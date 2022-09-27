The Queen’s cause of death has been revealed. Her death certificate states that she died of old age. Queen Elizabeth II's death certificate was released today Thursday 29 September by National Records of Scotland. Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old. She had suffered from 'episodic mobility issues' in the last years of her life. However, her death certificate reveals that she did indeed die from old age.

