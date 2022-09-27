Read full article on original website
The Verge
NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
sciencealert.com
A NASA Spacecraft Is About to Collide With an Asteroid. Watch Live Here
On September 26 at 11.15 pm UTC, NASA's DART mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) will be the first to deliberately and measurably change the motion of a significant body in our Solar System. In other words, it will smash into an asteroid. The mission will provide the first test of...
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth
Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
Scientists discover two new "super-Earth" planets just 100 light-years away — and one may be suitable for life
An international team of scientists announced on Wednesday that they have discovered two new "super-Earth" planets just 100 light-years away. Both of them are significantly larger than our own planet — and one of them may even be suitable for life. Super-Earths are a unique class of exoplanet in...
Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life
Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
When will we know how much DART changed the orbit of asteroid Dimorphos?
It will take days to weeks for astronomers to confirm whether or not NASA's asteroid smasher DART changed the orbit of its target, asteroid Dimorphos.
Universe Today
Astronomers Find a Sun-like Star Orbiting a Nearby Black Hole
In 1916, Karl Schwarzchild theorized the existence of black holes as a resolution to Einstein’s field equations for his Theory of General Relativity. By the mid-20th century, astronomers began detecting black holes for the first time using indirect methods, which consisted of observing their effects on surrounding objects and space. Since the 1980s, scientists have studied supermassive black holes (SMBHs), which reside at the center of most massive galaxies in the Universe. And by April 2019, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration released the first image ever taken of an SMBH.
Scientists Discover the Nearest Black Hole to Our Solar System Ever Found
Astronomers have recently found the nearest known black hole to our solar system. According to scientists, the black hole is 1,570 lightyears away and ten times larger than our sun. Known as Gaia BH1, the research was led by Harvard Society Fellow astrophysicist Kareem El-Badry, with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for...
IFLScience
Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth
All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
Scientists Discover Watery Landscape Over 400 Miles Beneath Earth's Surface
An incredibly rare gem diamond discovered in the Karowe mine in Botswana contained important information into what lies in the Earth's lower mantle.
Newly discovered 'super-Earth' could possibly support life
A team of international scientists has discovered two new planets just 100 light years away, one of which may be suitable for life. Both planets are known as "super-Earths," meaning they are up to ten times larger than Earth but lighter than other icy planets, CBS News reports. The two planets are LP 890-9b, which is about 30 percent larger than Earth and orbits its sun in just 2.7 days, and LP 890-9c (later renamed SPECULOOS-2c by researchers), which is 40 percent larger than Earth and takes 8.5 days to orbit its sun.
msn.com
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
NASA Successfully Smashes DART Spacecraft Into Football-Stadium Sized Asteroid Dimorphos
“History has been made,” NASA boasted after its vending machine-sized DART spacecraft successfully targeted and smashed into an asteroid in a “direct hit” during the first part of its “planetary defense test.” Nerves were high in the NASA control room as the spacecraft collided with the asteroid, known as Dimorphos, 6.8 million miles from Earth. Yet as confirmation arrived shortly after the 7:14 p.m. ET collision at 15,000 mph and the words “we have impact” rang out, scientists erupted into applause. NASA administrator Bill Nelson credited “years of hard work” after the successful impact, claiming, “I believe it’s going to...
Phys.org
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles (11.3 million kilometers) away, with the spacecraft named DART plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid's orbit.
Nasa’s Dart probe to smash into asteroid in first Earth defence test
Aim is to see whether space rocks can be deflected should one threaten humans with same fate as dinosaurs
BBC
Dimorphos: Nasa flies spacecraft into asteroid in direct hit
The American space agency's Dart probe has smashed into an asteroid, destroying itself in the process. The collision was intentional and designed to test whether space rocks that might threaten Earth could be nudged safely out of the way. Dart's camera returned an image per second, right up to the...
WBUR
NASA crashed into an asteroid! Nerds like me are in heaven
On Monday night, NASA successfully pulled off a feat of deep-space jujitsu. In a mission called DART (for Double Asteroid Redirection Test), astronomers flew a golf-cart-sized spacecraft at 4.1 miles per second into a smallish, 530-foot-across asteroid named Dimorphos. The goal was to knock the rock off its course. The...
