will be at 8:30 a.m. central time. Check out updates from Friday, including the final injury report, below. NEXT...
Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
FOX Sports
Mattison perfect complement to Vikings' Cook
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Through four NFL seasons, running back Alexander Mattison has started six games, serving as the understudy to Dalvin Cook’s starring role with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison, a third-round pick in 2019 out of Boise State, has demonstrated his importance when he’s received his opportunities....
Vikings vs Saints injury report: Most players to date
The Minnesota Vikings have had pretty good luck with injuries thus far. They have only had four games lost due to injuries in the first three weeks and have only had four on a single injury report just one time. Compared to what the Vikings have had to deal with...
